The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2800 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm
What a shot from Spieth.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2801 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm
Im almost more impressed that Spieth didnt end up falling over/ending up in the lake than where the ball ended up.

Then his mate let him down with the putt. Cheers partner!
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2802 on: Today at 04:53:28 pm
No idea if stats back it up, but Justin Thomass putting is such a weak spot for a player of his calibre
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2803 on: Today at 04:53:29 pm
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2804 on: Today at 04:54:55 pm
Haven't been watching, but based on what I've read, Justin Thomas is either trying to sabotage one of his best friends or making a great case for Patrick Reed to be included in future Ryder Cups.
