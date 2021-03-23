« previous next »
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1680 on: March 23, 2021, 09:00:46 pm
Nuts you got one of your wishes anyway, Rory is changing swing coach. Heading to Pete Cowan. Wouldn't back him to win Augusta this year (too early) but he might have a very good shot at winning a major, if the change pays off.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1681 on: March 23, 2021, 09:43:29 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 09:00:46 pm
Nuts you got one of your wishes anyway, Rory is changing swing coach. Heading to Pete Cowan. Wouldn't back him to win Augusta this year (too early) but he might have a very good shot at winning a major, if the change pays off.

Not sure it will work but Im hoping
Just read a great article about him. Interesting guy.
Likes players to drive the ball low like a bullet
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm
Poulter just hammered Rory 6&5

Again massive hooks with driver and his iron play is bad
However Poulter did play well
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 04:46:23 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm
Poulter just hammered Rory 6&5

Again massive hooks with driver and his iron play is bad
However Poulter did play well

Arsenal finally got a win over the red Mancs then.
Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 07:23:30 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 23, 2021, 09:00:46 pm
Nuts you got one of your wishes anyway, Rory is changing swing coach. Heading to Pete Cowan. Wouldn't back him to win Augusta this year (too early) but he might have a very good shot at winning a major, if the change pays off.

A busted flush Flash

There are some superb British golfers that just don't get the air time because of this fella.

He was the next Tiger Woods a long time ago,  Then the next Faldo or Sevvy.  Nowhere close to any of them.
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:23:30 pm
A busted flush Flash

There are some superb British golfers that just don't get the air time because of this fella.

He was the next Tiger Woods a long time ago,  Then the next Faldo or Sevvy.  Nowhere close to any of them.

Ah I know, I like to see him do well though because of where he's from. There's a severe lack of Irish golfers to follow compared to a few years ago so he gets a lot of my concentration as well  ;D This does feel like last chance saloon for him now with the coach change.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 07:32:09 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm
Ah I know, I like to see him do well though because of where he's from. There's a severe lack of Irish golfers to follow compared to a few years ago so he gets a lot of my concentration as well  ;D This does feel like last chance saloon for him now with the coach change.

I think most of his problems are caused between the ears.
I just dont think hes mentally strong. Reed broke him at the masters and the Ryder cup
He just seems to wilt when put under immense pressure
When hes out free wheeling everything is hunky dory. When he has to grind he retreats faster than the French in WWII

Im hoping he comes back, however better players havent
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1687 on: Today at 06:06:45 pm
Not sure Reed broke him. I think he has a mental block.with masters ever since he blew it in 2011
