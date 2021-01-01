« previous next »
Great for Phil to win his 6th major.  Amazing.

Wonder if he has one last US Open charge to complete the major slam and put all those demons to rest.  A crazy amount to ask for at his age but would be incredible. He's a San Diegan and lives near Torrey Pines (or at least used to).  The NY crowds also love him (but he just missed Winged Foot).  Can only imagine those crowds if he were to ever be in contention at US Open again.

Still, if this was his final non-Champions Tour Major moment, it was pretty special.
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 12:05:30 am
not a mask in sight!

Which was awesome to see!

Congrats to Phil. What an achievement, such a fun Sunday.  Those scenes on 18 were wild!
Get in, Phil.
Phils are great.
Brooks Koepka  loves Bryson deChambeau.  Hal Sutton would probably pair them in Ryder Cup foursomes

https://twitter.com/RJWinfield/status/1396999787266940928?s=20



It's the metal spikes that Bryson wears that drives Brooks crazy

Whats the story there Raymond? Quite entertaining though!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:25:26 am
Whats the story there Raymond? Quite entertaining though!
His metal spikes are quite noisy.  Listen to the clip in headphones and you'll hear him clack-clack-clack his way past Brooks like a racehorse which drives Koepka potty.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:44:20 am
His metal spikes are quite noisy.  Listen to the clip in headphones and you'll hear him clack-clack-clack his way past Brooks like a racehorse which drives Koepka potty.

I deduced that! Is there any more to it than that though? Robot Wars!
Think they've had some needle between them in the past, although, it appears the media have tried to make it into a "rivalry" as opposed to slightly edgy banter. Brooks doesn't have come across as right moan sometimes ha

Koepka, DeChambeau and Reed doesnt help when youre trying to put together four balls and foursomes.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:51:36 am
Koepka, DeChambeau and Reed doesnt help when youre trying to put together four balls and foursomes.

You tipping the US to destroy Europe again  ;)
So Bryson packed on the weight not to drive the ball further but to prep himself for the cage match :) My money is still on Koepka to knock his head off.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:55:26 am
Brooks Koepka  loves Bryson deChambeau.  Hal Sutton would probably pair them in Ryder Cup foursomes

poor ol Hal

he will never live it down

The disdain from Brooks there is hilarious

was it rumoured that he and DJ fell out at last ryder cup? There was some hoo ha about their wives deleting each other on social media etc.

European team right now is Rahm, Fleetwood, McIlroy, Perez, Hatton, Hovland, Casey, Westwood, Fitzpatrick

if i was picking wildcards now, i would go with Lowry, Rose and possibly Willett

The usuals like Garcia, Stenson and Poulter are too out of form right now but a lot can change.
bloody hell

USA get SIX wildcards!

4 is loads but 6????????
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:55:26 am
Brooks Koepka  loves Bryson deChambeau.  Hal Sutton would probably pair them in Ryder Cup foursomes

https://twitter.com/RJWinfield/status/1396999787266940928?s=20



It's the metal spikes that Bryson wears that drives Brooks crazy



Got sent that last night
Koepka cracks me up. Hes not there to make friends, hes just there to win. He doesnt give a fuck.
But yeah Reed koepka and Bryson on the Ryder cup team 😂
All winners though
When I first got into golf, many many moons ago, metal spikes were the norm. That clickety click from walking on anything but grass was normal. No one even noticed. Well actually you did notice those who weren't making that sound as they weren't at the course to play..lol.

Now, you can only wear metal spikes if you are on the tour. As they allow that option.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:16:14 pm
When I first got into golf, many many moons ago, metal spikes were the norm. That clickety click from walking on anything but grass was normal. No one even noticed. Well actually you did notice those who weren't making that sound as they weren't at the course to play..lol.

Now, you can only wear metal spikes if you are on the tour. As they allow that option.

Are you not allowed metal spikes any more? Shows when I last played! Bought a newpair in about 2005 and probably cant ever wear them now!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:19:25 pm
Are you not allowed metal spikes any more? Shows when I last played! Bought a newpair in about 2005 and probably cant ever wear them now!

Not sure where you live but all courses here require "soft spikes".

You can't even find metal spiked shoes in any golf store any more.

If you have a pair, they're classics now..:P
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:18:47 pm
bloody hell

USA get SIX wildcards!

4 is loads but 6????????

Well with every decade where the most hyped "best ever" side get their ass kicked by the hackers from Europe they will get an extra two picks. Since 1985 the USA USA USA USA have won 5 out of 17 Cups, have suffered some bitter defeats and on their worse run with 1 victory in a decade. Maybe its time for the States to expand like GB & Ireland did as at this stage the Ryder Cup is not very competitive.

;)
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:23:14 pm
Not sure where you live but all courses here require "soft spikes".

You can't even find metal spiked shoes in any golf store any more.

If you have a pair, they're classics now..:P

Box fresh too!
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:29:27 pm
Well with every decade where the most hyped "best ever" side get their ass kicked by the hackers from Europe they will get an extra two picks. Since 1985 the USA USA USA USA have won 5 out of 17 Cups, have suffered some bitter defeats and on their worse run with 1 victory in a decade. Maybe its time for the States to expand like GB & Ireland did as at this stage the Ryder Cup is not very competitive.

;)
I think they have had some strong teams, its trying to get it together is the problem.

Last ryder cup some pairings like Woods/Reed and Bryson/Phil bombed.

Thats always been the problem really, too much individualism within the US camp

When they get that right they go well, 2008 (including the pod system) and 2016 for instance.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:23:14 pm
Not sure where you live but all courses here require "soft spikes".

You can't even find metal spiked shoes in any golf store any more.

If you have a pair, they're classics now..:P

Im sure I smelled a pair of those shoes two fairways over on Saturday :) Thank god they are no longer available as awful for greens, uncomfortable to walk on when on sun baked fairways or footpaths and god help you if you had to walk down wet slippery cement steps.

Have semi retired my golf shoes this season as breaking in waterproof Merrell running shoes. Wore them on the course a few times, not slipped yet and here in Ireland it sure is not dry lol, a lot more comfortable than my $90 golf shoes, which are no longer waterproof. To replace them with a better pair I have to spend $150 for shoes that are not exactly usable anywhere else but a golf course while the Merrell were half price at $75. Of course my golf game has not improved as no amount of money can fix that.
