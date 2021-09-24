« previous next »
scouseman

Re: The Golf Thread
any links to the sky feed of the golf. Not really a golf fan but love the Ryder Cup as it is the nearest to playing as a team.

red_lfc_costello

Re: The Golf Thread
any links to the sky feed of the golf. Not really a golf fan but love the Rhyder Cup as it is the nearest to playing as a team.

Nope!
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Imagine if McIlroy or Westwood could putt.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Golf Thread
Imagine if McIlroy or Westwood could putt.

The reason why he's never won a major.
johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
Poults and Rory getting well humped
gerrardisgod

Re: The Golf Thread
I swear every time I look up Poulters having to hit from ridiculous lies.
Libertine

Re: The Golf Thread
Poults and Rory getting well humped

4 down after 4 holes FFS....

We'll need the first two games to go for Europe, little chance of anything in the bottom two.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Thank God for Spain.
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Rahm's putting has been unbelievable.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
rahm and garcia going very well

mcilroy and poulter have been destroyed
johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
Looking like another brilliant Spanish duo Sergio and rahm
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Does Fitzpatrick always putt with the flag still in?
johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
Seems so I hated it unless on long putts.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
5 down after 5. Hell of a putt from one of the two players who sound the same.
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Has anyone ever lost 10 and 8 before?
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Mcilroy and Poulter didnt do a whole lot wrong there on 5, Schaufelle drained a brilliant putt. 5 down

Will it be the first time McIlroy is dropped later today?

fucking appalled

Re: The Golf Thread
Hopefully
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Has anyone ever lost 10 and 8 before?
I have seen 8 and 7 a couple of times in singles

Kite over Howard clark and Tom Lehman over Ignacio Garrido i think

They are getting whipped here
Red-Soldier

Re: The Golf Thread
Would like to see 10 and 8 just for the laughs!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Has anyone ever lost 10 and 8 before?

Me, nearly. Not quite Ryder Cup lever though!

Loving the absolute silence whenever we play a great shot.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Would like to see 10 and 8 just for the laughs!
I remember a fella i know was in a matchplay tournament

6 up 7 to play

Then the heavens opened and they had to go back to the clubhouse and stop for about 2 hours. He must have just lashed the drink into him cos he lost every hole and ended up beat.

never go full mark calcavecchia
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Looking like the middle two games will be crucial and were only 1 down in both, long way to go.
Libertine

Re: The Golf Thread
Will Rahm play every session? I think we'll need him to.
scatman

Re: The Golf Thread
any streams lads ?
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Back to all square in the Westwood game.
fucking appalled

Re: The Golf Thread
Embarrassingly poor from Poulter and McIlroy
WhoHe

Re: The Golf Thread
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Will Rahm play every session? I think we'll need him to.
as world number 1 you would think he would

Kekule

Re: The Golf Thread
All getting away from Europe at the minute.  Not doing a lot wrong (final match aside) the Americans are just playing better shots and not making any mistakes.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Yanks pulling away in the final 3 games, and back to 2down in the first. Have to win that one and try and salvage half a point from one of the others if we can.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Golf Thread
Don't you just love Americans
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Dont think Westwood/Fitzpatrick or Hovland/Casey have been bad

their putting has just let them down

Edit

Casey goes into water on 14 it seems, way right anyway

ill shut up now

Kekule

Re: The Golf Thread
McIlroy and Poulter get one back. Its on!
Jayo10

Re: The Golf Thread
Surprised Harrington picked Poulter. Law of averages, he is due a crap Ryder Cup at some stage.

Picking him as out of form as he is, isn't guaranteed points.
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
3-1 it's looking like.
Kekule

Re: The Golf Thread
Not often a putt like that is met with stony silence!

Rahm and Garcia 3up with 3 to play.
johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
Come on sergio
gerrardisgod

Re: The Golf Thread
Theyve all made that twelfth look like a piece of piss.
Kekule

Re: The Golf Thread
I remember this 17th from the USPGA Championship a few years back.

As a non golfer it looks like it would be terrifying when the nerves are a jangling.
newterp

Re: The Golf Thread
Should have made a separate thread! (maybe)
