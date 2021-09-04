« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 112248 times)

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,624
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2600 on: September 4, 2021, 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Lad on September  4, 2021, 10:50:48 pm
Fact is she picked the ball up after 7 seconds and you are allowed ten seconds to see if it drops. So regardless of whether it would or not drop technically the rules were broken.

Then "technically" pretty much every given putt is an infringement.

Seeing Sagstrom in tears after the match because she feels her integrity has been called into question was pretty heartbreaking.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2601 on: September 4, 2021, 11:17:10 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  4, 2021, 10:24:29 pm
Koepka has pulled out of the tour Championship. Hurt his wrist hitting a ball out of the rough.

Helps to prevent those awkward situation for Team USA.

Whats with Sangstrom cheating by the way? Did you submit a wrong scorecard or what?
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,624
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2602 on: September 4, 2021, 11:42:04 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on September  4, 2021, 11:17:10 pm
Helps to prevent those awkward situation for Team USA.

Whats with Sangstrom cheating by the way? Did you submit a wrong scorecard or what?

Nelly Korda lagged a putt up for an eagle and to be fair it was a great putt and stopped right next to the hole.

Sangstrom came up and lifted her ball to concede the putt. But she done it inside of 10 seconds.

To be fair to Korda she never complained or disputed it, but the rules official entered immediately - without being asked by the American pair  - and said the hole was to be given to America for foul play because the ball was overhanging. Both Europeans said the ball wasnt overhanging and would never had fallen in. It went to TV who quickly deemed it as overhanging. I havent seen a close up of how it ended yet but the way I and most others play golf, I would automatically take the word of my opponent.

Korda said in the interview afterwards that she hadnt asked for the check and didnt want to win a hole that way. Personally, if she felt that way then the Americans should have deliberately given up the next hole. Pretty much remember Jack Nicklaus being a gentleman to Tony Jacklin. Payne Stewart to Monty.

The only pairing today that didnt hug at the end of the match.

Edit: Just seen the putt and that ball is never going to drop in in a month of Sundays.

« Last Edit: September 4, 2021, 11:46:30 pm by blert596 »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 12:03:52 am »
That ball would still be there tomorrow, no way is that dropping
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 12:07:18 am »
Quote from: blert596 on September  4, 2021, 11:42:04 pm
Nelly Korda lagged a putt up for an eagle and to be fair it was a great putt and stopped right next to the hole.

Sangstrom came up and lifted her ball to concede the putt. But she done it inside of 10 seconds.

To be fair to Korda she never complained or disputed it, but the rules official entered immediately - without being asked by the American pair  - and said the hole was to be given to America for foul play because the ball was overhanging. Both Europeans said the ball wasnt overhanging and would never had fallen in. It went to TV who quickly deemed it as overhanging. I havent seen a close up of how it ended yet but the way I and most others play golf, I would automatically take the word of my opponent.

Korda said in the interview afterwards that she hadnt asked for the check and didnt want to win a hole that way. Personally, if she felt that way then the Americans should have deliberately given up the next hole. Pretty much remember Jack Nicklaus being a gentleman to Tony Jacklin. Payne Stewart to Monty.

The only pairing today that didnt hug at the end of the match.

Edit: Just seen the putt and that ball is never going to drop in in a month of Sundays.

Ah thanks.

A case of a player trying to be helpful to progress the match and match officials being over zealous to dish out penalties. They love a bit a attention dont they?

Edit : just saw the replay, overhang my fucking ass. That ball was never going to fall. She was only trying to be nice.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:29:42 am by RedForeverTT »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 01:45:59 am »
Never going to fall is not the point.

R&A and the PGA have the rule that the player may walk up to the ball and wait 10 seconds to see if it would fall.

In this case, the player never got to walk up to the ball and wait the 10 seconds because the European player walked up and picked up the ball.

Further all Captains and players were advised of this possibility in a rules meeting before the Cup started ( according to tv commentary). Claiming ignorance isn't an excuse.

And let's face it, most golfers don't know the rules anyway unless one situation happens to you.

It was a shame it happened but there were still 5 holes to play. Each team missed putts to win the remaining holes.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 02:45:35 am »
The rule could have been broken but there is also common sense which should be applied. We criticised VAR for being senseless and it is the same in this case where officials stuck to the rule book and stopped using common sense to judge the situation.

