The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:38:26 am
You do realize, that was the same bunker--80 yards short of the green--Bryson ended up in on Sunday. He had 88 yards to the hole. So same place Big John was going for.

So he was not going for the green, that's all I was saying as you could see where he was lined up at. He is doing what Woods did 20 years ago as he was cutting off corners no one else could but Tiger also had a better overall game which is why he would have decimated Jack's major record if not for his injuries. We all know DeChambeau will also have his back issues but until then he will let the big dog eat. Just hoping the game does not become drive and wedge, its probably already there as too many courses dont penalise shots 50 yards offline. There is guys in college probably already hitting the ball as long as Bryson, people are getting coached to hit it as hard as they can and everything else will follow.  The top 50 drivers on tour are all averaging over 300 yards pretty much which in 2000 was the longest hitter on tour. So in 20 years time the top guys will be averaging close to 350 which will be nuts as that pretty much means historical courses on the Open rota are nearly roasted. Cant turn back the tide but I sure would be growing the rough three foot high and more out of bounds.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 02:34:25 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:35:57 am
So he was not going for the green, that's all I was saying as you could see where he was lined up at. He is doing what Woods did 20 years ago as he was cutting off corners no one else could but Tiger also had a better overall game which is why he would have decimated Jack's major record if not for his injuries. We all know DeChambeau will also have his back issues but until then he will let the big dog eat. Just hoping the game does not become drive and wedge, its probably already there as too many courses dont penalise shots 50 yards offline. There is guys in college probably already hitting the ball as long as Bryson, people are getting coached to hit it as hard as they can and everything else will follow.  The top 50 drivers on tour are all averaging over 300 yards pretty much which in 2000 was the longest hitter on tour. So in 20 years time the top guys will be averaging close to 350 which will be nuts as that pretty much means historical courses on the Open rota are nearly roasted. Cant turn back the tide but I sure would be growing the rough three foot high and more out of bounds.

Equipment has pretty much peaked though hasn't it? So this is down to guys perfecting their techniques and bodies. That requires skill and mental toughness. You wouldn't tell a rugby player he can't lift any more weights etc?

My position on this flip flops a lot admittedly but after thinking about it further why shouldn't the guys who can hit it really far do so. If they can back it up with chipping and putting then more power to them.

As Matt Fitzpatrick said he could put on 40 pounds and hit it out the park too, why isn't he doing that?

Green books are one thing that need to be fucked off though, definitely.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 02:51:04 pm
Bryson's wedge game last week was pretty awful, he said so himself. Rory's wedge game I don't think has ever been good and you can put his bad wedge play down to him probably not having another couple of major wins IMO. Rory's not a great putter but he can be streaky, but you see him 120 yards out after a beautiful drive and he'll short side himself in the bunker or leave himself a 30 footer and you just can't win tournaments that way. Long drives are great but you need to take advantage of them.

I don't think tampering with the ball makes much sense, but the rough does need to be more penal and internal out of bounds needs to be used more where possible (like TPC Sawgrass have done this week with the 18th). If a player like Bryson or whoever can bomb it 350 and keep it in play then fair play, that is a skill in itself. But they cannot be rewarded with rough that isn't penal and being able to play from opposing fairways with good angles in all the time.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm
So true about some of the wedge play as these guys are the best in the world and they struggle some days with a 100 yard shot as their touch with the wedge can be bloody awful (for their standards). Rory always has a full swing with his wedge so spin can be uncontrollable where JT (Thomas) has a lovely 3/4 swing with his wedge thus takes the spin out of the equation when he wants. I heard Rory on the weekend complaining about how high he hit his wedge as the wee breeze they had was just knocking the ball out of the air, for a lad who grew up on the windy coast of NI you think he could play a knock down shot when called upon. I would rip the driver out of his hands on the range and say today, tomorrow and for the next month you are hitting wedges until you can place it on a 10x10ft area from 120 yards 90% of the time.

