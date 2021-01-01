« previous next »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Fact is she picked the ball up after 7 seconds and you are allowed ten seconds to see if it drops. So regardless of whether it would or not drop technically the rules were broken.

Then "technically" pretty much every given putt is an infringement.

Seeing Sagstrom in tears after the match because she feels her integrity has been called into question was pretty heartbreaking.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:24:29 pm
Koepka has pulled out of the tour Championship. Hurt his wrist hitting a ball out of the rough.

Helps to prevent those awkward situation for Team USA.

Whats with Sangstrom cheating by the way? Did you submit a wrong scorecard or what?
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Helps to prevent those awkward situation for Team USA.

Whats with Sangstrom cheating by the way? Did you submit a wrong scorecard or what?

Nelly Korda lagged a putt up for an eagle and to be fair it was a great putt and stopped right next to the hole.

Sangstrom came up and lifted her ball to concede the putt. But she done it inside of 10 seconds.

To be fair to Korda she never complained or disputed it, but the rules official entered immediately - without being asked by the American pair  - and said the hole was to be given to America for foul play because the ball was overhanging. Both Europeans said the ball wasnt overhanging and would never had fallen in. It went to TV who quickly deemed it as overhanging. I havent seen a close up of how it ended yet but the way I and most others play golf, I would automatically take the word of my opponent.

Korda said in the interview afterwards that she hadnt asked for the check and didnt want to win a hole that way. Personally, if she felt that way then the Americans should have deliberately given up the next hole. Pretty much remember Jack Nicklaus being a gentleman to Tony Jacklin. Payne Stewart to Monty.

The only pairing today that didnt hug at the end of the match.

Edit: Just seen the putt and that ball is never going to drop in in a month of Sundays.

That ball would still be there tomorrow, no way is that dropping
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm
Nelly Korda lagged a putt up for an eagle and to be fair it was a great putt and stopped right next to the hole.

Sangstrom came up and lifted her ball to concede the putt. But she done it inside of 10 seconds.

To be fair to Korda she never complained or disputed it, but the rules official entered immediately - without being asked by the American pair  - and said the hole was to be given to America for foul play because the ball was overhanging. Both Europeans said the ball wasnt overhanging and would never had fallen in. It went to TV who quickly deemed it as overhanging. I havent seen a close up of how it ended yet but the way I and most others play golf, I would automatically take the word of my opponent.

Korda said in the interview afterwards that she hadnt asked for the check and didnt want to win a hole that way. Personally, if she felt that way then the Americans should have deliberately given up the next hole. Pretty much remember Jack Nicklaus being a gentleman to Tony Jacklin. Payne Stewart to Monty.

The only pairing today that didnt hug at the end of the match.

Edit: Just seen the putt and that ball is never going to drop in in a month of Sundays.

Ah thanks.

A case of a player trying to be helpful to progress the match and match officials being over zealous to dish out penalties. They love a bit a attention dont they?

Edit : just saw the replay, overhang my fucking ass. That ball was never going to fall. She was only trying to be nice.
Never going to fall is not the point.

R&A and the PGA have the rule that the player may walk up to the ball and wait 10 seconds to see if it would fall.

In this case, the player never got to walk up to the ball and wait the 10 seconds because the European player walked up and picked up the ball.

Further all Captains and players were advised of this possibility in a rules meeting before the Cup started ( according to tv commentary). Claiming ignorance isn't an excuse.

And let's face it, most golfers don't know the rules anyway unless one situation happens to you.

It was a shame it happened but there were still 5 holes to play. Each team missed putts to win the remaining holes.
The rule could have been broken but there is also common sense which should be applied. We criticised VAR for being senseless and it is the same in this case where officials stuck to the rule book and stopped using common sense to judge the situation.

Not only did they spoil a good competition but they also managed to upset both set of competitors - one accused of cheating and the other being accused of calling in the officials to win the point on technical grounds.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:45:35 am
The rule could have been broken but there is also common sense which should be applied. We criticised VAR for being senseless and it is the same in this case where officials stuck to the rule book and stopped using common sense to judge the situation.

Not only did they spoil a good competition but they also managed to upset both set of competitors - one accused of cheating and the other being accused of calling in the officials to win the point on technical grounds.

It wasn't VAR.

The walking official with the group called it. The players were notified  before they left the green. He/she asked the rules committee to confirm that the ball was over hanging just to be sure. They confirmed.  The players were then notified the ruling stood as they were going to the next tee.
