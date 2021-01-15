« previous next »
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 12:51:38 am »
A gust of wind would have done better than that putt.

Edit: ballsy recovery putt, still in it!
Offline Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 12:53:30 am »
And that might be that.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:53:52 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:51:38 am
A gust of wind would have done better than that putt.

Edit: ballsy recovery putt, still in it!

Yeah great putt given the circumstances. Do a Rahm and 2 birdies wins it from here. I guess hed take a par at 17 and see what 18!has to offer.
Offline frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 12:54:59 am »
Louis into the hazard, thats probably it. Rahm likely done it.

Abit deflating to finish like this, but cant say Rahm doesnt deserve it based on previous performances.
Offline johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 12:56:16 am »
All over me thinks ..
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 12:57:16 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:53:52 am
Yeah great putt given the circumstances. Do a Rahm and 2 birdies wins it from here. I guess hed take a par at 17 and see what 18!has to offer.

Mental game playing tricks with him again. Hell do amazing to get par from here. All down to this next shot I reckon.
Offline johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 12:59:16 am »
O man. a wish I was a professional golfer .what a life ..even just making 20 grand a year would do me  :)
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 01:02:19 am »
I really dont think I can stay awake for a play off. No offence Louis but please dont make this putt!
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 01:02:54 am »
After the wee heartache of the Memorial it was written in stone that Rahm would win today. Brilliant stuff and great to see a major return to Spain. Seve, Jose, Sergio and now Jon.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 01:03:20 am »
Needs an eagle at the last to force a playoff.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline a little break

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 01:04:08 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:03:20 am
Needs an eagle at the last to force a playoff.

Could happen. He did it yesterday didnt he?
Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 01:05:55 am »
Oosty needs a miracle second shot from the rough
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 01:07:13 am »
Hell need to hole out from his 3rd as no way hes making the green in 2.

To be fair, that Rahm putt on 18 is a US open winning putt.
Offline nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 01:09:30 am »
Well done Rahm, really nice guy. Always was a phenomenal talent. Just needed to calm his emotions
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 01:09:52 am »
Bryson has been all over the shop today and has held up the groups behind them. How many times have the pairings behind him been standing there waiting to hit their shots? Totally feck up their rhythm today.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 01:11:39 am »
Your baby is starving!!! Feed it!!!
Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 01:12:36 am »
Oosty needs to hole out now from in front of the green.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 01:15:39 am »
Rahm wins the US Open.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MacAloolah

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 01:17:42 am »
Excellent JR, fantastic golf
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline MacAloolah

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 01:18:46 am »
Dedicated it to Seve,  first Spaniard to win the US Open!

Well played Sir
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 01:19:39 am »
Oosty birdies the last, finishes -5
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 01:21:02 am »
Well done Rahm, great to see a new European major winner. We Europeans have a good record in this event recently  - Rose, Kaymer, Rory, GMac and now JRahm all winning in the past decade or so.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 01:25:33 am »
Made up for him. Top lad. Also made up for me as I backed him, and I am also halfway there on a double with Hatton in the Open.
Quote
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought.
 Tiberius Caesar Augustus,
Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)

Offline G Richards

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 01:25:51 am »
Finished it really well with two big putts. Full credit to Rahm. Has the game to win multiple majors.

Credit to Oosty too. Nice guy as well. Very close.
Offline johnj147

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 01:28:47 am »
Can't believe Louis didn't go for green there . terrible decision
Offline skipper757

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 01:29:08 am »
Rahm handled everything so well with what happened at the Memorial.  The putts at 17 and 18 were worthy of winning the tournament.

I do have to say it's a shame for Louie to be 2nd again.  6th time now.  Always 1 hole on Sunday that lets him down.  He always does well to stay in it or recover (doesn't melt down) but it's another runner-up.
King Kenny.

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 04:19:01 am »
Well done Rahmbo. Was my pick to win it from the get go.
"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
