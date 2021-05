I think this is koepkas to lose. Heís a mentality monster in the majors

Iíve never liked Phil, understand why heís a fan favourite, just donít like him



However if Phil wins, wow what an achievement. 7 majors which is phenomenal. And you canít begrudge anyone that good. Iíll doth my cap.



Would like to see a SA win, would be great for them.



Other than that itís going to be a great day of golf. Just hoping liverpool get 3rd then nothing else matters



Nice to see Rory making some birdies. Heís not been the best on the par5ís this week but I think heís going to kick on from here and will content at the us open