The Open turns into a pitch n putt in benign conditions.



This did suck quite a significant bit of the drama out of it for me to be honest. Hoping for a more competitive and challenging tournament at Hoylake next year.Congrats to Morikawa though, superb performance all week and nerves of steel to close it out. Really cemented his growing reputation as the next young superstar (lets hope he doesnt fuck it up like Rory did).