Author Topic: The Golf Thread

nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1520 on: February 4, 2021, 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on February  4, 2021, 02:01:16 pm
Reed has not spoken to his parents Bill and Jeannette Reed or his younger sister Hannah since he married Justine in 2012.[10] Reed did not invite his parents or his sister to his wedding and only considers Justine's family close. Reed's family has continued to attend tournaments where he played, even after Reed asked security to escort them out of the 2014 U.S. Open.[55][56]

from wiki, bloody hell

I think the story goes - are you sure in reference to Justine
Reed took umbrage and cut them out of his life.

She just reminds me of those men and women who slowly remove their partner from their existing family and friends. Isolate them and then poison everything previous about their lives. However I could be completely wrong and he grew up with a family that thought he was a meal ticket

Vardy has done the same with that slapper  ;D
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1521 on: February 4, 2021, 05:11:54 pm »
Surely the vast majority of pro golfers are decent guys considering the social aspect of the game and as kids they would have been told how to conduct themselves on the course. Times have changed considering how much money is in the game but the European tour players seem to be a lot closer to each other than the American tour but both have had their aholes over the years. I never liked Curtis Strange for some reason, Seve at his heyday was hated by most Americans but they eventually realised he was a genius lost too early hopefully. Bubba is as odd as hell but the man wears his emotions on his sleeve so enjoy his carryon. I think last year the tour were asked who do you not like playing with and Bryson name popped up a lot as his on course calculations probably gets on the nerves if you were playing with him....just hit the ball.
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1522 on: February 4, 2021, 08:00:35 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February  4, 2021, 05:11:54 pm
Surely the vast majority of pro golfers are decent guys considering the social aspect of the game and as kids they would have been told how to conduct themselves on the course. Times have changed considering how much money is in the game but the European tour players seem to be a lot closer to each other than the American tour but both have had their aholes over the years. I never liked Curtis Strange for some reason, Seve at his heyday was hated by most Americans but they eventually realised he was a genius lost too early hopefully. Bubba is as odd as hell but the man wears his emotions on his sleeve so enjoy his carryon. I think last year the tour were asked who do you not like playing with and Bryson name popped up a lot as his on course calculations probably gets on the nerves if you were playing with him....just hit the ball.

Wasn't there a bit of a spat over Bryson taking a simple shot from the middle of the fairway to the green in one of the tournaments, that it felt like he was taking the piss he was taking so long to play a simple enough shot, he's like the Mark Selby of Golf if you know what i mean.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1523 on: February 4, 2021, 08:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February  4, 2021, 08:00:35 pm
Wasn't there a bit of a spat over Bryson taking a simple shot from the middle of the fairway to the green in one of the tournaments, that it felt like he was taking the piss he was taking so long to play a simple enough shot, he's like the Mark Selby of Golf if you know what i mean.

The Jester from Modesto.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1524 on: February 4, 2021, 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February  4, 2021, 08:00:35 pm
Wasn't there a bit of a spat over Bryson taking a simple shot from the middle of the fairway to the green in one of the tournaments, that it felt like he was taking the piss he was taking so long to play a simple enough shot, he's like the Mark Selby of Golf if you know what i mean.

Bryson is horrible to watch. He was before he beefed up as well. Just takes a fucking age over putts especially and whenever he hits a bad shot he always blames the wind or a bad bounce or the lie or a fucking seagull effecting the flight of his ball. In his eyes he never, ever hits a bad shot.


nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1525 on: February 4, 2021, 10:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on February  4, 2021, 10:23:26 pm
Bryson is horrible to watch. He was before he beefed up as well. Just takes a fucking age over putts especially and whenever he hits a bad shot he always blames the wind or a bad bounce or the lie or a fucking seagull effecting the flight of his ball. In his eyes he never, ever hits a bad shot.

Hes another one that trays the hired help as skivvies

Last year when he kept hitting it oob then took umbrage when the ball was on the other side of the fence and he was arguing he should get relief

Then going off on you are hurting my brand

Fuck off
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1526 on: February 5, 2021, 07:43:36 am »
Roid rage...........
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1527 on: February 5, 2021, 10:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on February  4, 2021, 11:03:24 am


mickelson was one i hated, my dad told me (and its true) that he was a walker cup player in ireland and remarked something about irish women being all minging ugly. I think mickelson did apologise for it, my dad is real old school and wouldnt let something like that go



Dont like Mickleson, comes across as false to me, like a bloke playing the part of a nice guy rather than an actual nice guy.