Not only did they spoil a good competition but they also managed to upset both set of competitors - one accused of cheating and the other being accused of calling in the officials to win the point on technical grounds.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 03:35:08 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 02:45:35 am
The rule could have been broken but there is also common sense which should be applied. We criticised VAR for being senseless and it is the same in this case where officials stuck to the rule book and stopped using common sense to judge the situation.

Not only did they spoil a good competition but they also managed to upset both set of competitors - one accused of cheating and the other being accused of calling in the officials to win the point on technical grounds.

It wasn't VAR.

The walking official with the group called it. The players were notified  before they left the green. He/she asked the rules committee to confirm that the ball was over hanging just to be sure. They confirmed.  The players were then notified the ruling stood as they were going to the next tee.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BeepBeepImAJeep

  • Smokes his hy-dro on the d-low. Drives to the beach. Top down, loud sounds, sees his peeps.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 am »
The ball clearly wasn't going in and none of the four competitors had any issue with what Sagstrom did so it just defies belief that the officials intervened to the level they did and also got it wrong at the same time.

Logged

Offline BeepBeepImAJeep

  • Smokes his hy-dro on the d-low. Drives to the beach. Top down, loud sounds, sees his peeps.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 09:59:04 am »
Also the Americans should clearly have insisted on a half for the hole and it was terrible sportsmanship not to do so.
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,624
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 10:04:52 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:45:59 am
Never going to fall is not the point.

R&A and the PGA have the rule that the player may walk up to the ball and wait 10 seconds to see if it would fall.

In this case, the player never got to walk up to the ball and wait the 10 seconds because the European player walked up and picked up the ball.

Further all Captains and players were advised of this possibility in a rules meeting before the Cup started ( according to tv commentary). Claiming ignorance isn't an excuse.

And let's face it, most golfers don't know the rules anyway unless one situation happens to you.

It was a shame it happened but there were still 5 holes to play. Each team missed putts to win the remaining holes.

In the spirit of playimg golf "Never going to fall" is exactly the point.

You can hide behind the "its the rules" argument all you like but if you want the rule applied then apply it to every shot on the green whether its near the hole or not. No gimmees for a minimum of 20 seconds as we wait for the player to walk up and start the count.

It was a pathetic ruling. Not in the spirit of a game which prides itself above all others as being played with integrity.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 02:36:12 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 am
In the spirit of playimg golf "Never going to fall" is exactly the point.

You can hide behind the "its the rules" argument all you like but if you want the rule applied then apply it to every shot on the green whether its near the hole or not. No gimmees for a minimum of 20 seconds as we wait for the player to walk up and start the count.

It was a pathetic ruling. Not in the spirit of a game which prides itself above all others as being played with integrity.

The rules are the rules. Had it been the other way?

Hiding behind it was never going to fall anyway, when we'll never know. However the putt was downhill. The ball was on the uphill side and "might" have turned over or the wind help it. But that is why a player is allowed to walk up to the hole and get 10 seconds.

Aslo, fwiw, I was watching live. Just as i am now.

It's no difference than the 3 minute lost ball rule. Which starts when the player or their caddie gets to the area to search. Find the ball in 3 minutes 10 seconds, well it's after the clock expired. And not, well we used to get 5 minutes, it's not fair.

There was a ruling yesterday in the Tour Championship where Bryson got a free drop long after the 3 minutes had expired. There was confusion as to why. Finally the tv microphone picked up the conversation between the rules official and Bryson. Some spectator had picked up Brysons ball and left the scene. So the 3 minute or even 5 minute clock time limit is voided due to that. The ruling was fair to keep the integrity of the game.

Picking up a ball which is overhanging the hole before the clock even starts, is not fair.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 02:44:08 pm »
Also fwiw, Nelli Korda has been getting grief on social media as the villain. ( per tv commentary  just now). When it was a Female walking official who called it straight away.

This has effected her mentality. Even though others are telling her she's not to blame.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,624
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2613 on: Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:36:12 pm
The rules are the rules. Had it been the other way?

Hiding behind it was never going to fall anyway, when we'll never know. However the putt was downhill. The ball was on the uphill side and "might" have turned over or the wind help it. But that is why a player is allowed to walk up to the hole and get 10 seconds.

Aslo, fwiw, I was watching live. Just as i am now.

It's no difference than the 3 minute lost ball rule. Which starts when the player or their caddie gets to the area to search. Find the ball in 3 minutes 10 seconds, well it's after the clock expired. And not, well we used to get 5 minutes, it's not fair.

