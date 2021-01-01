« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 86993 times)

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm »
Matsuyama trying to finish it every hole

Mad really
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
Just stuck 5 on Xander at 17/2

Worth a go.

Cash out!
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm »
Shuffles hit it in the water..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,939
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm »
Wow. Just handed it right back to Hideki
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm »
oops... Xander gone fishing...  :butt
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm »
And there is the tournament, Xander into water on 16, bad bad play.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 pm »
What a fucking weapon
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm »
Can't believe he's gone there.  He wanted an aggressive line but middle right of the green and letting it trickle down would've been fine.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 11:28:59 pm »
Zalatoris needs to birdie 18 to go -10 and put the last bit of pressure on Hideki.

And then he hits it in the bunker.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Kinell this time he hit the fat guy
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,781
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm »
Good job tubby was sat there, hed have gone even further back otherwise.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm »
Well that small bit of excitement will have to do.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Wow
Needed some pampers
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 pm »
Choke!
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm »
Bodacious putt from Bill on the last. He still has a sniff.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
Matsuyama 2 up with two holes to play.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm »
Xander..first triple bogey in 1,045 holes in majors...

What a time to do it..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm
Xander..first triple bogey in 1,045 holes in majors...

What a time to do it..
I hate the phrase and its massively misused, but he really did bottle that chance.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm »
They both played their last 2 holes in 10shots. Just wow
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm »
Matsuyama 2 up going to the last hole.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm
I hate the phrase and its massively misused, but he really did bottle that chance.

He just shit himself, pressure was too much. Next time he will know how to deal with that feeling much better, problem is most dont get a next time.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm »
All over except for the Kabuki singer to start singing.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,781
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 11:52:52 pm »
Hes not arsing it up from here.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,939
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1983 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm »
Two perfect tee shots on 17 and 18. He's recovered well after his hiccups.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1984 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm
He just shit himself, pressure was too much. Next time he will know how to deal with that feeling much better, problem is most dont get a next time.

Hasnt Xander been in contention in multiple majors now? Feels abit like a modern Mickelson, surely will get over the line soon.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1985 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
Two perfect tee shots on 17 and 18. He's recovered well after his hiccups.

Yeah fair play to him. Although seeing Schaffer triple bogey probably helped settle the nerves!

Congratulations to him.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,781
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1986 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »
Well that wasnt the smartest thing to do.  Probably be alright though.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 12:01:11 am »
Congrats to Hideki Matsuyama.

Instant legend in Japan.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,781
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 12:03:07 am »
Theyll make him emperor probably.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 12:04:39 am »
One shot in the end, could easily have dropped that on the 13th (was that the par 5?).
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,028
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Phew, so close after it being won ages before. Well done Matsuyama, very well done.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,939
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 12:08:36 am »
Well done Hideki-san. He's been consistent in majors in the past, and great to see a new winner who will be a hero forever in Japan.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,126
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 12:09:09 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm
Hasnt Xander been in contention in multiple majors now? Feels abit like a modern Mickelson, surely will get over the line soon.

Had to go check the stats when I read this

You are right.  Took Mickelson 14 years of competing in Majors to win his first.  Didn't realise that.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,939
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 12:13:57 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm
Hasnt Xander been in contention in multiple majors now? Feels abit like a modern Mickelson, surely will get over the line soon.
I've said that about Rickie Fowler and others.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,074
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:01:11 am
Congrats to Hideki Matsuyama.

Instant legend in Japan.

They'll name a town after him in Japan, oh i see they already have. ;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 12:23:17 am »
Wonder if he will light the Flame for the Olympics this summer in Japan?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 12:24:53 am »
Pleased for him. Fantastic achievement
With the Asian women kicking arse in golf it has taken a long time for the men to win a major.
Seems like a decent young man and he definitely understands English the little bugger 😂
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,397
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1997 on: Today at 12:26:56 am »
I think xanders adrenaline got the better of him.

Too tight a line and too aggressive. But maybe a bottle job as lining that up on 16 everything and anything in his head

Hideki was lucky not to throw that away but he deserved it

Congrats to him.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,133
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1998 on: Today at 03:33:58 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:26:56 am
I think xanders adrenaline got the better of him.

Too tight a line and too aggressive. But maybe a bottle job as lining that up on 16 everything and anything in his head

Hideki was lucky not to throw that away but he deserved it

Congrats to him.

Xander said none of the above.

He said he hit his 8 iron flush on 16  but the wind came from a different direction and knocked the ball down. On his shot from the drop area, again he played the wrong shot trajectory with the wind as it was.

So he says he can't complain with either shot.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 