That incident in the Walker Cup at Portmarnock though he got a bit of a raw deal. He hit a wild drive on one of the holes on the back nine (hasnt changed much has he?) and when he got to his ball on the side of a hill about twenty yards from the fairway it was surrounded by a group including some young local ladies. The drive was so wild that he was asked about it in the post round interview (he probably turned it into a birdie or something!) and his response was something like yes that was a bad one, its not like the Irish girls are that good looking.

What he meant was that the Irish girls are good looking and he quite enjoyed been among them but that's not a good enough reason to hit the ball that far off course. There was uproar at the time and you are quite right he had to apologise as it came out completely different to the way he meant it.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1528 on: February 6, 2021, 08:02:35 am »
I see

Good info
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1529 on: February 6, 2021, 10:42:56 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on February  5, 2021, 10:01:48 pm
Dont like Mickleson, comes across as false to me, like a bloke playing the part of a nice guy rather than an actual nice guy.

That incident in the Walker Cup at Portmarnock though he got a bit of a raw deal. He hit a wild drive on one of the holes on the back nine (hasnt changed much has he?) and when he got to his ball on the side of a hill about twenty yards from the fairway it was surrounded by a group including some young local ladies. The drive was so wild that he was asked about it in the post round interview (he probably turned it into a birdie or something!) and his response was something like yes that was a bad one, its not like the Irish girls are that good looking.

What he meant was that the Irish girls are good looking and he quite enjoyed been among them but that's not a good enough reason to hit the ball that far off course. There was uproar at the time and you are quite right he had to apologise as it came out completely different to the way he meant it.


He seems like a character and there's not many of those left on tour as I still laugh at the intro Tiger was getting 20 years ago on the first with Phil. You all have seen it on YouTube as the course announcer was going through Tigers wins
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mf59pZG5RrM?fs=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mf59pZG5RrM?fs=1</a>

I do remember when Phil may have had a wee gambling debt and decided to sign a new multimillion $$ deal with the club maker a couple of weeks before the Ryder Cup. He played like crap with the new clubs at the Ryder Cup and that went down well with the Europeans ;) The man will bet on a raindrop race on a window.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1530 on: March 6, 2021, 10:57:09 am »
In honour of the great man himself as def will be watching his tournament this weekend. Never knew he was a hoarder  ;D and saw in an article he asked to marry his wife, Winnie, on their second date. 


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_C4L8SThKhA&amp;t=246s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_C4L8SThKhA&amp;t=246s</a>
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1531 on: March 6, 2021, 07:54:01 pm »
DeChambeau booms one out on #6, virtually comes out of his shoes and erupts when he hits the longest drive ever in the competition at 370 yards. Amazing showmanship which the commentators spend the next 10 mins talking about.

Rory in the group behind hits a smooth drive that finishes up at 361 yards, picks up his tee and walks off cool as a cucumber.
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1532 on: March 7, 2021, 11:23:52 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March  6, 2021, 07:54:01 pm
DeChambeau booms one out on #6, virtually comes out of his shoes and erupts when he hits the longest drive ever in the competition at 370 yards. Amazing showmanship which the commentators spend the next 10 mins talking about.

Rory in the group behind hits a smooth drive that finishes up at 361 yards, picks up his tee and walks off cool as a cucumber.

Ah you have to admit that was great theatre with Bryson.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1533 on: March 7, 2021, 02:13:29 pm »
Should be another great Sunday. The wind is expected to pick up so it could get interesting. No dog in the fight so as long as Westwood doesn't win I'll be happy to watch it all unfold.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1534 on: March 7, 2021, 04:14:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  7, 2021, 11:23:52 am
Ah you have to admit that was great theatre with Bryson.

Im sure he is a good lad but when you see him chatting with his caddie you know you could go off, make some coffee and still have time to watch the end of his chat. There is no way I would follow him around the course as it would be zzzz.

In terms of changing the game, all the PGA have to do is incorporate out of bounds on holes they feel the big hitters will try and bomb their drives as if you are offline by 50 yards but still can get away with it then just penalise such waywardness. On our 10th big hitters can go over hills to cut 75 yards off the hole but go too far right they end up on #8 but there is out of bounds between the two holes. Makes a huge difference.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1535 on: March 7, 2021, 07:44:13 pm »
The great pretender put 2 in the water 😂
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1536 on: March 7, 2021, 08:37:07 pm »
And Bryson goes again on #6.

Clears the water, into a bunker. Ends up 88 yards from the pin. Next closest--all day so far--235 yards to the pin...lol.

