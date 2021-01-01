Thomas and Spieth vs. Rahm and Garcia is some start. An effective American pair (a rarity) against two Spaniards, one that is in great form and another that's a Ryder Cup legend.



The Johnson/Morikawa vs. Casey/Hovland match is a good one for seeing if the American talent can live up to the potential.



As expected, Schauffele and Cantlay play together (they really loved playing with each other at the President's Cup in 2019), but they're up against McIlory and Poulter (that was the fateful pairing where Poulter dragged Europe to a pivotal point back in 2012 at Medinah). That'll another fun test. An American pairing with good chemistry up against another Ryder Cup legend from Europe.