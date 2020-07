Beautiful goal in FA game against Spurs..shame they didn't progress



Yeah, that goal deserved to win a match but they just let Spurs back in it.What this does confirm that Ings was indeed a quality player and we were right to get him. Just a shame he got those injuries and was too far back in the pecking order when he got fit.It's kinda ironic, had he stayed last season, there is every chance he would've got a lot more minutes - minutes that went to Origi, who didn't do too badly did he?