Ends up with birdie.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1537 on: March 7, 2021, 08:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March  7, 2021, 02:13:29 pm
Should be another great Sunday. The wind is expected to pick up so it could get interesting. No dog in the fight so as long as Westwood doesn't win I'll be happy to watch it all unfold.

Why not Westwood?
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1538 on: March 7, 2021, 09:54:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:43:07 pm
Why not Westwood?

Hoping either Westwood or Spieth

would be great for either one of them
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1539 on: March 7, 2021, 09:54:13 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:43:07 pm
Why not Westwood?

Outed himself as a pretty childish Tory on Twitter over the last couple of years.
BoRed

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1540 on: March 7, 2021, 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March  7, 2021, 09:54:13 pm
Outed himself as a pretty childish Tory on Twitter over the last couple of years.

This is golfers we're talking about, I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that half the players on the PGA tour were going to vote Trump.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1541 on: March 7, 2021, 10:20:31 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on March  7, 2021, 10:16:01 pm
This is golfers we're talking about, I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that half the players on the PGA tour were going to vote Trump.

I get that, I really do, but it wasn't just the Tory shouts from him. It was the full Brexiteer, attack Corbyn, forgetting-his-roots type vibe. And I'm not Corbyn's biggest fan either although I am firmly on the left. It just really put me off Westwood who I thought was always sound.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1542 on: March 7, 2021, 10:42:51 pm »
Westwood hanging on and making it interesting. Dechambeau still contemplating the wind, how many grains of sand on the ball, the humidity in the air, how much energy did the last protein bar give zzzzzzz
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1543 on: March 7, 2021, 10:53:06 pm »
Same old Westwood with that missed chance there. One behind with two to play.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1544 on: March 7, 2021, 10:53:39 pm »
Bryson 1 shot lead, 2 to play. Connors with a poor miss to drop back again.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1545 on: March 7, 2021, 11:03:49 pm »
Dechambeau races one past the hole on 17, opens the door for Westwood.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #
Dechambeau wins by one. Good effort from Westwood though. First golf Ive watched properly in ages and really enjoyed that.
Offline frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1547 on: March 7, 2021, 11:29:11 pm »
Great finish that, setup nicely for the Players as well.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1548 on: March 8, 2021, 11:16:47 am »
It was a great weekend of golf, probably the most excited I've been for a while watching a tournament. Had a bit of everything and was great to see the fans back in, gave it that bit of energy. They really do need to either find something humorous to say or just shut up though.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1549 on: March 8, 2021, 11:40:25 am »
DeChambeau is great for golf. That image after hed hit his drive on 6 on Saturday will be one of those that people remember for a while.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1550 on: March 8, 2021, 11:56:19 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March  8, 2021, 11:40:25 am
DeChambeau is great for golf. That image after hed hit his drive on 6 on Saturday will be one of those that people remember for a while.

Definitely Gerry, I really warmed to him this weekend.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1551 on: March 8, 2021, 04:59:08 pm »
Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational featured two players in the final groupBryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwoodbattling for the title after having made significant equipment tweaks. We take a deeper dive into those changes, as well as highlight a tour veteran who used a prototype putter from a company not known for its flat sticks.

Brysons altered putter: Bryson DeChambeau rarely stands pat with his equipment, constantly tinkering to achieve any edge. That extends to his SIK Pro C Armlock putter, too.

DeChambeau recently had the hosel changed on his blade to make it longer and closer to the center line. They also removed some weight from the heel to keep the center of gravity in the same location. The tweak resulted in about 20 degrees less toe hang. DeChambeau thought the change not only felt better but was more stable.

According to Stephen Harrison, CEO and founder of SIK Golf, the change is something he and DeChambeau had discussed as an option for a long time. DeChambeau, however, was putting so well that he didn't want to make any changes to the setup he used to win the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau tried the new configuration during the break, liked it immediately and started gaming it at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Westwood with a relatable wedge setup Lee Westwood received a new set of Ping i210 irons this week, but it went beyond the typical 4-iron through pitching wedge setup. The new set also included i210 set gap and sand wedgesa move not all that uncommon for an everyday golfer but highly unusual for a tour pro.

According to Ping the irons were built in its tour van on Sunday before tournament week at Bay Hill. Westwood tested them early in the week using Trackman to gather data, resulting in some of the lofts on the short irons being bent slightly stronger to clean up some gapping issues.