There was a ruling yesterday in the Tour Championship where Bryson got a free drop long after the 3 minutes had expired. There was confusion as to why. Finally the tv microphone picked up the conversation between the rules official and Bryson. Some spectator had picked up Brysons ball and left the scene. So the 3 minute or even 5 minute clock time limit is voided due to that. The ruling was fair to keep the integrity of the game.

Picking up a ball which is overhanging the hole before the clock even starts, is not fair.

Had it been the other way? I'd have felt exactly the same.

Your interpretation of it might have fell crucially misses the point that an opponent has specifically looked at it and said there was no way it was going to drop. Using the "rule" to overturn what Sangstrom - who was closer to the ball than anyone else - whether you like it/admit it or not is calling her integrity into doubt. But you just focus on poor Nelly who is getting grief on Social Media. Never mind Sangstrom crying in an interview after the match because she feels shes being cast as a cheat.

if nelly wasnt happy with the way the ruling was applied she could have rectified it immediately. Her choice not to.

Load of bollocks hiding behind the "rule is the rule". If Nelly Korda was happy for the ball to be picked up then the official had no business overuling that call.

As for comparing it to Bryson thats just smoke and mirrors - its not even close to being similar.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2614 on: Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm
Had it been the other way? I'd have felt exactly the same.

Your interpretation of it might have fell crucially misses the point that an opponent has specifically looked at it and said there was no way it was going to drop. Using the "rule" to overturn what Sangstrom - who was closer to the ball than anyone else - whether you like it/admit it or not is calling her integrity into doubt. But you just focus on poor Nelly who is getting grief on Social Media. Never mind Sangstrom crying in an interview after the match because she feels shes being cast as a cheat.

if nelly wasnt happy with the way the ruling was applied she could have rectified it immediately. Her choice not to.

Load of bollocks hiding behind the "rule is the rule". If Nelly Korda was happy for the ball to be picked up then the official had no business overuling that call.

As for comparing it to Bryson thats just smoke and mirrors - its not even close to being similar.

Well, you just roll along with what you know or perceive.

Sagstrom, the opponent, wasn't nearer to the ball than Nelli. They timed Sagstrom and it took her 6 seconds to get to the ball and pick it up. You walk for 6 seconds at a decent pace and see how far you get.

From Golf.com

The 13th hole at the host club (Inverness!) is a short par-5. Madsen made a birdie 4. Korda had about a 20-footer for an eagle 3. That is, to win the hole. Her putt was a sweeping, hooking downhiller on a gorgeous and tilting Donald Ross green. She read the speed and break beautifully. When the ball stopped it was sitting on the lip. Six seconds after it came to a stop, Sagstrom, picked it up.

The Americans won that hole to go 1 up in the match. The Korda-Ewing team held on to that 1-up lead through the 18th green. At that point, The Americans no longer had a half point. They had 1.5. Thats better.     

You dont want to win a hole like that, Korda told Golf Channels Kay Cockerill moments after the match was over. Its very unfortunate.     

Perfectly worded.     

You might be asking:

*Couldnt the Americans just say, Oh, well let it slide, just dont do it again?     

No, the rules dont allow that.     

*Couldnt the rules official just let it go? Because, it wasnt like it was teetering.     

No. In golf, as in life, youre responsible for what you know. And the rule doesnt say anything about teetering. It says if any part of the ball is hanging over the hole.     

*Isnt the rule dumb?     

No, its sensible. You dont want to not give the ball a chance to fall. But you dont want to be out there all day, either. Ten seconds is a good amount of time. Not too much. Not too little.     

In the Saturday afternoon better-ball session, the Americans won the first point and the second point. The Europeans won the third point.     

In the days last group, the European team of Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire had a 1 up lead over the American team of Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare as they came to 18. Marching up the fairway, a rogue wind came up. You could see it, even on TV.     

You could see the wind in the trees, in the American flag by the clubhouse, in the flying sand of a bunker shot, in Altomares flapping ponytail  and on the green, where the striped flagstick was doing its own little dance. Rogue winds are a thing. Balls overhanging a cup do fall. The rules give you 10 seconds for a reason. You dont need a stop watch. One Karsten Solheim, two Karsten Solheim, three Karsten Solheim, all the way to 10  thatll do. If its your ball on the lip, you beg for wind, but you keep it to yourself. 
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,509
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2615 on: Yesterday at 08:53:26 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 am
In the spirit of playimg golf "Never going to fall" is exactly the point.

