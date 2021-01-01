Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.



The thing is is that you are relying on him once or twice a round pulling a rabbit out of a hat in terms of scrambling for par. His misses are so bad sometimes off the tee. I love watching him, but I think he's a really risky proposition.Rose played exceptionally well, I mean he was playing a different course on the back nine. Even if he shoots 2 under today he'll be in such a strong position. Following one low score with another is always difficult though. I don't mind Rose, he's got that middle aged, geeky dad energy that is a bit cringeworthy but harmless. A bit like Casey.