Less rough 250-300 yards from the tee, jungle from there on, you land in an opposing fairway then its out of bounds. If you can hit fairways with the driver hats off, if you cant get within 40 yards of fairway then it should be #3 off the tee again. Us amateurs need technology, honestly we just need some brains between the ears and play to our strengths. When you see the pros struggle a little on TV it makes us feel better, when they are throwing darts at the greens shooting 62 it getting a little boring week in week out. 
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm
So true about some of the wedge play as these guys are the best in the world and they struggle some days with a 100 yard shot as their touch with the wedge can be bloody awful (for their standards). Rory always has a full swing with his wedge so spin can be uncontrollable where JT (Thomas) has a lovely 3/4 swing with his wedge thus takes the spin out of the equation when he wants. I heard Rory on the weekend complaining about how high he hit his wedge as the wee breeze they had was just knocking the ball out of the air, for a lad who grew up on the windy coast of NI you think he could play a knock down shot when called upon. I would rip the driver out of his hands on the range and say today, tomorrow and for the next month you are hitting wedges until you can place it on a 10x10ft area from 120 yards 90% of the time.

Less rough 250-300 yards from the tee, jungle from there on, you land in an opposing fairway then its out of bounds. If you can hit fairways with the driver hats off, if you cant get within 40 yards of fairway then it should be #3 off the tee again. Us amateurs need technology, honestly we just need some brains between the ears and play to our strengths. When you see the pros struggle a little on TV it makes us feel better, when they are throwing darts at the greens shooting 62 it getting a little boring week in week out.

Basically what DJ did isn't it, now he's up there with the best around with a wedge in his hand.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Worth a watch. How clubs are built in the tour van. Mentions Rory and his wedge:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK9WBMnIBj0
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Worth a watch. How clubs are built in the tour van. Mentions Rory and his wedge:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK9WBMnIBj0

Thanks for that mate.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 04:41:32 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm
When you see the pros struggle a little on TV it makes us feel better, when they are throwing darts at the greens shooting 62 it getting a little boring week in week out.

Good post and especially this bit. There needs to be a balance in terms of how the game is played, at The Concession the other week it looked really difficult at first but the winning score was still -18. The API played tough I suppose but the final scores are often really low and that is great to watch at times but not every week. Give me a course where pars are perfectly fine and to see a player think and plot his way around the course. Wide fairways with soft greens just becomes a competition of who can throw a wedge in close.

Really interesting point about McIlroy with his wedges by the way, it isn't something I've noticed but it'll be so obvious now next time I see him hit a wedge.

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 pm
Never understood the argument for making missing the fairway become more punishable the further a player hits it. If the plan is to reward players for hitting the fairway, make the rough as difficult from 200 yards as it would be from 350 yards. Dont just punish long hitters who miss the fairway.

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 05:07:04 pm
Never understood the argument for making missing the fairway become more punishable the further a player hits it. If the plan is to reward players for hitting the fairway, make the rough as difficult from 200 yards as it would be from 350 yards. Dont just punish long hitters who miss the fairway.

Agree with this.

If you can't hit the fairway at 300 you shouldn't be rewarded for being short  :D

If you want to hit it long get in the gym and do something about it.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 05:42:33 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm
Agree with this.

If you can't hit the fairway at 300 you shouldn't be rewarded for being short  :D


Yes you should... :no

 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 05:51:27 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:42:33 pm
Yes you should... :no

 ;D

 ;D

I'm on about the pros here. 300 yard drives from any of us should be rewarded no matter where they go  ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 06:43:25 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:51:27 pm
;D

I'm on about the pros here. 300 yard drives from any of us should be rewarded no matter where they go  ;D

I drove the green once at my local course. Par 4. Sounds good on the face of it but it was 3 years or so ago when we had a good hot summer here in the UK and it was baking hot for weeks with no rain. I have a low ball flight anyway and I just went full at it and it stayed low and straight (my mate said there was a spark from the driver head hitting the floor as it was so dry but I don't know).

