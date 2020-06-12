How much of that is down to the practice the pros put in too, they'll go to the practice range for a couple of hours when they're not traveling or playing, often when they finish the round too, plus don't rush your shots too, a lot of weekend golfers play like they're on a mission & fuck up that way too, slow it down a bit & take a couple of practice swings



A couple hours practice...try all day. 8-10 hours.Was invited to play golf at a local Country Club. When we started a pro was on the end of the driving range. When we made the turn after 9 he was still there. We finished our round in about 4 hours. He was still there. So I asked my mate, has he been there the whole time? He went over to ask the range employee. Was told yep, been hitting nothing but an 8 iron all morning. When he ran out of balls, he had a large bucket ( like a painters bucket) and a couple lads would go collect his balls ( no range balls for him) and bring them back. He was hitting them high, low, draw, fade, etc.He won 6 times on the PGA tour. 10 times on the Senior Tour.Had a work mate. He played University golf for Memphis State. I once asked him what was his lowest score. He said 64, but in competition 65. I asked him if he ever considered the tour. He said no. He didn't want to practice all day. You need massive dedication. And even then there's no guarantees. He just preferred to be scratch handicap or better and beat his buddies out of some money.