Royal St George's is one of those quirky courses, you can hit a perfect shot onto the fairway only for it to bounce into the rough, then you can hit a shot that bounces from the rough & finishes on the fairway, looks like going to great weather, with a moderate breeze to make things interesting.
I played one of those link types last week mate. First time on it so didnt really know the lay of the land on a lot of the holes where you cant see the green for your approach shot, and sometimes the outcome of hitting a good drive is in the lap of the gods.
Had a really good round going up until the 8th. hit what i thought was a really good drive, watched it take a horror bounce and finish with the only tree on the side of the fairway directly in line with the flag. Managed to hit a draw round it to at least get it up there, to watch it kick miles right into the thick stuff. Gutted.
Next hole, had about 120 in over the brow of a hill to the flag. Walked up and had a look and picked the shot to let it run down onto the green. You know when you hit what you think is a really good shot and expect to see the ball pretty close... only to get over the brow and thing "where my fucking ball". no sign of it and I thought fucking hell I might have holed it. Walked towards the hole and my oppo said "Youre over there in the bunker, got a wicked bounce". The red mist descended and the next 2 holes were a wipeout.
My mate flopped one out of the first cut onto a green and I immediately thought "great shot". Trickled across the green...only just rolled off the raised edge, and rolled 30 yards downhill along a trampled pathway curling behind a load of trees on its way.
Fucking game :-)
I won (didnt lose) the 18th though so didnt have to get the drinks in :-)