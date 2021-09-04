Had it been the other way? I'd have felt exactly the same.



Your interpretation of it might have fell crucially misses the point that an opponent has specifically looked at it and said there was no way it was going to drop. Using the "rule" to overturn what Sangstrom - who was closer to the ball than anyone else - whether you like it/admit it or not is calling her integrity into doubt. But you just focus on poor Nelly who is getting grief on Social Media. Never mind Sangstrom crying in an interview after the match because she feels shes being cast as a cheat.



if nelly wasnt happy with the way the ruling was applied she could have rectified it immediately. Her choice not to.



Load of bollocks hiding behind the "rule is the rule". If Nelly Korda was happy for the ball to be picked up then the official had no business overuling that call.



As for comparing it to Bryson thats just smoke and mirrors - its not even close to being similar.



Well, you just roll along with what you know or perceive.Sagstrom, the opponent, wasn't nearer to the ball than Nelli. They timed Sagstrom and it took her 6 seconds to get to the ball and pick it up. You walk for 6 seconds at a decent pace and see how far you get.From Golf.comThe 13th hole at the host club (Inverness!) is a short par-5. Madsen made a birdie 4. Korda had about a 20-footer for an eagle 3. That is, to win the hole. Her putt was a sweeping, hooking downhiller on a gorgeous and tilting Donald Ross green. She read the speed and break beautifully. When the ball stopped it was sitting on the lip. Six seconds after it came to a stop, Sagstrom, picked it up.The Americans won that hole to go 1 up in the match. The Korda-Ewing team held on to that 1-up lead through the 18th green. At that point, The Americans no longer had a half point. They had 1.5. Thats better.You dont want to win a hole like that, Korda told Golf Channels Kay Cockerill moments after the match was over. Its very unfortunate.Perfectly worded.You might be asking:*Couldnt the Americans just say, Oh, well let it slide, just dont do it again?No, the rules dont allow that.*Couldnt the rules official just let it go? Because, it wasnt like it was teetering.No. In golf, as in life, youre responsible for what you know. And the rule doesnt say anything about teetering. It says if any part of the ball is hanging over the hole.*Isnt the rule dumb?No, its sensible. You dont want to not give the ball a chance to fall. But you dont want to be out there all day, either. Ten seconds is a good amount of time. Not too much. Not too little.In the Saturday afternoon better-ball session, the Americans won the first point and the second point. The Europeans won the third point.In the days last group, the European team of Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire had a 1 up lead over the American team of Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare as they came to 18. Marching up the fairway, a rogue wind came up. You could see it, even on TV.You could see the wind in the trees, in the American flag by the clubhouse, in the flying sand of a bunker shot, in Altomares flapping ponytail  and on the green, where the striped flagstick was doing its own little dance. Rogue winds are a thing. Balls overhanging a cup do fall. The rules give you 10 seconds for a reason. You dont need a stop watch. One Karsten Solheim, two Karsten Solheim, three Karsten Solheim, all the way to 10  thatll do. If its your ball on the lip, you beg for wind, but you keep it to yourself.