Anyone under par has done well. Id say even those around +1 or 2 will fee they have a chance still depending on why Rose does.I see hes out early today so he has a chance to create some real scoreboard pressure if he gets off to a good start. Ive backed him loads previously. And seemed to go for every European bar him this time. I thought he was badly out of form?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
He's playing with Rose Hopefully he can just continue to be solid, a good finish here would go a long way to getting him to Whistling Straits.He isn't in great form, but he definitely has the game for Augusta so was a good punt at the prices.The rest of the leaderboard need to hope it's the 19/20 Justin Rose out there today and not the 16/17 one or else they won't be pegging him back.
people like big dick nick.
Sorry, I meant Rose had the chance to put some distance between those closest to him before they start their round. Less so with Lowry if theyre out together. Creepy Matt Kuchar was the third member of that group wasnt he?
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.
He's going to lose a lot more off the tee than Rose if he continues like he did yesterday. It was like watching classic Mickelson without the brilliant recovery shots from in the middle of the trees.
From my pockets pov, I hope youre right. Like Nick, Ive given up on backing Rose, though 80/1 did seem generous. I have backed Spieth @12s though.
The thing is is that you are relying on him once or twice a round pulling a rabbit out of a hat in terms of scrambling for par. His misses are so bad sometimes off the tee. I love watching him, but I think he's a really risky proposition.Rose played exceptionally well, I mean he was playing a different course on the back nine. Even if he shoots 2 under today he'll be in such a strong position. Following one low score with another is always difficult though. I don't mind Rose, he's got that middle aged, geeky dad energy that is a bit cringeworthy but harmless. A bit like Casey.
Rose seems unfailingly polite and pleasant to the point where its a bit unnerving. Is he a bit of an animal behind closed doors (probably not).
Crystal Palace surely. Some round though. Lucky eagle for Spieth just now keeps him in the mix.
I think Patrick Reed is gonna be a problem over the weekend. Past winner, recent winner on tour, incredible short game, tough competitor. His mouth doesn't move when he talks either, which is fucking weird. He's like a ventriloquist's dummy.
Rose took his Olympic medal to the Chelsea training ground to show them.
Yep, i despise Fatty!!
