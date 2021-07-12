« previous next »
Favourite golf week of the entire year. Prefer this over masters week

Looking forward to a difficult course and taking players out of their pampered comfort zone

So whos the betting on for raw kites
Royal St George's is one of those quirky courses, you can hit a perfect shot onto the fairway only for it to bounce into the rough, then you can hit a shot that bounces from the rough & finishes on the fairway, looks like going to great weather, with a moderate breeze to make things interesting.

I played one of those link types last week mate. First time on it so didnt really know the lay of the land on a lot of the holes where you cant see the green for your approach shot, and sometimes the outcome of hitting a good drive is in the lap of the gods.

Had a really good round going up until the 8th. hit what i thought was a really good drive, watched it take a horror bounce and finish with the only tree on the side of the fairway directly in line with the flag. Managed to hit a draw round it to at least get it up there, to watch it kick miles right into the thick stuff. Gutted.

Next hole, had about 120 in over the brow of a hill to the flag. Walked up and had a look and picked the shot to let it run down onto the green. You know when you hit what you think is a really good shot and expect to see the ball pretty close... only to get over the brow and thing "where my fucking ball". no sign of it  and I thought fucking hell I might have holed it.  Walked towards the hole and my oppo said "Youre over there in the bunker, got a wicked bounce".  The red mist descended and the next 2 holes were a wipeout.

My mate flopped one out of the first cut onto a green and I immediately thought "great shot". Trickled across the green...only just rolled off the raised edge, and rolled 30 yards downhill along a trampled pathway curling behind a load of trees on its way.

Fucking game :-)


I won (didnt lose) the 18th though so didnt have to get the drinks in :-)



Love the open .miss Peter aliss.he was a great commentator.
I used to like Koepka but Ive gone sour on him very, very quickly. Coming across as pathetic now with this thing over DeChambeau. Take your macho bollocks elsewhere you idiot.
I played one of those link types last week mate. First time on it so didnt really know the lay of the land on a lot of the holes where you cant see the green for your approach shot, and sometimes the outcome of hitting a good drive is in the lap of the gods.

Had a really good round going up until the 8th. hit what i thought was a really good drive, watched it take a horror bounce and finish with the only tree on the side of the fairway directly in line with the flag. Managed to hit a draw round it to at least get it up there, to watch it kick miles right into the thick stuff. Gutted.

Next hole, had about 120 in over the brow of a hill to the flag. Walked up and had a look and picked the shot to let it run down onto the green. You know when you hit what you think is a really good shot and expect to see the ball pretty close... only to get over the brow and thing "where my fucking ball". no sign of it  and I thought fucking hell I might have holed it.  Walked towards the hole and my oppo said "Youre over there in the bunker, got a wicked bounce".  The red mist descended and the next 2 holes were a wipeout.

My mate flopped one out of the first cut onto a green and I immediately thought "great shot". Trickled across the green...only just rolled off the raised edge, and rolled 30 yards downhill along a trampled pathway curling behind a load of trees on its way.

Fucking game :-)


I won (didnt lose) the 18th though so didnt have to get the drinks in :-)

Good tail that, sums up how annoying these type of links courses can be too. ;D
I used to like Koepka but Ive gone sour on him very, very quickly. Coming across as pathetic now with this thing over DeChambeau. Take your macho bollocks elsewhere you idiot.
. Yeah becoming a bit of a knob ..
I used to like Koepka but Ive gone sour on him very, very quickly. Coming across as pathetic now with this thing over DeChambeau. Take your macho bollocks elsewhere you idiot.

Just saw the two of them speaking (separately). Have they had another falling out? Joe pls did come across as oh so serious, is that his problem? De Chambeau was having more of a laugh about it and saying hed be up for them being paired together at the Ryder Cup but couldnt tell if he was being very insincere!
be hilarious if they got paired in foursomes and fucked each others game up

imagine the american dressing room with those two and Patrick Reed.

Was talk at last Ryder cup Johnson and Brooks fell out.

Plus Reed and Spieth had a good partnership for a while but seemingly Spieth didnt want to pair with him again. You have to wonder why they werent used in 2018 together.

Thats half a team right there almost
