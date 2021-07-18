« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 107378 times)

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2480 on: July 18, 2021, 06:25:06 pm »
Credit to Morikawa, but Oosthuizen really shit the bed since the turn yesterday. +2 over the last round and a half in completely benign conditions isn't good enough for a player of his ability.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2481 on: July 18, 2021, 06:28:40 pm »
All Collin needs to do is putt it out to be the Champion Golfer of the Year.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2482 on: July 18, 2021, 06:29:54 pm »
You must be quite bitter if you were someone like Westwood looking at these guys playing in their first majors and winning them.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2483 on: July 18, 2021, 06:30:04 pm »
What odds was he at the start?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2484 on: July 18, 2021, 06:33:26 pm »
And there it is, Champion Golf of the Year.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2485 on: July 18, 2021, 06:34:58 pm »
Well done Morikawa, great golf, magnificent accomplishment.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2486 on: July 18, 2021, 06:36:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 18, 2021, 06:34:58 pm
Well done Morikawa, great golf, magnificent accomplishment.

Best iron player since Woods. I know that's an early statement, but he hits his irons so pure. Unbelievable talent
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2487 on: July 18, 2021, 06:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July 18, 2021, 06:30:04 pm
What odds was he at the start?
About 33/1, depending on your bookie
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2488 on: July 18, 2021, 06:37:07 pm »
2 majors in 8 starts. Quickest to two majors.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2489 on: July 18, 2021, 06:38:13 pm »
Cool customer him ..took 2/1 today not bad.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2490 on: July 18, 2021, 06:38:57 pm »
Well done Collin
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2491 on: July 18, 2021, 06:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on July 18, 2021, 06:25:06 pm
Credit to Morikawa, but Oosthuizen really shit the bed since the turn yesterday. +2 over the last round and a half in completely benign conditions isn't good enough for a player of his ability.
. Lol he reminds me of Jimmy white in snooker .but at least he has won it once
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2492 on: July 18, 2021, 06:40:11 pm »
All the talk now will be whether he will win a career Grand Slam, like they did with McIlroy.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2493 on: July 18, 2021, 06:40:15 pm »
Only 24 too. Incredible start to his career.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2494 on: July 18, 2021, 06:41:27 pm »
But this guy seems to have a sensible head on his shoulders, unlike Rory, who is totally shite in recent years.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2495 on: July 18, 2021, 06:57:28 pm »
Get really sad when all the golf majors are done .love my golf.love the open..it's still the best . Well done lad .am taking my clubs next medal.)
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2496 on: July 18, 2021, 07:51:12 pm »
The Open turns into a pitch n putt in benign conditions.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2497 on: July 19, 2021, 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 18, 2021, 07:51:12 pm
The Open turns into a pitch n putt in benign conditions.
This did suck quite a significant bit of the drama out of it for me to be honest. Hoping for a more competitive and challenging tournament at Hoylake next year.

Congrats to Morikawa though, superb performance all week and nerves of steel to close it out. Really cemented his growing reputation as the next young superstar (lets hope he doesnt fuck it up like Rory did).
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2498 on: July 19, 2021, 09:01:54 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 17, 2021, 09:40:09 pm
Speaking of weather to other extremes, remember Birkdale 2008, it was blowing it all 4 days, the Thursday was worst day 40mph winds & horizontal rain, only 6 players were level or better after round 1 that year, Harrington won it with +3, runner up was Poulter at +7, +12 was tied 7th. ;D
Carnoustie in 1999 was crazy, hats blowing away, balls moving on the green in the wind.

It was wild, the first round leader had such a bad second round he missed the cut. (Rod Pampling)

Quote from: rossipersempre on July 19, 2021, 08:52:35 am
This did suck quite a significant bit of the drama out of it for me to be honest. Hoping for a more competitive and challenging tournament at Hoylake next year.



if you mean this tournament then next year is St. Andrews



I see there is talk of Portrush getting it again in 2025, fingers crossed
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2499 on: July 19, 2021, 12:59:43 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 19, 2021, 09:01:54 am
if you mean this tournament then next year is St. Andrews

I see there is talk of Portrush getting it again in 2025, fingers crossed
Slip of the brain. Hoylake is 151st year after next.

