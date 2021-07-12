Royal St George's is one of those quirky courses, you can hit a perfect shot onto the fairway only for it to bounce into the rough, then you can hit a shot that bounces from the rough & finishes on the fairway, looks like going to great weather, with a moderate breeze to make things interesting.



I played one of those link types last week mate. First time on it so didnt really know the lay of the land on a lot of the holes where you cant see the green for your approach shot, and sometimes the outcome of hitting a good drive is in the lap of the gods.Had a really good round going up until the 8th. hit what i thought was a really good drive, watched it take a horror bounce and finish with the only tree on the side of the fairway directly in line with the flag. Managed to hit a draw round it to at least get it up there, to watch it kick miles right into the thick stuff. Gutted.Next hole, had about 120 in over the brow of a hill to the flag. Walked up and had a look and picked the shot to let it run down onto the green. You know when you hit what you think is a really good shot and expect to see the ball pretty close... only to get over the brow and thing "where my fucking ball". no sign of it and I thought fucking hell I might have holed it. Walked towards the hole and my oppo said "Youre over there in the bunker, got a wicked bounce". The red mist descended and the next 2 holes were a wipeout.My mate flopped one out of the first cut onto a green and I immediately thought "great shot". Trickled across the green...only just rolled off the raised edge, and rolled 30 yards downhill along a trampled pathway curling behind a load of trees on its way.Fucking game :-)I won (didnt lose) the 18th though so didnt have to get the drinks in :-)