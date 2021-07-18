Speaking of weather to other extremes, remember Birkdale 2008, it was blowing it all 4 days, the Thursday was worst day 40mph winds & horizontal rain, only 6 players were level or better after round 1 that year, Harrington won it with +3, runner up was Poulter at +7, +12 was tied 7th.
Carnoustie in 1999 was crazy, hats blowing away, balls moving on the green in the wind.
It was wild, the first round leader had such a bad second round he missed the cut. (Rod Pampling)
This did suck quite a significant bit of the drama out of it for me to be honest. Hoping for a more competitive and challenging tournament at Hoylake next year.
if you mean this tournament then next year is St. Andrews
I see there is talk of Portrush getting it again in 2025, fingers crossed