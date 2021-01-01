« previous next »
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2360 on: Today at 11:22:26 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:19:16 am
Mickelson might finish bog last

+12

no birdies yet

only one player with a worse score thus far

That's not bad over two rounds - he's playing to a handicap of 6!
 ;D

On a serious note I actually quite like Mickelson, he's box office when he's on his game - but that's golf unfortunately.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2361 on: Today at 11:28:17 am
I think he speaks before he thinks sometimes but in general yeah i do like him

Been a top player the guts of 30 years
IgorBobbins

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2362 on: Today at 11:32:10 am
So nice to watch a round of golf without having to listen to shouts of in the hole! after every shot.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2363 on: Today at 11:36:08 am
Yeah it is

I must admit I did the odd one at the British open in Portrush, shouted beef when Andy Johnston holed a putt.

Did a "koooooch" when Matt Kuchar was walking to a tee box, I could actually see him trying not to laugh.

No harm in that i hope, but yeah all that "mashed potato" "ba ba booooooey" "in the hole" i wouldnt bother with

I was right up close to Jim Furyk's group on a par 3 at one stage, I cant remember who else was in the group but they all landed within 12 feet of the pin, lovely shots, as they walked past me I just quietly went "well played"

All 3 of them tipped their hat to me which was nice
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2364 on: Today at 11:53:11 am
One of those opens were you want the wind to blow a bit, which isn't going to happen.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2365 on: Today at 12:02:13 pm
Morikawa is -7 for the round! Would mean a 63 which I think would tie for the lowest round shot at the Open? Could well beat it at this rate.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2366 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:02:13 pm
Morikawa is -7 for the round! Would mean a 63 which I think would tie for the lowest round shot at the Open? Could well beat it at this rate.
i am not sure of the course record for RSG but I know Brandon Grace shot a 62 in the open. 2017 i think.

Tbf some courses have different stroke lengths so -7 in one course could be 63, in another it could be 65
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2367 on: Today at 12:19:36 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:12:49 pm
i am not sure of the course record for RSG but I know Brandon Grace shot a 62 in the open. 2017 i think.

Tbf some courses have different stroke lengths so -7 in one course could be 63, in another it could be 65

You dont say. :D

Yeah feels rare to have a par 70 course hosting a Major. I though Faldo held the record for that 63 but obviously that was way back so youre probably right thats its been beaten since then.
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2368 on: Today at 12:19:44 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:12:49 pm
i am not sure of the course record for RSG but I know Brandon Grace shot a 62 in the open. 2017 i think.

Tbf some courses have different stroke lengths so -7 in one course could be 63, in another it could be 65
Pretty sure all on the current rotation are 71 or 72 with RSG the only exception.
