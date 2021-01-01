If nothing else then its the changing of the old guard for both the USA and Europe. Unfortunately I think the USA are far better equipped going forward.



For Europe, its the last shout for Poulter, Westwood, Garcia(?), Casey (?), maybe Mcilroy as well, will probably be replaced - but Ive no idea who by. Going forward Rahm and Hovland are the only standout players we have IMO. The rest are all what I would class as good with the occasional excellent performance.



I dont even think this knew lot of USA players will be intimidated by partizan European crowds - which is something I think the last lot did.



We need to change the ryder Cup to a November in Ireland or Scotland when its pissing down and windy.