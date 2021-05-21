I think this is koepkas to lose. Hes a mentality monster in the majors

Ive never liked Phil, understand why hes a fan favourite, just dont like him



However if Phil wins, wow what an achievement. 7 majors which is phenomenal. And you cant begrudge anyone that good. Ill doth my cap.



Would like to see a SA win, would be great for them.



Other than that its going to be a great day of golf. Just hoping liverpool get 3rd then nothing else matters



Nice to see Rory making some birdies. Hes not been the best on the par5s this week but I think hes going to kick on from here and will content at the us open