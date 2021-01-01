Brooks Koepka loves Bryson deChambeau. Hal Sutton would probably pair them in Ryder Cup foursomes
poor ol Hal
he will never live it down
The disdain from Brooks there is hilarious
was it rumoured that he and DJ fell out at last ryder cup? There was some hoo ha about their wives deleting each other on social media etc.
European team right now is Rahm, Fleetwood, McIlroy, Perez, Hatton, Hovland, Casey, Westwood, Fitzpatrick
if i was picking wildcards now, i would go with Lowry, Rose and possibly Willett
The usuals like Garcia, Stenson and Poulter are too out of form right now but a lot can change.