Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm
Our middle son went to work in Germany, was ripped off the contractor, contacted us and said he was going to sort his own problems out as he'd caused enough trouble in the past - dabbling with football Casuals, drugs imprisonment, a relationship that went wrong and an estranged son - and none of us heard from him for a couple of years.

Leading up to my wife's 50th birthday we decided to look for him and the only lead we had was that his brother had a letter from a bank in the Lakes about an unpaid debt(he'd given his respectable brother's address). We went up to the Lakes for a couple of days and visited as many pubs and hotels in the area and had given up and were heading back to the car when my wife saw him on the other side of the road.

He'd turned his life round, working in retail and engaged. Twenty years on he's still on the straight and narrow, follows the Style Council but is unfortunately a City fan.

Not sure whether or not this is any help but to you but we're glad that we made the decision to try and make contact.

Hope things work out for you.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,265
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.
Reply #41 on: Today at 05:33:19 pm
I would agree with the posts above Jim (and your own thoughts) that its better to go through the mother first for a number of reasons. Assuming our arent in the best of terms are you prepared for her to say he doesnt know about you and/or she doesnt want you to contact him? Obviously thats not the outcome you want but I guess its a possibility and you need to know how you might react in that situation.

Hopefully though it will be a great thing for you, especially if he is aware and does want to speak to you.

Very best of luck.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,809
Re: Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.
Reply #42 on: Today at 05:52:09 pm
I agree with what other's have said. Approach his mum. If Jacob knows of you, then it may run smoother if your desire for contact comes from her.

Wishing you well.
24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,998
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:58:28 pm
Cheers lads and yeah I am prepared for her to say basically feck off and I'll even give her that option really clearly, along with the commitment to respect it.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,512
Re: Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:18:03 pm
Fucking hell the OP nearly had me in tears, I thought Jacob had passed away as a kid.

As for your dilemma over contacting him, I agree that its a good idea to go through the mother first as a courtesy and maybe she can be a go between to get you together, but if she's awkward about it and won't do it, then that could be for her own selfish reasons and I'd personally say fuck it and contact him, he may have been desperate to know where you where, why you aren't in his life. Worst he can do is tell you to fuck off, but at least you'd know.

24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,998
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm
Well, I guess I'll get a good enough feeling for the veracity of her response to the question, "Does he know I exist?"

If I get the sense I am being bullshitted (bullshat?) then I have a decision to make. But if I get a sense of sincerity from her that he doesn't, then it feels wrong to shatter his universe by revealing myself to him.......because THEN it becomes about ME and that's unclean energetically.

Anyway, I'll give it a shot, I'll approach her first.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,215
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Happy 18th, Jacob L.S.P.
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:15:49 pm
If you prepare yourself for the worst case scenario, what have you got to lose?

All the best to you
