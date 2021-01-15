« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 120840 times)

Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 04:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:33:32 pm
Just when you thought the USA team couldnt get any more unprofessional they berate with two refs until they swear and curse. Stop crying and take your shot.
so much for all that stuff about Jack Nicklaus and fair play this time round
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 04:39:21 pm »
Who knew Koepka was such an arsehole? Oh, everyone.

Great shot from Sergio, can hopefully still half the hole. Clearly wasnt too bad a lie for the Yanks was it.

And what a shot from Casey, momentum with Europe in that game now.
Online JovaJova

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm »
Awful awful stuff from Hatton
Online stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm »
Hatton and Westwoods putting hasnt been great..makes all the difference when you hole the putts.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 04:57:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:39:21 pm
Who knew Koepka was such an arsehole? Oh, everyone.

Great shot from Sergio, can hopefully still half the hole. Clearly wasnt too bad a lie for the Yanks was it.

And what a shot from Casey, momentum with Europe in that game now.
he has won me a few quid in bets . but he is  a knob . close run second by dechamboe
Offline scatman

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
Hatton's been awful, unfortunate because Casey really got them back into that match
Online Kekule

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 05:03:21 pm »
Fucks sake.

3-1 again then.  At least they took it to the singles I suppose.
Online JovaJova

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
Hovland not coping with the pressure either. Shame as this should have been a winning session.

European team really playing poorly, Spaniards aside who have been solid.
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
European putting has been absolutely pathetic. Can't expect to win foursomes when you putt like chumps.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »
its a blow that mcilroy is in such poor form ..
Online Libertine

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 05:08:22 pm »
What's the record scoreline again?

Oh well, at least we have some distraction for the next 2-3 hours.

And on the plus side for Europe, I really like the light grey / burnt orange colour combo.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm »
USA 6-3 Spain
Online stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 05:09:38 pm »
Casey messed up by dragging his iron into the rough.
Online Kekule

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 05:10:20 pm »
Rahm with 2 1/2 of Europes 3 points.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 05:11:02 pm »
Need to somehow spawn a couple of points over the last few holes here, fuck knows how. Couple of halves at least
Online Kekule

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm »
Was that Garcia with a record points haul in a career?
Online Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:08:22 pm
What's the record scoreline again?

Oh well, at least we have some distraction for the next 2-3 hours.

And on the plus side for Europe, I really like the light grey / burnt orange colour combo.

Reminiscent of the Everton away kit?
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 05:13:38 pm »
we all dream of a team  of rahm s and garcias
Online Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 05:19:19 pm »
This is gonna be massacre.
Online JovaJova

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 05:20:12 pm »
This is a hammering. Far better players and it is showing badly.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 05:22:02 pm »
would need to win 4 0 in afternoon .. think its all over to be honest
Offline b_joseph

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Genuinely wouldnt be a surprise if USA just wins all 4 this evening. Just a punishing beatdown
Online stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm »
Just not good enough. Too many Europeans are not playing well.