It just didn't stop. The ground was so dry and bare that it was like playing on a links course. The ball stopped on the green about 30-40 feet from the hole. I ended up 3 putting for par :D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 07:27:00 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 06:43:25 pm
I drove the green once at my local course. Par 4. Sounds good on the face of it but it was 3 years or so ago when we had a good hot summer here in the UK and it was baking hot for weeks with no rain. I have a low ball flight anyway and I just went full at it and it stayed low and straight (my mate said there was a spark from the driver head hitting the floor as it was so dry but I don't know).

It just didn't stop. The ground was so dry and bare that it was like playing on a links course. The ball stopped on the green about 30-40 feet from the hole. I ended up 3 putting for par :D

Good effort! On the rare occasions I drive the green on a bloody oar 3 I usually then 3 putt for bogey. :D Including the time I came close to a hole in one.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 07:39:18 pm
I drove the green once too, had to press the horn on the cart i was driving at the time to warn those on the green i was approaching. ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:39:18 pm
I drove the green once too, had to press the horn on the cart i was driving at the time to warn those on the green i was approaching. ;D

There's always one... :P
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm
There's always one... :P

 ;D

The Players Tournament from tomorrow, feels a better fit for this time of year, was traditionally a couple of weeks before the Masters, then they moved it to May.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1577 on: Today at 03:03:24 pm
Rory has 2 shots in a row in the water on 18
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1578 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm
Rory ends up with an 8 on the par 4 18th, goes to 7+.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1579 on: Today at 03:22:59 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:14:40 pm
Rory ends up with an 8 on the par 4 18th, goes to 7+.

Cant get out of his own way. 2 way miss
Has to be the ball 😂

Busted flush atm
Needs to go see a different instructor. They broke his swing down the other day. Hes getting trapped at impact. So hes either over rotating or late.
Both are bad as they cause different outcomes. Hes the best army golfer in the world atm 😉
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1580 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:14:40 pm
Rory ends up with an 8 on the par 4 18th, goes to 7+.

That 8 is the highest single hole score in his Pro career.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1581 on: Today at 03:34:52 pm
The 17th Island hole is catching a few out too, load of tee shots already ended up wet, it's funny such a simple par 3 for the pros, yet still catches loads out, even on begin days.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1582 on: Today at 03:41:04 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:23:33 pm
Worth a watch. How clubs are built in the tour van. Mentions Rory and his wedge:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK9WBMnIBj0

That was part 2.

If you want to watch part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1_8WyUEmFs
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1583 on: Today at 03:47:07 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 03:22:59 pm
Cant get out of his own way. 2 way miss
Has to be the ball 😂

Busted flush atm
Needs to go see a different instructor. They broke his swing down the other day. Hes getting trapped at impact. So hes either over rotating or late.
Both are bad as they cause different outcomes. Hes the best army golfer in the world atm 😉

You really hate him don't you? Not sure why, nowhere near my favourite golfers but fuckin hell you don't half go after him. He's pretty vanilla not sure why you dislike him so much?
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1584 on: Today at 03:47:41 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:41:04 pm
That was part 2.

If you want to watch part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1_8WyUEmFs

Lovely stuff.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1585 on: Today at 03:52:40 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:47:07 pm
You really hate him don't you? Not sure why, nowhere near my favourite golfers but fuckin hell you don't half go after him. He's pretty vanilla not sure why you dislike him so much?

Simple..Rory is a season ticket holder and big Man Utd supporter. That alone...

btw, so is G-Mac..
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1586 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:52:40 pm
Simple..Rory is a season ticket holder and big Man Utd supporter. That alone...

btw, so is G-Mac..

Never once heard him mention United or have a dig at us. Don't think you can justifiably hate him for that alone, in my opinion.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1587 on: Today at 04:02:46 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:47:07 pm
You really hate him don't you? Not sure why, nowhere near my favourite golfers but fuckin hell you don't half go after him. He's pretty vanilla not sure why you dislike him so much?

Actually hes one of my favourite golfers. Top 2 are him and spieth

I think hes brilliant for the game. I wish I had 100th of his ability. I desperately want him to get the grand slam and be the best European golfer ever.
What winds me up are the excuses. I know they all have to state they are the best thing since slice bread, but he needs to get a hold of the issue and own it.

