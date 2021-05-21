I think this is koepkas to lose. Hes a mentality monster in the majors
Ive never liked Phil, understand why hes a fan favourite, just dont like him
However if Phil wins, wow what an achievement. 7 majors which is phenomenal. And you cant begrudge anyone that good. Ill doth my cap.
Would like to see a SA win, would be great for them.
Other than that its going to be a great day of golf. Just hoping liverpool get 3rd then nothing else matters
Nice to see Rory making some birdies. Hes not been the best on the par5s this week but I think hes going to kick on from here and will content at the us open