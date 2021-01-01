« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 84074 times)

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:21:21 am
Anyone under par has done well. Id say even those around +1 or 2 will fee they have a chance still depending on why Rose does.

I see hes out early today so he has a chance to create some real scoreboard pressure if he gets off to a good start.

Ive backed him loads previously. And seemed to go for every European bar him this time. :D I thought he was badly out of form?

He's playing with Rose  :)

Hopefully he can just continue to be solid, a good finish here would go a long way to getting him to Whistling Straits.

He isn't in great form, but he definitely has the game for Augusta so was a good punt at the prices.

The rest of the leaderboard need to hope it's the 19/20 Justin Rose out there today and not the 16/17 one or else they won't be pegging him back.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,266
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:29:56 am
He's playing with Rose  :)

Hopefully he can just continue to be solid, a good finish here would go a long way to getting him to Whistling Straits.

He isn't in great form, but he definitely has the game for Augusta so was a good punt at the prices.

The rest of the leaderboard need to hope it's the 19/20 Justin Rose out there today and not the 16/17 one or else they won't be pegging him back.

Sorry, I meant Rose had the chance to put some distance between those closest to him before they start their round. Less so with Lowry if theyre out together. Creepy Matt Kuchar was the third member of that group wasnt he?
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 11:36:48 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:48:44 am
Sorry, I meant Rose had the chance to put some distance between those closest to him before they start their round. Less so with Lowry if theyre out together. Creepy Matt Kuchar was the third member of that group wasnt he?

Ah yes, I see now. Yeah he's really in the drivers seat the way the split worked out. He'll never have a better chance to win it than from here.

I can confirm that yes indeed, creepy Matt Kuchar makes up the threesome.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 11:41:58 am »
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
  • Red since '64
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 11:44:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:41:58 am
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.

From my pockets pov, I hope youre right. Like Nick, Ive given up on backing Rose, though 80/1 did seem generous. I have backed Spieth @12s though.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,914
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:41:58 am
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.
He's going to lose a lot more off the tee than Rose if he continues like he did yesterday. It was like watching classic Mickelson without the brilliant recovery shots from in the middle of the trees.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 12:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:02:39 pm
He's going to lose a lot more off the tee than Rose if he continues like he did yesterday. It was like watching classic Mickelson without the brilliant recovery shots from in the middle of the trees.

Yes and realistically he should be at least 3 shots worse off. That eagle was trundling into the water if it didn't hit the pin.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,266
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 01:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:44:48 am
From my pockets pov, I hope youre right. Like Nick, Ive given up on backing Rose, though 80/1 did seem generous. I have backed Spieth @12s though.

Nah Im fully behind Young Hodgson from here, would love to see him win it.

Might be different if any of my bets had a prayer. :D
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,204
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:41:58 am
Spieth is dangerous from here I reckon. His T2G strokes gained was better than Rose yesterday, he just never made a thing on the greens. Rose on the other hand was scolding hot with the flat stick.

The thing is is that you are relying on him once or twice a round pulling a rabbit out of a hat in terms of scrambling for par. His misses are so bad sometimes off the tee. I love watching him, but I think he's a really risky proposition.

Rose played exceptionally well, I mean he was playing a different course on the back nine. Even if he shoots 2 under today he'll be in such a strong position. Following one low score with another is always difficult though. I don't mind Rose, he's got that middle aged, geeky dad energy that is a bit cringeworthy but harmless. A bit like Casey.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,266
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 01:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:42:07 pm
The thing is is that you are relying on him once or twice a round pulling a rabbit out of a hat in terms of scrambling for par. His misses are so bad sometimes off the tee. I love watching him, but I think he's a really risky proposition.

Rose played exceptionally well, I mean he was playing a different course on the back nine. Even if he shoots 2 under today he'll be in such a strong position. Following one low score with another is always difficult though. I don't mind Rose, he's got that middle aged, geeky dad energy that is a bit cringeworthy but harmless. A bit like Casey.

Rose seems unfailingly polite and pleasant to the point where its a bit unnerving. Is he a bit of an animal behind closed doors (probably not).

Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 01:56:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:46:10 pm
Rose seems unfailingly polite and pleasant to the point where its a bit unnerving. Is he a bit of an animal behind closed doors (probably not).

He's actually really sound by all accounts. His wife does a lot of charity work as well through their foundation. I'm pretty sure they built a school in the Bahamas or repaired one that was damaged by a storm and continue to help fund it.

I don't mind him, he's very vanilla but out of the British lot there's a good few more I'd like to see win ahead of him. Westwood for one.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,092
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 01:58:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:01:57 am
Crystal Palace surely. Some round though. Lucky eagle for Spieth just now keeps him in the mix.

Rose took his Olympic medal to the Chelsea training ground to show them.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,204
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 02:11:27 pm »
I think Patrick Reed is gonna be a problem over the weekend. Past winner, recent winner on tour, incredible short game, tough competitor.


His mouth doesn't move when he talks either, which is fucking weird. He's like a ventriloquist's dummy.
Logged

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 02:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:11:27 pm
I think Patrick Reed is gonna be a problem over the weekend. Past winner, recent winner on tour, incredible short game, tough competitor.


His mouth doesn't move when he talks either, which is fucking weird. He's like a ventriloquist's dummy.

Patrick Reed will be a problem for as long as he walks this earth.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:11:27 pm
I think Patrick Reed is gonna be a problem over the weekend. Past winner, recent winner on tour, incredible short game, tough competitor.


His mouth doesn't move when he talks either, which is fucking weird. He's like a ventriloquist's dummy.

That's fucking it, I've always wondered what it reminded me of  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm »
DeChambeau doesn't have the game for Augusta at the moment, it looks like he thinks you can blast it 350-400 yards off the tee & be on the green with a short iron for a birdie, & Augusta is not that type of course which you can do that, you have to shape your shots, & land it on the right side of the green too, Augusta is like playing on a mountain some of the holes are that steap.

Having said that watch DeChambeau hit under 70 today. ;D
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,587
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:46:10 pm
Rose seems unfailingly polite and pleasant to the point where its a bit unnerving. Is he a bit of an animal behind closed doors (probably not).



Born in South Africa so who knows!!
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,587
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 02:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:11:27 pm
I think Patrick Reed is gonna be a problem over the weekend. Past winner, recent winner on tour, incredible short game, tough competitor.


His mouth doesn't move when he talks either, which is fucking weird. He's like a ventriloquist's dummy.

Yep, i despise Fatty!! :)
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,266
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:58:06 pm
Rose took his Olympic medal to the Chelsea training ground to show them.

I just meant because hes clearly the spawn of Roy Hodgson.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,070
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 03:01:09 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:55:51 pm
Yep, i despise Fatty!! :)

Does anyone like Reed, feels he's widely despised & not on this site either.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,266
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
Rose has dropped a shot on the first. Not ideal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 