Westwoodwho also re-gripped his Ping Sigma 2 Fetch putterfinished second at Bay Hill, ranking third in strokes gained/approach-the-green, picking up 6.289 strokes on the field. He also finished second in greens in regulation at 70.83 percent.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1552 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 am »
It was a good finish as DeChambeau held his nerves. Big time player as could have thrown it away and Westwood will be kicking himself for not clubbing up one on the par 5 as all he had to do was find the middle of the green and two putt for a birdie as the door was open. Crowds back made a huge difference and curious how they allocate tickets as saw a lot of fans with masks but saw quite a few not wearing theirs.
Offline Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1553 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  8, 2021, 11:56:19 am
Definitely Gerry, I really warmed to him this weekend.

You know what? So did I. It was only a few weeks ago that I was harsh on him in this thread, so I don't mind admitting to perhaps being a bit fickle in that regard. I don't know what happened, and yeah he's still a spoilt brat at times, but I did slowly warm to him.

I think in there is a really insecure guy. Far be it from me to analyse someone from afar, but I'm just thinking out loud. I think he's spoken in the past about wanting to do things because his Dad always told him he couldn't. The huge drives, the muscle mass, the major win.. and yet I think deep down he's inward and insecure. He's got people talking about golf though so on that side he's doing something right.
Offline frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1554 on: Yesterday at 01:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:43:35 am
You know what? So did I. It was only a few weeks ago that I was harsh on him in this thread, so I don't mind admitting to perhaps being a bit fickle in that regard. I don't know what happened, and yeah he's still a spoilt brat at times, but I did slowly warm to him.

I think in there is a really insecure guy. Far be it from me to analyse someone from afar, but I'm just thinking out loud. I think he's spoken in the past about wanting to do things because his Dad always told him he couldn't. The huge drives, the muscle mass, the major win.. and yet I think deep down he's inward and insecure. He's got people talking about golf though so on that side he's doing something right.

There was a great story in the Athletic covering his childhood etc. Really painted a different picture than some people's lazy portrayal of him being a "country club brat". Talked about how he struggled with team sports, and how he found it easier being friends with teachers than other kids his age.

Great for the game, as obviously adds excitement and intrigue.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1555 on: Yesterday at 01:20:57 pm »
Very interesting points raised Fiasco and I found myself nodding along in agreement with your post. I'm sure I've been critical of him in the past also, but there was just something about him this weekend.

He's pushing the boundaries of the game and is making it more exciting which can only be a good thing. Yes I agree he is still petulant at times and it's mostly never his fault but a lot of top athletes act in that way as some form of coping mechanism and to keep the self belief that you are the best.

He will probably never be my favourite golfer but I've definitely lost some of the ill-feeling I had toward him before. Going to reserve that ill-feeling towards actual arseholes in the future and not have it towards lads that are just a bit different and trying new things.

*Apparently he was using a 4 year old driver.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1556 on: Yesterday at 06:02:47 pm »
We know Bryson cleared the water twice--in competition--on the 6th. Rory knocked two in the water there Sunday.

Has anyone else given it a go to drive that Par 5 green before..step up John Daley in 1998.  ;D

Big John gave it a go and scored---- 18 -- on the hole.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Skratch/status/1367127206590373894
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1557 on: Yesterday at 09:32:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:02:47 pm
We know Bryson cleared the water twice--in competition--on the 6th. Rory knocked two in the water there Sunday.

Has anyone else given it a go to drive that Par 5 green before..step up John Daley in 1998.  ;D

Big John gave it a go and scored---- 18 -- on the hole.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Skratch/status/1367127206590373894

You do realise he was not giving the green a go with his drives as each time he was aiming at the bunker 80 yards short of the green. Still one hell of a hit but there was no way he was going for the green either time. If Im not mistaken he didnt even hit the green with his second shot either. Exciting golf for sure, smart golf debatable considering the lad can get a hybrid within PW distance from the green probably.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 12:38:26 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:32:26 pm
You do realise he was not giving the green a go with his drives as each time he was aiming at the bunker 80 yards short of the green. Still one hell of a hit but there was no way he was going for the green either time. If Im not mistaken he didnt even hit the green with his second shot either. Exciting golf for sure, smart golf debatable considering the lad can get a hybrid within PW distance from the green probably.

You do realize, that was the same bunker--80 yards short of the green--Bryson ended up in on Sunday. He had 88 yards to the hole. So same place Big John was going for.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #1559 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
He could have driven the green though, on both occasions he was long enough to make the carry. He was also at the business end of a tournament so you can forgive him for being a bit safe. Next year he's taking on the green, I've no doubts in my mind. He birdied the whole on both occasions as well. It's a learning curve for him.
