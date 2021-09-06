« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 112954 times)

Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2640 on: September 6, 2021, 09:56:40 pm »
Don't fuck this up, ladies.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2641 on: September 6, 2021, 10:07:19 pm »
The PGA recently said theyll ban spectators from PGA Tour events for disrespectful behavior, including shouts of "Brooksy''   

When are they going to ban people for shouting get in the hole every fucking putt.
Offline Lad

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2642 on: September 6, 2021, 10:17:01 pm »
Pedersen 3 up but getting no TV coverage !!
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2643 on: September 6, 2021, 10:31:20 pm »
Well done Europe, winning in the US for only the 2nd time ever. Sensational performance by Leona Maguire, who really Poultered it this weekend.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2644 on: September 6, 2021, 10:32:08 pm »
Lovely stuff.
Offline conman

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2645 on: September 6, 2021, 10:35:32 pm »
Brilliant win that, Europe was in the diving seat all tournament.

I'd love to see a mixed doubles tournament sometime, maybe even between the Solheim cup & Ryder cup as these ladies deserve a lot more airtime.
Online nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2646 on: September 6, 2021, 10:43:10 pm »
Absolutely fantastic from the girls
Brilliant win on US soil

Phenomenal stuff. Love watching the women play. They have unbelievable talent
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2647 on: September 6, 2021, 10:49:07 pm »
It just goes to show what a terrible decision it is to play the Olympic golf as an individual strokeplay competition. Matchplay >> Strokeplay, and if the had either the old Dunhill Cup format or the World Cup of Golf format as a team event, it'd be a far better competition.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2648 on: September 6, 2021, 11:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September  6, 2021, 10:49:07 pm
It just goes to show what a terrible decision it is to play the Olympic golf as an individual strokeplay competition. Matchplay >> Strokeplay, and if the had either the old Dunhill Cup format or the World Cup of Golf format as a team event, it'd be a far better competition.

Agreed, it'd be better if the olympic golf tournament was team match play format rather than stroke play format.
Offline conman

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 am »
The ladies deserve a lot more coverage, not just becasuse they are talented and deserve it, because they are and they do. No, I'm talking about their game having more in common with ours, than the mens can ever have. The one metric that throws the mens game off is driving distance, that same ol think that's been talked about for years. Well, with each and every passing year, their game is getting more out of touch with us mere mortals and the golf courses too. The womens, although they are increasing their distances too, it's nothing like the mens & this makes their game much more relatable to ours.

There is no crazy golf in the womens game, no overpowering courses playing driver + PW all day long. Oftentimes the men play a game that we simply cannot comprehend.

On the LPGA Tour the average drive is around 270 yards (218 carry), compared to 295 yards (275 carry) on the PGA tour. The ladies therefore look at the course map the same way we do, they cut the same corners as us, drive over the same bunkers as us, and take more or less the same lofted clubs from the bags as us. The difference is that they do it so much better. We are basically greenseekers while they are pin seekers, but that can give us a lot of hope that we can improve, that the birdies they are scoring are just as available to us too, albiet considerably less frequently.

Online paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 am »
The men can hit further but absolutely some world class talent on display yesterday. I enjoyed it

As for the men I think I will start a ryder cup thread soon, just waiting on wildcards announcement tomorrow from Stricker.

I see Brooks is an injury doubt, I hope he plays, he is a great golfer but just for messing up their dressing room I hope he plays

Reed is declared fit, same reason I want him in although to be fair he does usually pull in good points, nearly nailed on  he will get a singles point. Had McIlroy played anyone else in 2016 he would have won comfortably

Reed vs Poulter in singles would be lovely
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 11:01:45 am »
Open Championship coming back to Royal Portrush in 2025.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 11:32:11 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:01:45 am
Open Championship coming back to Royal Portrush in 2025.

Excellent stuff. Still the only Open course Ive played.
Online paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 12:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:01:45 am
Open Championship coming back to Royal Portrush in 2025.
brilliant news
Online sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 03:08:29 pm »
Patrick Reed misses out for the USA. Such a shame.
Online paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
Steve Stricker has named Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth as his captain's picks!

No Patrick Reed
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 03:14:26 pm »
If he picks Schauffele and Scheffler together its going to get confusing. Thats a shock about Reed given is Ryder Cup record isnt it? Or will that work in their favour given its one less person for the other precious ones to fall out with?
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 03:14:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:08:41 pm
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

I refuse to believe Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler are different people.
