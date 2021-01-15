« previous next »
Cantlay is definitely the kind of bloke that orders his burgers plain. Surprised nobody made a 3 to win the hole from the positions off the tee but suppose Europe will be happy to be only 4 behind.
6-2 then. Should have had that last match won but it could have been even worse.

Well played the Americans, holed a lot more putts.
Cantlay is definitely the kind of bloke that orders his burgers plain. Surprised nobody made a 3 to win the hole from the positions off the tee but suppose Europe will be happy to be only 4 bloke.

:D

And well done.
Europe need a good night sleep and straight out the blocks. Need to win the morning session and get some momentum into Sunday.
6-2 is just about right considering how everyone played. The USA team holed the putts when needed.
Europe need a big day tomorrow but the Americans have far more quality in their team.
Only once in Ryder Cup history has a team leading by 4 or more points lose the Ryder Cup.

1999 Europe had the big lead and the USA won the Cup.
From an American perspective, just about everything went right.

-Can the big egos work?

Yes, Dechambeau played well and fourball is definitely more his competition than foursomes.  Koepka got his point, and DJ was terrific.

-Can the hyped younger players step up?

Yes.  Everyone was hyping Finau as a great addition to the team and a good fit for the competition.  And he proved them right immediately.  Cantlay and Schauffele have been wanting to play together at the Ryder Cup for years, and they laid a marker in the morning.

-Can the team manage injuries and form?

Yes.  Koepka and Morikawa aren't 100%, but they got their point in foursomes, and now they'll probably play max 1 more session before singles to manage the fitness.  Probably tomorrow morning.  Even Spieth got a rest.  Loads of options.

Only negatives were Justin Thomas' putter and the fans being obnoxious.
Need to win tomorrow, a minimum of 5-3 to stand any chance going into the singles
Need a win tomorrow .come on .
Rahm and Hatton need keeping apart and playing both sessions tomorrow, only two that had any sort of consistent striking. Get Hovland paired with Garcia, assuming Garcias only being used once.
Only once in Ryder Cup history has a team leading by 4 or more points lose the Ryder Cup.

1999 Europe had the big lead and the USA won the Cup.

Medinah?
Medinah? Yep was 10 6 but after 2 days
Time Rory put his big boy pants on
So out of form for 2 years and you can see why

Came at the right time for the yanks. Not over yet but padraig should rip up his book and start afresh otherwise a mailing
And Rahm,
Far and away the best player in the world. Proper talent
More of the same tomorrow, please. Dont let off the gas.
Time Rory put his big boy pants on
So out of form for 2 years and you can see why

Came at the right time for the yanks. Not over yet but padraig should rip up his book and start afresh otherwise a mailing

Rory dropped for the first session today. Finally, been useless for far too long and one of those untouchables in the media and by fans. First time he misses a Ryder cup session in 10 years or so. Got destroyed both matches yesterday and showed nothing, other than expressions of despair and frustration, what you get from Rory every week.
