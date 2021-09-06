The ladies deserve a lot more coverage, not just becasuse they are talented and deserve it, because they are and they do. No, I'm talking about their game having more in common with ours, than the mens can ever have. The one metric that throws the mens game off is driving distance, that same ol think that's been talked about for years. Well, with each and every passing year, their game is getting more out of touch with us mere mortals and the golf courses too. The womens, although they are increasing their distances too, it's nothing like the mens & this makes their game much more relatable to ours.



There is no crazy golf in the womens game, no overpowering courses playing driver + PW all day long. Oftentimes the men play a game that we simply cannot comprehend.



On the LPGA Tour the average drive is around 270 yards (218 carry), compared to 295 yards (275 carry) on the PGA tour. The ladies therefore look at the course map the same way we do, they cut the same corners as us, drive over the same bunkers as us, and take more or less the same lofted clubs from the bags as us. The difference is that they do it so much better. We are basically greenseekers while they are pin seekers, but that can give us a lot of hope that we can improve, that the birdies they are scoring are just as available to us too, albiet considerably less frequently.



