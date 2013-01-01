So true about some of the wedge play as these guys are the best in the world and they struggle some days with a 100 yard shot as their touch with the wedge can be bloody awful (for their standards). Rory always has a full swing with his wedge so spin can be uncontrollable where JT (Thomas) has a lovely 3/4 swing with his wedge thus takes the spin out of the equation when he wants. I heard Rory on the weekend complaining about how high he hit his wedge as the wee breeze they had was just knocking the ball out of the air, for a lad who grew up on the windy coast of NI you think he could play a knock down shot when called upon. I would rip the driver out of his hands on the range and say today, tomorrow and for the next month you are hitting wedges until you can place it on a 10x10ft area from 120 yards 90% of the time.



Less rough 250-300 yards from the tee, jungle from there on, you land in an opposing fairway then its out of bounds. If you can hit fairways with the driver hats off, if you cant get within 40 yards of fairway then it should be #3 off the tee again. Us amateurs need technology, honestly we just need some brains between the ears and play to our strengths. When you see the pros struggle a little on TV it makes us feel better, when they are throwing darts at the greens shooting 62 it getting a little boring week in week out.