Weird hey.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1588 on: Today at 04:04:53 pm
On the growing the rough to penalise the longer hitters thing, that's been pretty much proven not to work. Length will always have an advantage as you will have the shorter players in that rough but further back. And we have seen what someone like Bryson can do at places like Winged Foot in the rough, just use pure muscle to get it up out of there with ease.

Anyway, you still have to have decent aspects to the rest of your game to win things and Bryson had that last week with his putter being on fire.

On topic and the Player's though, it sounded like Rory played himself out of it with his press conference beforehand. Seemed very mentally downbeat with where his game is at the moment.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1589 on: Today at 04:41:07 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 04:02:46 pm
Actually hes one of my favourite golfers. Top 2 are him and spieth

I think hes brilliant for the game. I wish I had 100th of his ability. I desperately want him to get the grand slam and be the best European golfer ever.
What winds me up are the excuses. I know they all have to state they are the best thing since slice bread, but he needs to get a hold of the issue and own it.

Weird hey.

Ah right, I've been reading your posts about him in the wrong light so. My apologies.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1590 on: Today at 05:13:39 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:41:07 pm
Ah right, I've been reading your posts about him in the wrong light so. My apologies.

No need to apologize, Im a strange bastard 😂
I wind my boy up all the time.
Bet Rory is 6over. He goes mental.

He should have at least 6-8 majors as hes that talented.
I just wish he had a touch of Tigers mentality.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1591 on: Today at 06:08:14 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:53:58 pm
Never once heard him mention United or have a dig at us. Don't think you can justifiably hate him for that alone, in my opinion.

I'd have never known if he didn't mention  it..lol.

He was interviewed a number of years back and mention how much he loved Man utd, was a season ticket holder ( along with G-Mac ), that the two of them when on tour watch every United match. etc.

I'd wager he gives some stick to others on tour who have a favorite side. But , as you say, we'd never see it.


So Sergio is leading at -7.
Rory was in the same group and is at +7, 14 shots behind.
Webb Simpson was the other player in the group and he finished -1.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1592 on: Today at 06:47:35 pm
Rory may have had an 8 on the 18th, but Byeong Hun An took an 11 on the par 3 17th. He went from -2 to +9 super fast...
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1593 on: Today at 07:00:13 pm
btw... i've played the island green of the 17th three times via Tour 18 where they replicate famous holes ( they also have Amen Corner). Got it on the green every time. So don't see what the problem is.. :P

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1594 on: Today at 07:06:18 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:00:13 pm
btw... i've played the island green of the 17th three times via Tour 18 where they replicate famous holes ( they also have Amen Corner). Got it on the green every time. So don't see what the problem is.. :P

Flower mound 👍
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1595 on: Today at 07:08:23 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:00:13 pm
btw... i've played the island green of the 17th three times via Tour 18 where they replicate famous holes ( they also have Amen Corner). Got it on the green every time. So don't see what the problem is.. :P

 ;D
Just as i was saying earlier, it's 143 yards to the pin so should be an easy wedge shot for the pro's, yet it trips so many up, so many balls in the water already.

You'd make a fortune if you went in that lake & collected all the balls that ended up wet. ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1596 on: Today at 07:08:57 pm
I really hope Rory goes to see butch or someone of his ilk
I really do feel he needs a fresh set of eyes to challenge him

5years without a major and not looking likely anytime soon
This comment could haunt me, but I really do believe he also needs a caddie to help him on the greens
But like I said what the fuck do I know
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1597 on: Today at 07:10:18 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:08:23 pm
;D
Just as i was saying earlier, it's 143 yards to the pin so should be an easy wedge shot for the pro's, yet it trips so many up, so many balls in the water already.

You'd make a fortune if you went in that lake & collected all the balls that ended up wet. ;D

250,000 - 300,000 balls a year in the water there i was told

Edit - presumably that was all of sawgrass not just 17th on reflection.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #1598 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm
Another one swimming with the fishes on 17, edit add another to that. ;D
