Unless McIlroy is playing some kind of 4D chess then I don't see what he gains from coming out and saying this. He's often candid about his game and that is admirable for fans who don't like token answers to questions, but McIlroy has, in my view, developed a slight reputation as a bottler in recent years and these kinds of comments don't help him. You don't admit to your opponent(s) that they have gotten inside your head and swing so much that you don't know where the ball is going. Even if that is the case, you don't admit something like that.



It is even more bizarre when you think that he didn't need to try and add anything to his drive. He was already one of the longest hitters around and if I'm right was leading or in the top 5 in strokes gained off the tee over the last few years. What was an extra 10-20 yards going to really achieve? His time should've been spent improving his wedge game and his putting.



Good post - been saying for years his driving and long irons have been saving him.His wedge play and putting is very streaky. When he has a streak of all working at the same time then he's unbeatable. However as they are streaks it normally means he also is miles off at times.Fix wedge and putting. Go back to what you are good at. The Golf Channel analysed his swing. Said he's now too upright, getting trapped and causing army golf.On top of this I'd go and get a different perspective on his swing etc. Try butch or someone of that ilk.And yes he's collapsing at the weekends more and more. He started to collapse way before Bryson, this is now mental. He's definitely got it at The Masters and when he plays with ReedHe appears he doesn't deal with adversity on the golf course very well and wilts under pressure. Getting your swing back will help and also getting a decent caddie. He says he's comfortable out there with his mate - says it all, doesn't want to be challanged...