The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
Idiotic comment.

Instead of unhelpful words like this. Why dont you explain having more representation is wrong?
Re: The Golf Thread
Some rules of selection is needed to change.

Anyone noticed our team and management isnt that diversified? A group of white men captained by more middle aged white men. For a region of 600m people, I struggle to understand why we cannot be better represented.

I don't think that's a problem with the Ryder Cup team selection. Tour players from Europe are for the most part white, and in men's golf, also men. But it is probably a problem for golf as a sport in Europe, and elsewhere. It's hasn't been a very inclusive game historically, and probably still isn't, which shows at elite level. Golf should probably work to improve that, but that might show in 10-20 years time in the Ryder Cup team.
Re: The Golf Thread
Some rules of selection is needed to change.

Anyone noticed our team and management isnt that diversified? A group of white men captained by more middle aged white men. For a region of 600m people, I struggle to understand why we cannot be better represented.

If you're good enough then you get picked,if you're not good enough then you shouldn't.

Re: The Golf Thread
Instead of unhelpful words like this. Why dont you explain having more representation is wrong?
So you pick people based on their colour or sexuality then rather than on form. That sounds like a winning formula


Maybe add in a couple of ladies despite then having their own tournament
Re: The Golf Thread
Lets see how many of these games get to the 16th today as the Europeans need to show a pair and at least leave with a bit of pride. Wont be glued to the TV unless there is a fair share of blue showing.
Re: The Golf Thread
If you're good enough then you get picked,if you're not good enough then you shouldn't.

But until we can get more diverse group people into golf we will be stuck like a 70s South African cricket team. Americans had Tiger and Notah Begay in the early days and then Anthony Kim and now Morikawa and Finau who are proving to be game winners. Perhaps a Rooney rule when we interview the next Ryder Cup captain.
Re: The Golf Thread
But until we can get more diverse group people into golf we will be stuck like a 70s South African cricket team. Americans had Tiger and Notah Begay in the early days and then Anthony Kim and now Morikawa and Finau who are proving to be game winners. Perhaps a Rooney rule when we interview the next Ryder Cup captain.
who would you suggest as captain for the European team from an ethnic minority background?

Those US players that you mention are there on merit, nothing to do with the colour of their skin
Re: The Golf Thread
Instead of unhelpful words like this. Why dont you explain having more representation is wrong?
It's an asinine comment.

Go find some black Albanian women in their 20s who are top level golfers who are being overlooked here and I might listen to your dumb ramblings. Until then, stop making stupid comments.
Re: The Golf Thread
who would you suggest as captain for the European team from an ethnic minority background?

Those US players that you mention are there on merit, nothing to do with the colour of their skin

Inci Mehmet? An ethnic exec from R&A?  I think the role of captain was there also to inspire and to promote the sport. I dont see how a Padraig Harrington or stern looking headmaster Henrik Stenson is going to inspire a new generation of minority ethnic golfers.

I dont mean to say this group of players are being exclusive or racist but there must be a better way to get more representation.
Re: The Golf Thread
Rory wins the first.

Re: The Golf Thread
Rory wins the first.

;D
That was quite exciting wasn't it.
Re: The Golf Thread
Blimey, this is in the bag for Europe here. Yanks wobbling
Re: The Golf Thread
Rattled
Re: The Golf Thread
MCclroy should have been 2up
Re: The Golf Thread
Sergio just has to play his own game doesn't he?
Not get distracted, just grind the big prick down :)
Re: The Golf Thread
Thanks America for removing the one thing that was holding us back. Complacency.

Or however that Everton thing went after we pumped them in the derby.
Re: The Golf Thread
Gilmore with an early eagle
Re: The Golf Thread
Bryson, 354 yard drive. 41 foot putt. Eagle.
Re: The Golf Thread
Scheffler four up on Rahm through four.  :lickin
Re: The Golf Thread
 :lmao
we're gonna get hammered
Re: The Golf Thread
Well, Rahm probably deserves the day off after carrying the team for the last two days.  About time some other fucker did some work.
Re: The Golf Thread
Rubbish this from Rahm. McIlroy showing him how its done
Re: The Golf Thread
Scheffler four up on Rahm through four.  :lickin

Is he the office sex pest or the other one?
Re: The Golf Thread
Is he the office sex pest or the other one?
sex pest
Re: The Golf Thread
We peaked on the first hole of the day here didn't we
Re: The Golf Thread
:lmao
we're gonna get hammered

Not that surprising when you look at the World rankings of both teams.
Re: The Golf Thread
We peaked on the first hole of the day here didn't we
:D
Re: The Golf Thread
What a miserable fucking crowd they have there. Not even applause for a good putt. Lowrey, all power to ya lad.
Re: The Golf Thread
Casey, fucking hell lad.
Re: The Golf Thread
What a miserable fucking crowd they have there. Not even applause for a good putt. Lowrey, all power to ya lad.
Its shameful IMO. You expect a partisan crowd but the silence that greets any good shot from our lads (aside from the heckling), is incredibly poor sportsmanship and a stain on the tournament. All stems back to the Kiawah Island mentality when we started beating them after decades and decades of being a non-competitive tournament.
Re: The Golf Thread
I thought in golf etiquette if you're on the green you don't go first if the other is off the green?
Re: The Golf Thread
I thought in golf etiquette if you're on the green you don't go first if the other is off the green?

Didnt see it but was the one off the green closer?
Re: The Golf Thread
The big question now is, drink more beer and watch the golf, or just drink more beer? Im leaning towards the second option. This crowd is doing my head in.
Re: The Golf Thread
Didnt see it but was the one off the green closer?
Yep in a bunker but closer.