You can hide behind the "its the rules" argument all you like but if you want the rule applied then apply it to every shot on the green whether its near the hole or not. No gimmees for a minimum of 20 seconds as we wait for the player to walk up and start the count.

It was a pathetic ruling. Not in the spirit of a game which prides itself above all others as being played with integrity.

Lets be honest there was a dimple overhanging the hole so if everyone on the golf course decided to jump, the wind suddenly blew 60mph and the players stood with their shadow over the ball....we still be waiting 24 hours later for that ball to drop. Rules are there for a reason of course so the Europeans from now on should let the Americans pick up their own ball as while they said they did not want to win a hole that way they were more than glad to gain a point with a controversial ruling. The only difference between the players in that match was an over zealous ref intervening when no one would have looked twice if she did not. Sorry they got a bit of grief after the game was concluded, maybe perhaps they should have quickly chatted between themselves and their Captain on the next tee and say do we really need that ruling to gain an advantage as a home decision by the American official may cloud an overall team victory. Did not even dawn on them to concede the next hole which shows the win at all costs attitude. The Yanks better win by more than one point, anyway another great day of golf today as got to love this stuff. Makes Fedex a yawn feast.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:57:02 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,220
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2616 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm »
Big Jon Rahm is going to be hunting down Yanks like this in a few weeks time.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2617 on: Yesterday at 10:44:38 pm »
Wow just wow
The drives and second shots by Rahm and cantley on the last
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,220
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2618 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 10:44:38 pm
Wow just wow
The drives and second shots by Rahm and cantley on the last

Brilliant werent they. Fair play to Cantlay.
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2619 on: Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm »
I'll be honest. I've lost all interest in the Tour Championship since the format change.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 12:39:24 am »
Reading some of the back story of Cantlay. Fractured spine. Ages out. Witnessed the death of his caddie and friend. Top amateur, spent a good three years in the wilderness due to everything going wrong.

I watched him beat Bryson recently, his putting was mustard and his nerve impeccable. And then today, Rahm put on an excellent charge to make a great match, but Cantlay got it done.

Full credit to the fella.

Cant wait for Ryder Cup.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 04:29:37 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
I'll be honest. I've lost all interest in the Tour Championship since the format change.

Agreed, its really quite silly.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline campioni

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 10:24:32 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
I'll be honest. I've lost all interest in the Tour Championship since the format change.

I'm not sure what they can do with it. The old format of two tournaments in one wasn't great either. There was a lot of confusion over who was winning the FedEx or who needed to do what to catch the leader while the rounds were ongoing.

I only watched a bit of the tour championship on Thursday. I've been glued to the Solheim Cup the last two days, its been great to watch. Should be a good final day later as its in the balance.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,886
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 10:27:17 am »
think we get the US wildcard picks this week?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 10:31:36 am »
$20m for 4 days of work when the world is literally going to shit.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 12:48:44 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:31:36 am
$20m for 4 days of work when the world is literally going to shit.

Very true, i heard Patrick Cantlay only picked up golf clubs on the Thursday morning for the first time.....
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,624
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:29:37 am
Agreed, its really quite silly.

If you discount the starting par situation, does anyone know who shot the lowest overall score?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,910
  • BoRac
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 06:01:22 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 05:11:41 pm
If you discount the starting par situation, does anyone know who shot the lowest overall score?

Rahm and Na would have gone into a playoff.
Logged

Online conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,484
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm »
This is a really good article on Patrick Cantlay. Delighted he won last night, though I'd have loved to see Rahm win to also.

https://www.golfdigest.com/story/patrick-cantlay-a-comeback-from-nowhere

Logged

Online conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,484
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 06:48:37 pm »
I'm all set the watch the Solheim cup today. Leona Maguire grew up just down the road from my home town and my father knows their parents very well.

 if only I could find a stream, i'd be able to watch the damn thing.

Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,886
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 06:50:28 pm »
Quote from: conman on Today at 06:48:37 pm
I'm all set the watch the Solheim cup today. Leona Maguire grew up just down the road from my home town and my father knows their parents very well.

 if only I could find a stream, i'd be able to watch the damn thing.


she's flying

3.5 in 4 matches and currently 3 up after 6 in singles
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,484
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 06:55:23 pm »
Yea, i see that. We've been following her for years, she's starting how good she can be now to a wider audience.

 I also just found a stream too. So happy out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 