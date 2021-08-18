Our middle son went to work in Germany, was ripped off the contractor, contacted us and said he was going to sort his own problems out as he'd caused enough trouble in the past - dabbling with football Casuals, drugs imprisonment, a relationship that went wrong and an estranged son - and none of us heard from him for a couple of years.



Leading up to my wife's 50th birthday we decided to look for him and the only lead we had was that his brother had a letter from a bank in the Lakes about an unpaid debt(he'd given his respectable brother's address). We went up to the Lakes for a couple of days and visited as many pubs and hotels in the area and had given up and were heading back to the car when my wife saw him on the other side of the road.



He'd turned his life round, working in retail and engaged. Twenty years on he's still on the straight and narrow, follows the Style Council but is unfortunately a City fan.



Not sure whether or not this is any help but to you but we're glad that we made the decision to try and make contact.



Hope things work out for you.