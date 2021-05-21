« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread

frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2040 on: May 21, 2021, 02:09:44 pm
Connors imploding, back to -1. 5 bogeys and a birdie through 6.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2041 on: May 21, 2021, 02:22:09 pm
Those sitting on -3 right now would take two par rounds today and Saturday and would still be in the top 10 Sunday morning probably. Rory would be happy to shoot 70 or so today and right the ship.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2042 on: May 21, 2021, 03:38:15 pm
Think the course has been great so far, the wind could really turn it into a beast.

Quite enjoying Brad Faxon on commentary as well.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2043 on: May 21, 2021, 03:43:45 pm
Quote from: frag on May 21, 2021, 03:38:15 pm
Think the course has been great so far, the wind could really turn it into a beast.

Quite enjoying Brad Faxon on commentary as well.

Some of the pros were whining that if they stay with the tees then most of the holes they will be hitting long irons into the green and that they should consider moving the tees forward on windy days

Fuck off and welcome to our world and the 80s
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2044 on: May 21, 2021, 07:28:46 pm
Phil Mickelson

Wow
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2045 on: May 21, 2021, 08:16:49 pm
Hopefully Phil can last the pace as he is fitter now than when he was 30. Back then he was more like Hefty Phil instead of Lefty ;) Would be amazing story.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2046 on: May 21, 2021, 08:26:28 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on May 21, 2021, 08:16:49 pm
Hopefully Phil can last the pace as he is fitter now than when he was 30. Back then he was more like Hefty Phil instead of Lefty ;) Would be amazing story.
yeah he was overweight then. He lost weight years ago and has kept most of not all it off

Tringale has had a collapse. Leading at one stage yesterday. Level par 4 holes ago. Dropped TEN shots in three holes. 10 on par 5 16th, quadruple bogey next hole
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2047 on: May 21, 2021, 08:35:10 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on May 21, 2021, 08:26:28 pm
yeah he was overweight then. He lost weight years ago and has kept most of not all it off

Tringale has had a collapse. Leading at one stage yesterday. Level par 4 holes ago. Dropped TEN shots in three holes. 10 on par 5 16th, quadruple bogey next hole

Going to make me feel better when I equal that run tomorrow morning ha
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2048 on: May 21, 2021, 10:46:41 pm
Quote from: frag on May 21, 2021, 08:35:10 pm
Going to make me feel better when I equal that run tomorrow morning ha
ha. Worst feeling mate
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2049 on: May 21, 2021, 10:49:04 pm
Some class rising to the top today Koepke, Oosthuzen, Phil, Matsuyama, Bryson. Could be a classic this one.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 01:03:50 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on May 21, 2021, 08:16:49 pm
Hopefully Phil can last the pace as he is fitter now than when he was 30. Back then he was more like Hefty Phil instead of Lefty ;) Would be amazing story.

Hope he falls  off a cliff, so to speak 😂
Cant stand the guy
Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 09:18:01 am
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 01:03:50 am
Hope he falls  off a cliff, so to speak 😂
Cant stand the guy

Then feel free to rattle on incessantly about the busted flush that is Rory Mcilroy all weekend.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 am
Would like to see Mickelson pull it off.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:56:02 am
Would like to see Mickelson pull it off.

See if he really is left handed?
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2054 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:19:33 am
See if he really is left handed?
He can work wonders with his long shaft, etc.
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2055 on: Yesterday at 12:57:14 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:18:01 am
Then feel free to rattle on incessantly about the busted flush that is Rory Mcilroy all weekend.

 ;D
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2056 on: Yesterday at 03:29:43 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:19:33 am
See if he really is left handed?

He's not. Golf is the only thing he does left handed.

The reason he plays golf left handed is because as a young lad he would go to the range with his dad who was a scratch player. He would stand facing his dad and try to mimic his swing. So he was swinging left handed and it stuck.
skipper757

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2057 on: Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm
Oosthuizen and Mickelson at the top of the leaderboard at a major.

2 of 9 players all time apparently to have finished runner-up at all four majors.

Shame Oosthuizen didn't win in 2015 at the Open Championship as he would've had 2 wins at St. Andrews.  He's still only 38 (I thought he was a lot older).
arthur sarnoff

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2058 on: Yesterday at 03:52:48 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on May 21, 2021, 03:43:45 pm
Some of the pros were whining that if they stay with the tees then most of the holes they will be hitting long irons into the green and that they should consider moving the tees forward on windy days

Fuck off and welcome to our world and the 80s


That does piss me off.  You're the best in the world, it shouldn't be beyond you to hit a long iron.  Or, heaven forbid these days, a fairway wood.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2059 on: Yesterday at 04:00:33 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:18:01 am
Then feel free to rattle on incessantly about the busted flush that is Rory Mcilroy all weekend.