Now theyve entered the modern era, Portrush deserves it again after so long in the wilderness. 2019 was glorious.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2500 on: July 19, 2021, 04:55:59 pm »
it was fantastic

hope to be back although my wedding anniversary is usually british open week. i think the friday will be my 10th wedding anniversary if it goes back in 2025. might have to skip that day (the anniversary that is ) ;)
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2501 on: July 19, 2021, 06:11:08 pm »
Huge fan of Morikawa, he's a class act. His iron play is just wonderful to watch and I love his swing. Sunday was a real treat on the eyes with his and Louis' swings on display!

It's well known how mature and level headed he is and with two Majors by age 24? World is his oyster.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2502 on: July 31, 2021, 02:25:37 pm »
Would be nice to see GB or Ireland take home the gold medal
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2503 on: August 6, 2021, 10:56:57 pm »
Just wanted to report I shot my lowest round ever today-- 70.

3 bogies.

3 birdies.

1 Eagle. ( Holed out from 120 yards on a par 4 😆 )

Pars on all the rest.

Not bad for a 10 handicap..🏌️
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2504 on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August  6, 2021, 10:56:57 pm
Just wanted to report I shot my lowest round ever today-- 70.

3 bogies.

3 birdies.

1 Eagle. ( Holed out from 120 yards on a par 4 😆 )

Pars on all the rest.

Not bad for a 10 handicap..🏌️
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2505 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on August  6, 2021, 10:56:57 pm
Just wanted to report I shot my lowest round ever today-- 70.

3 bogies.

3 birdies.

1 Eagle. ( Holed out from 120 yards on a par 4 😆 )

Pars on all the rest.

Not bad for a 10 handicap..🏌️

Just had my lowest round couple weeks ago off 9 shooting a 72 at quite a long course. That was 16 pars, 1 birdie and 1 bogey.

But 3 birdies & an eagle  is mighty impressive, out of interest what part of your game do you think made biggest contribution towards best score?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2506 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
Just had my lowest round couple weeks ago off 9 shooting a 72 at quite a long course. That was 16 pars, 1 birdie and 1 bogey.

But 3 birdies & an eagle  is mighty impressive, out of interest what part of your game do you think made biggest contribution towards best score?

Short game.

Putting is usual decent.

Around the green either chipping in for birdie or saving pars is good.

We know we won't hit as many greens in regulation, so try to keep the short game going.

Back to normal today with an 81. Did have an excellent sand save. Knocked it to two feet and made the putt.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 12:48:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Short game.

Putting is usual decent.

Around the green either chipping in for birdie or saving pars is good.

We know we won't hit as many greens in regulation, so try to keep the short game going.

Back to normal today with an 81. Did have an excellent sand save. Knocked it to two feet and made the putt.

Interesting, Ive found my shots gained has been mostly from the Tee. Last couple of months taken the approach of taking driver whenever I can and not worrying about fairway % but more distance. Gone from 12.6 index to 7.3 index, which translates to 9 on course handicap. Its what makes the game so great that for each player there are different success triggers, and when it all clicks its massively enjoyable.

81 after a 70 shows consistent golf though.

Did the new WHS cut you massively after the 70?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 01:09:05 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 12:48:58 am
Interesting, Ive found my shots gained has been mostly from the Tee. Last couple of months taken the approach of taking driver whenever I can and not worrying about fairway % but more distance. Gone from 12.6 index to 7.3 index, which translates to 9 on course handicap. Its what makes the game so great that for each player there are different success triggers, and when it all clicks its massively enjoyable.

81 after a 70 shows consistent golf though.

Did the new WHS cut you massively after the 70?

Dropped me a stroke. Down to 9.

Average score: 82.1 in the last 20 rounds.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 05:50:45 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August  6, 2021, 10:56:57 pm
Just wanted to report I shot my lowest round ever today-- 70.

3 bogies.

3 birdies.

1 Eagle. ( Holed out from 120 yards on a par 4 😆 )

Pars on all the rest.

Not bad for a 10 handicap..🏌️
Should give Rory a call  ;D
