Some rules of selection is needed to change.



Anyone noticed our team and management isnt that diversified? A group of white men captained by more middle aged white men. For a region of 600m people, I struggle to understand why we cannot be better represented.



I don't think that's a problem with the Ryder Cup team selection. Tour players from Europe are for the most part white, and in men's golf, also men. But it is probably a problem for golf as a sport in Europe, and elsewhere. It's hasn't been a very inclusive game historically, and probably still isn't, which shows at elite level. Golf should probably work to improve that, but that might show in 10-20 years time in the Ryder Cup team.