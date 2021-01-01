Set up beautifully this, isn't it? I mean just look at the leaderboard and those in the chasing pack: Oostuhuizen, Moirkawa, Spieth, DJ, Koepka, Rahm, Scheffler and one or two others. I can't imagine the plan was for the course to play as easy (relatively so) as it has been, and they'll set it up tougher over the weekend surely. The defence could be drying the greens out, the heat and breeze will do that anyway but they looked like they were turning a touch crusty late last night and that makes it harder. Is the breeze up today also? A stiffer breeze, less receptive greens and tough pin locations could even things out and bring the chasing pack into it.



Oosthuizen is a metronome, I wouldn't begrudge him another major win at all, seems like a top fella. As for Morikawa, his iron play is just absolutely insane and I think I've said before that I've not seen a better iron player since Tiger. He continues anywhere near this level with his irons then he'll go on to be even better than him, he's that good with his irons. Spieth looked to be taking control before stumbling late but he's right there and could be the man to beat if the wind does get up, and then in behind Rahm, DJ and Koepka are capable of rocketing up the leaderboard and having a say.



Should be a cracking weekend of golf.