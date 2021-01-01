« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread

LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 08:34:04 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:43:11 pm
When the wind doesn't blow at RSG it's a pitch and putt tournament for these players. I'd be very surprised if the winner doesn't shoot -18.

Yeah I went on the final day last time it was there 10 years ago. Its mad how differently its playing this weekend compared to then.

Can see Spieth having a good day tomorrow compared to some of the others as looks a little breezier.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2401 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm
So, Faldo is the last Englishman to win the Open. Tony Jacklin the last Englishman to win in England.

Probably those records are safe for this edition.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2402 on: Today at 01:59:22 pm
And the club leaves Rorys hand at an accelerated pace...😆
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2403 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm
Set up beautifully this, isn't it? I mean just look at the leaderboard and those in the chasing pack: Oostuhuizen, Moirkawa, Spieth, DJ, Koepka, Rahm, Scheffler and one or two others. I can't imagine the plan was for the course to play as easy (relatively so) as it has been, and they'll set it up tougher over the weekend surely. The defence could be drying the greens out, the heat and breeze will do that anyway but they looked like they were turning a touch crusty late last night and that makes it harder. Is the breeze up today also? A stiffer breeze, less receptive greens and tough pin locations could even things out and bring the chasing pack into it.

Oosthuizen is a metronome, I wouldn't begrudge him another major win at all, seems like a top fella. As for Morikawa, his iron play is just absolutely insane and I think I've said before that I've not seen a better iron player since Tiger. He continues anywhere near this level with his irons then he'll go on to be even better than him, he's that good with his irons. Spieth looked to be taking control before stumbling late but he's right there and could be the man to beat if the wind does get up, and then in behind Rahm, DJ and Koepka are capable of rocketing up the leaderboard and having a say.

Should be a cracking weekend of golf.
Wullie160975

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2404 on: Today at 02:10:18 pm
Is there a good link to watch this? I assume it's on pay TV.
Lad

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2405 on: Today at 02:22:51 pm
15:55 tee off for the final group ! I always thought the Open last group went off about half two ish. Is this designed for American TV coverage ? Just seems much later than usual but it could be my old man's brains playing tricks.
stara

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2406 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:04:54 pm
they'll set it up tougher over the weekend surely.

the hole positions for round three:
gerrardisgod

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2407 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm
The one good thing about the leaders being out late is we wont be subjected to watching The Rory McIlroy Open, when theyre out. Only had half an eye on it so far today, but I swear theyve shown every shot of his live, despite being an absolute mile off the pace.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2408 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm
I see he played the front 9 in -4 and currently the back 9 in +3

Cant seem to get out of his own way.

That 2nd on 17 was why he wont win one for a long time. Just doesnt appear to have the nous for it. Shame really thought hed end up with 10majors. Looks like a busted flush at the moment
Dalglish to Rush

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2409 on: Today at 02:49:37 pm
Sky have got a really weird obsession with McIlroy considering how average hes been for years now. Every major that comes round they make him out to be a main contender, its like they havent been taking in how bad his major tournament performances have been.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2410 on: Today at 03:06:34 pm
Quote from: stara on Today at 02:23:32 pm
the hole positions for round three:


Most look reasonably straight forward compared to some of the pins we have to put up at our club which are only 1-2 yards on. Crazy to think that most of us still work in yards when it comes to golf, it does catch me out sometimes in Europe when I read a card for the first time.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2411 on: Today at 03:14:51 pm
Quote from: Dalglish to Rush on Today at 02:49:37 pm
Sky have got a really weird obsession with McIlroy considering how average hes been for years now. Every major that comes round they make him out to be a main contender, its like they havent been taking in how bad his major tournament performances have been.

It's the same with Tiger over in the States, you'd think there was nobody else playing or has ever played before. It's actually becoming a relief when they miss the cut so that the coverage has to then concentrate on the leaders.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2412 on: Today at 03:17:36 pm
Wow Casey playing like me on the first 😂
Sartorial

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2413 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm
Fancy Spieth for this but Johnson looking good also
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2414 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm
Quote from: Sartorial on Today at 03:20:58 pm
Fancy Spieth for this but Johnson looking good also
It's probably going to be fascinating to see how the top 7 leaders do over the next 2 days isn't it mate?

Does anyone remember the last time we had weather like this for the 4 days?
Fucking hell remember the wind and rain from a few years ago!
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2415 on: Today at 03:45:46 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:41:01 pm
It's probably going to be fascinating to see how the top 7 leaders do over the next 2 days isn't it mate?

Does anyone remember the last time we had weather like this for the 4 days?
Fucking hell remember the wind and rain from a few years ago!

96, Royal Lytham. I volunteered for the BBC with the whole week being glorious
Only ever time I got a tan and still had it when I got married.
Loved the entire week. To get that close to the best in the world on the inside of the ropes. I just remember the sound of every shot and the response from the crowd. If heaven was like this, Ill die a happy man.
