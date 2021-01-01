« previous next »
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 01:48:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:38:12 pm
Come on luis, for once Id like to win a golf bet please.
I win more on golf bets than I do on the horses .mugs game that . >:(
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
And the leaders are off.

Morikawa in the fairway.

Oosthuizen also in the fairway
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 02:40:57 pm »
Question.is it true if you hit the ball of the tee with logo facing the club .it will go further ? Or is that bullshite ?.as I like to see logo facing the target ? looking down .
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 02:45:00 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 02:40:57 pm
Question.is it true if you hit the ball of the tee with logo facing the club .it will go further ? Or is that bullshite ?.as I like to see logo facing the target ?

Imho...bullshit.

The only thing having the logo being where the club head hits the ball is that it allows a focus point for your eyes when you swing. That alone, for some, may help get better strikes, hence more distance.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 02:49:51 pm »
That's shite Corey FFS .
Online IgorBobbins

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »
 ;D How much have you got on him, John?
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:51:07 pm
;D How much have you got on him, John?
not a lot £2 eway .but at 100/1 be a nice we erner
Online Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 03:07:54 pm »
Nervy start from the leaders, understandably so of course. Someone will chip in or miss a short one or drain a 30 footer and it'll light the blue touch paper. Hopefully anyway.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 03:18:50 pm »
Lowry sniffing about .came from nowhere
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 03:53:21 pm »
That's better Corey .come on saaan  :D
Online IgorBobbins

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 03:57:55 pm »
Whos that dickhead howling at the 7th tee?  :no
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 04:03:53 pm »
Irons are going to do for Louis, unfortunately. Been dragging them right for 25 holes now.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:03:53 pm
Irons are going to do for Louis, unfortunately. Been dragging them right for 25 holes now.

Easiest hole on the course and he's about to bogey. Not happening. Morikawa playing by far the better golf.
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Bunker to bunker for Oosty..
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 04:09:38 pm »
Colin to -12
Oosty to -10
Online Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Really interested to see how Morikawa goes from here. If he keeps finding fairways I don't see how he can lose; his irons are too good.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:57:55 pm
Whos that dickhead howling at the 7th tee?  :no. Yeah you have thought. Wolf was playing ::)
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 04:16:10 pm »
Moricawa going to win it .me thinks now.
Online Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm »
I didn't fancy Morikawa this week because he said that his irons weren't going through the turf like he's used to over in American and he was struggling with it in practice rounds. Ah well :D
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
Fuck of luis
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 04:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:24:50 pm
I didn't fancy Morikawa this week because he said that his irons weren't going through the turf like he's used to over in American and he was struggling with it in practice rounds. Ah well :D
. I think he changed his irons.to ones with less bounce .
Spieth done the same
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm »
Colin won the PGA Major in his first attempt.

If he wins The Open today, he will have won it in his first attempt.

No player has ever won two Majors in their first attempt.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 04:32:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:31:25 pm
Colin won the PGA Major in his first attempt.

If he wins The Open today, he will have won it in his first attempt.

No player has ever won two Majors in their first attempt.

He looks like an absolute superstar. Incredible swing and while his putting has room for improvement, I don't think I've seen him miss one within 6-8 yards all weekend.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 04:33:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:31:25 pm
Colin won the PGA Major in his first attempt.

If he wins The Open today, he will have won it in his first attempt.

No player has ever won two Majors in their first attempt.   
.   I could be history in making
Offline Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 04:36:06 pm »
This is over now.
Online John C

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 04:40:42 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 04:16:10 pm
Moricawa going to win it .me thinks now.
Golf is a mad game mate, it does look over now except for a disaster.
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 04:52:35 pm »
Scots lad makntyre will be winning soon ..
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:40:42 pm
Golf is a mad game mate, it does look over now except for a disaster.
great saving put their .
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 04:57:30 pm »
Omg Luis hits flag robbed man .
Online Sartorial

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 05:17:53 pm »
Spieth reminds me of Gerrard
Online Sartorial

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 05:32:56 pm »
Come on Stevie lad
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 05:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Sartorial on Today at 05:17:53 pm
Spieth reminds me of Gerrard
. Here he comes..
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 05:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Sartorial on Today at 05:17:53 pm
Spieth reminds me of Gerrard
in what way  ::)
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 05:36:52 pm »
Rahm 10 under wow
Online johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 05:39:27 pm »
Unbelievable golf this ..
Online John C

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 05:43:04 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 05:39:27 pm
Unbelievable golf this ..
Tis mate, must be nerve racking.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 05:48:09 pm »
That putt may have sealed it