I aim to please  ;)
Red-Soldier

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2060 on: Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:35:29 am
He can work wonders with his long shaft, etc.

I hope he can stay in contention.  He's always capable of knocking one out on the 18th, if required.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2061 on: Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm
Fucking hell Phil, where has this come from.
Medellin

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2062 on: Yesterday at 09:37:30 pm
Mickelson 12-1 going into R3  :o
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2063 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
If Phil plays par golf from here on he wins at 50. Would be amazing.
skipper757

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2064 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm
So....

Anyone place any bets on Koepka a couple of hours ago?

Mickelson and Oosthuizen falling apart at the 13th.
KissThisGuy

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 11:06:42 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm
So....

Anyone place any bets on Koepka a couple of hours ago?

Mickelson and Oosthuizen falling apart at the 13th.
Oosthuizen took a very suspicious drop. I think Mickelson told him it definitely crossed the hazard line, so probably fair enough. Oosthuizen didn't return the favour.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2066 on: Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 11:06:42 pm
Oosthuizen took a very suspicious drop. I think Mickelson told him it definitely crossed the hazard line, so probably fair enough. Oosthuizen didn't return the favour.

Thought his drop was spot on looking at the drone footage.

13 - 18 are a really tough run of holes.
gerrardisgod

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
Of course this is the first major in a few years I dont back Oosthuizen EW.

Dozed off an hour ago and Mickelson looked like he was storming away with it.
KissThisGuy

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm
Thought his drop was spot on looking at the drone footage.

13 - 18 are a really tough run of holes.
Looking at it I'm not sure. The shot tracer had him outside the hazard line at 182 yards. What is the carry on that hole? Mickelson's after 185 yards carry was in a very similar spot
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 11:14:43 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
Looking at it I'm not sure. The shot tracer had him outside the hazard line at 182 yards. What is the carry on that hole? Mickelson's after 185 yards carry was in a very similar spot

Havent seen that view (pulling a classic Wenger Ive not seen it). From the footage Sky showed that I saw I thought it clipped where he dropped and then he got the relief from drain. If that wasnt the case, not great by Louis.
KissThisGuy

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2070 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:14:43 pm
Havent seen that view (pulling a classic Wenger Ive not seen it). From the footage Sky showed that I saw I thought it clipped where he dropped and then he got the relief from drain. If that wasnt the case, not great by Louis.
I'm not sure either way. Oosthuizen was working of what Mickelson told him which is fair enough
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2071 on: Today at 09:53:12 am
Will be interesting to see if Phil can hold on as even yesterday he ran out of steam somewhat in the back 9. Koepka also coming back from injury may struggle but he is a mental brickhouse. Suppose to be very windy today so dont be surprised if the wind merchants from S Africa come to the fore and Louis manages the conditions the best plus he is perfectly placed in the second to last group.
Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2072 on: Today at 11:31:03 am
Spot on about the SA wind merchants. Louis wont be going away any time soon. And Grace is well placed.

I took 70.0 on Koepka pre-tourney. Only a £5 but wont mind missing out on £350 too much if Phil goes and takes it down.  (And Liverpool win)
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2073 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm
I think this is koepkas to lose. Hes a mentality monster in the majors
Ive never liked Phil, understand why hes a fan favourite, just dont like him

However if Phil wins, wow what an achievement. 7 majors which is phenomenal. And you cant begrudge anyone that good. Ill doth my cap.

Would like to see a SA win, would be great for them.

Other than that its going to be a great day of golf. Just hoping liverpool get 3rd then nothing else matters

Nice to see Rory making some birdies. Hes not been the best on the par5s this week but I think hes going to kick on from here and will content at the us open
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2074 on: Today at 05:38:46 pm
Wow Ancer is 7under on his round. Wow
KissThisGuy

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2075 on: Today at 06:29:12 pm
I've never been a massive fan of Mickelson, but I really hope he gets the job done.
skipper757

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2076 on: Today at 07:48:15 pm
Already a 2-shot swing on one.  Phil's birdie putt coming up way short and then having to go again (and giving Koepka a read on his birdie putt).
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2077 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm
Brooks gives it back on the 2nd and then some.
skipper757

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2078 on: Today at 08:10:58 pm
And now a 3-shot swing the other way after a poor and unlucky third shot from Koepka with Mickelson making birdie.

Wind really a factor now.  Really difficult to keep it on the fairways and greens, leading to all kinds of difficult lies as well.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #2079 on: Today at 08:21:46 pm
looks like a rollercoaster today

going to be a long day

brooks sitting down on the 2nd green, hrmmmm - then misses a 2foot putt
