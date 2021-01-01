« previous next »
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:13:04 am
11-5 is an impossible task.

But important to make it respectable. Let's try to win the singles and go out in some style.

Yeah, will still watch tomorrow, what else is on! Hope to see some fight like the big fella showed on the 18th there and make them work for it.

Score line looks like a drubbing but most games seem to have been fairly tight, theyre just a bit better man for man (after Rahm anyway).
Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 12:15:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:10:54 am
I liked our pairing of Casey Weisberger yesterday. Sounds like a first draft round draft pick in the NFL.
Or the producing company behind a hit American sitcom.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Passmaster Molby

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 12:15:19 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:13:04 am
11-5 is an impossible task.

But important to make it respectable. Let's try to win the singles and go out in some style.

You say that, but if we win the first 6 singles tomorrow its on 🤣😂🤣
Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 12:15:39 am »
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 12:16:19 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:15:15 am
Or the producing company behind a hit American sitcom.

:D

He may also have landed that plane on the Hudson.
Offline skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 12:16:27 am »
Europe just needs McIlroy to go up against DJ tomorrow and take his 8 & 7 loss.  Save the winnable matchups for the others.
King Kenny.

Offline scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 12:16:37 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:14:14 am
Lowrys been the one stand out for Europe this tournament. The rest have been total meh.
come on Rahm has been on fire, 3.5 points!
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 12:17:02 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.

If he wins his match quickly enough could we sneak him out at 12 as well?
Offline Passmaster Molby

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 12:17:07 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.

Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry
Rahm
Lowry

Theyll never notice, honest😂
Online Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 12:17:45 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.

 ;D

I don't know, can think of several that can share the 12th spot.
Offline Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 12:18:42 am »
If it was USA, theyd have Rahm, Rham, Mahr, Rahem, Reahm and Rhame all lining up tomorrow
Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 12:19:13 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:15:39 am
Need to load the early matches with Europes best players tomorrow.  So thats Rahm at 1.

and then draw the rest of them at random.
Jon Rahm at 1
Juan Rahm at 2.
Johnny Rahm at 3
Sean Rahm at 4
etc.
Online Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 12:19:29 am »
When are the singles pairings announced?
Offline Passmaster Molby

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 12:19:55 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:16:37 am
come on Rahm has been on fire, 3.5 points!

Yeah Rahm has been boss, but he is always boss so thats a given. Lowry has been a fantastic surprise.
Online OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 12:20:15 am »
Fair play to Amercia. This is over.

Hopefully, keep the score down and build towards Rome. Europe need some fresh talent to shake things up.
Offline Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
I think Ill produce a 5 iron out my arse before Hovland makes another putt.
Online Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 12:21:01 am »
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 12:22:10 am »
Scheffler has quietly been fired from a couple of office jobs for undisclosed reasons. Shifty eyes.
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 12:24:06 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:19:29 am
When are the singles pairings announced?

In about an hour
Offline Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 12:25:09 am »
Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 12:26:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:22:10 am
Scheffler has quietly been fired from a couple of office jobs for undisclosed reasons. Shifty eyes.
On the other hand, Tyrrell Hatton is the guy in the office who can get you fixed up with a dodgybox with access to all those sky channels for 50 quid.
Offline Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 12:27:24 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:06:24 am
Mcilroy dogshit again, who wouldve guessed. The yanks must have been made up seeing his name today.

Yeah, which dickhead picked him to play? Oh, I forgot that he has 'mates'. A bit like when Darren Clarke picked Westwood a few years ago when we all knew it should have been Russell Knox. His putting simply isn't good enough for this format.

Only Lowry, Rahm, Garcia and Hovland to come out with any credit, the rest have been poor as has the captain. Despite the best efforts of Sky to big this up as still a competition, its over, but fair play to the USA team they have thoroughly deserved it. Played some great golf and showed some bottle, Bryson and Morikawa were really impressive - that's two of the 3.5 points they need straight away for tomorrow's matches.
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 12:34:17 am »
The largest margin of victory in Ryder Cup history is 23½ - 8½ by USA over Great Britain and Ireland in 1967 at Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas, USA.
Offline BeepBeepImAJeep

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
As annoying as it is that Europe are getting hammered, I think the course has been superb. Been a very enjoyable watch and is a great mix of challenging but scoreable.
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 12:45:00 am »
Since the Ryder Cup changed to Europe and 28 points on offer, the largest winning score is:
18 1/2 - 9 1/2.
Offline nuts100

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 01:36:00 am »
I said months back the US would win
Got a few pelters for it

Main reason is these kids coming out of us college have no fear plus they have some proper players
All this shit about them not getting on is bollocks. This team apart from DJ have grown up together

They got rid of all the c*nts like Phil and Reed and the losers like furyck and have some quality players. Watch them week in week out over here and they have little weaknesses

Padraig really isnt a good captain and Rory has been dog shit for years. More interested in signing 100m deals than creating a legacy

Rahm is great as is Lowry
Hatton could be awesome but when the euros struggle hitting fairways and struggle putting its all over

However we may win 9 points tomorrow
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 03:20:15 am »
Add 6 hours for UK start time

