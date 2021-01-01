Not sure where you live but all courses here require "soft spikes".



You can't even find metal spiked shoes in any golf store any more.



If you have a pair, they're classics now..



Im sure I smelled a pair of those shoes two fairways over on SaturdayThank god they are no longer available as awful for greens, uncomfortable to walk on when on sun baked fairways or footpaths and god help you if you had to walk down wet slippery cement steps.Have semi retired my golf shoes this season as breaking in waterproof Merrell running shoes. Wore them on the course a few times, not slipped yet and here in Ireland it sure is not dry lol, a lot more comfortable than my $90 golf shoes, which are no longer waterproof. To replace them with a better pair I have to spend $150 for shoes that are not exactly usable anywhere else but a golf course while the Merrell were half price at $75. Of course my golf game has not improved as no amount of money can fix that.