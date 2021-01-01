I think xanders adrenaline got the better of him.



Too tight a line and too aggressive. But maybe a bottle job as lining that up on 16 everything and anything in his head



Hideki was lucky not to throw that away but he deserved it



Congrats to him.



Xander said none of the above.He said he hit his 8 iron flush on 16 but the wind came from a different direction and knocked the ball down. On his shot from the drop area, again he played the wrong shot trajectory with the wind as it was.So he says he can't complain with either shot.