MATCH 1

11.04am
Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy

MATCH 2

11.15am
Patrick Cantlay vs Shane Lowry

MATCH 3

11.26am
Scottie Scheffler vs Jon Rahm

MATCH 4

11.37am
Bryson DeChambeau vs Sergio Garcia

MATCH 5

11.48am
Collin Morikawa vs Viktor Hovland

MATCH 6

11.59am
Dustin Johnson vs Paul Casey

MATCH 7

12.10pm
Brooks Koepka vs Bernd Wiesberger

MATCH 8

12.21pm
Tony Finau vs Ian Poulter

MATCH 9

12.32pm
Justin Thomas vs Tyrrell Hatton

MATCH 10

12.43pm
Harris English vs Lee Westwood

MATCH 11

12.54pm
Jordan Spieth vs Tommy Fleetwood

MATCH 12

1.05pm
Daniel Berger vs Matt Fitzpatrick
Offline Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 04:32:35 am »
Feel like Cantlay/Lowry could be low key fantastic.

Scheffler and Casey the sacrificial lambs against the two best golfers at the Ryder Cup. Dechambeau v Garcia promises pettiness and gamesmanship aplenty. As Bart Scott once said, CANT WAIT.
Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 09:54:01 am »
Desperately need a good start. So lets put an out of form and clearly struggling Rory McIlroy out at number 1.

Why? None of those American lads are intimidated easily, and certainly not by McIlroy at the moment.  Theyll just be seeing another point on the board, and only 2 1/2 to go.

I know Europe arent winning this anyway, but dont just give it to them.

Collin Morikawa to cap a big 12 months or so with the winning putt at the Ryder Cup?
Offline Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 10:33:53 am »
Mcilroy first?? I mean I was saying this last night as a joke. Padraig really has not got a clue has he. Think they gave up a while ago.
Offline Dougle

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 10:45:
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:54:01 am
Desperately need a good start. So lets put an out of form and clearly struggling Rory McIlroy out at number 1.

Why? None of those American lads are intimidated easily, and certainly not by McIlroy at the moment.  Theyll just be seeing another point on the board, and only 2 1/2 to go.

I know Europe arent winning this anyway, but dont just give it to them.

Collin Morikawa to cap a big 12 months or so with the winning putt at the Ryder Cup?

Mc Ilroy has been hiding this Rider cup. He's not got any self belief and I think it's actually a good move. In present form he wouldn't beat me (and I don't play golf) so send him out there, first up, if he gets whopped so what, no-one expects him to win. But if he starts well (literally the first hole) the spark might ignite and he might put a few holes together. It's a no lose situation, there are a bunch of Europeans in the same basket, Poulter, Hatton, Westwood, Casey have been very poor overall and so unless there are a bunch of minor miracles then they are going to get smashed. Seeing Rory actually winning a match could inspire a couple of the others to do the same.

Mind you the best tactic would have been to send them all to the bar with Shane Lowry last night and get a few drinks into them and loosen them up. It's been a passionless performance overall (bar the obvious). Not enough angry men there.
Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 11:29:41 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:33:53 am
Mcilroy first?? I mean I was saying this last night as a joke. Padraig really has not got a clue has he. Think they gave up a while ago.

Good on Padraig. Lose early so the rest of the guys could finish work early, pack their bags and go to the airport for an earlier flight home.

Or he could be throwing Mcilroy under the bus to put the spotlight back to him to say he didnt step up, nothing to do with me.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 01:15:04 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 01:36:00 am
r

They got rid of all the c*nts like Phil and Reed and the losers like furyck and have some quality players. Watch them week in week out over here and they have little weaknesses


I find them all obnoxious, jingoistic shitheads

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 01:25:52 pm »
If nothing else then its the changing of the old guard for both the USA and Europe. Unfortunately I think the USA are far better equipped going forward.

For Europe, its the last shout for Poulter, Westwood, Garcia(?), Casey (?), maybe Mcilroy as well,  will probably be replaced - but Ive no idea who by.  Going forward Rahm and Hovland are the only standout players we have IMO. The rest are all what I would class as good with the occasional excellent performance.

I dont even think this knew lot of USA players will be intimidated by partizan European crowds - which is something I think the last lot did.

We need to change the ryder Cup to a November in Ireland or Scotland when its pissing down and windy.
Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 02:42:22 pm »
Some rules of selection is needed to change.

Anyone noticed our team and management isnt that diversified? A group of white men captained by more middle aged white men. For a region of 600m people, I struggle to understand why we cannot be better represented.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,442
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:42:22 pm
Some rules of selection is needed to change.

Anyone noticed our team and management isnt that diversified? A group of white men captained by more middle aged white men. For a region of 600m people, I struggle to understand why we cannot be better represented.

Idiotic comment.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,232
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 02:55:57 pm »
Rory is on the property so he won't need police escort to get to the first tee on time today.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,232
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 04:02:38 pm »
An hour to go...
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,780
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3158 on: Today at 04:18:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:02:38 pm
An hour to go...

The tension really builds.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,232
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3159 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:18:57 pm
The tension really builds.

That was for Rory... :P
