Just when you thought the USA team couldnt get any more unprofessional they berate with two refs until they swear and curse. Stop crying and take your shot.
Who knew Koepka was such an arsehole? Oh, everyone.Great shot from Sergio, can hopefully still half the hole. Clearly wasnt too bad a lie for the Yanks was it.And what a shot from Casey, momentum with Europe in that game now.
What's the record scoreline again?Oh well, at least we have some distraction for the next 2-3 hours.And on the plus side for Europe, I really like the light grey / burnt orange colour combo.
