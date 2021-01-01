Helps to prevent those awkward situation for Team USA.



Whats with Sangstrom cheating by the way? Did you submit a wrong scorecard or what?



Nelly Korda lagged a putt up for an eagle and to be fair it was a great putt and stopped right next to the hole.Sangstrom came up and lifted her ball to concede the putt. But she done it inside of 10 seconds.To be fair to Korda she never complained or disputed it, but the rules official entered immediately - without being asked by the American pair - and said the hole was to be given to America for foul play because the ball was overhanging. Both Europeans said the ball wasnt overhanging and would never had fallen in. It went to TV who quickly deemed it as overhanging. I havent seen a close up of how it ended yet but the way I and most others play golf, I would automatically take the word of my opponent.Korda said in the interview afterwards that she hadnt asked for the check and didnt want to win a hole that way. Personally, if she felt that way then the Americans should have deliberately given up the next hole. Pretty much remember Jack Nicklaus being a gentleman to Tony Jacklin. Payne Stewart to Monty.The only pairing today that didnt hug at the end of the match.Edit: Just seen the putt and that ball is never going to drop in in a month of Sundays.