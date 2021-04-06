« previous next »
Fear The Walking Dead

Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 6, 2021, 11:28:32 pm
Quote from: oojason on April  6, 2021, 03:05:09 am
Man, that was some re-start to the season (Season 6, Episode 8 )
Is it online mate?
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 6, 2021, 11:46:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  6, 2021, 11:28:32 pm
Is it online mate?

Yeah,first look was uploaded a couple of days ago.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 6, 2021, 11:48:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  6, 2021, 11:46:05 pm
Yeah,first look was uploaded a couple of days ago.
Can't find it even from links sent to me in the past ;D
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 7, 2021, 12:00:59 am
Thanks mate will watch tomorrow
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 7, 2021, 12:05:21 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  7, 2021, 12:00:59 am
Thanks mate will watch tomorrow

 :thumbup 

If the links aren't working just sign up,say hello in the live chat and then mention it,someone will then update them.

It's a good little site,been around for ages (10-15yrs in one form or another) and where I always went prior to all the apps and fire stick.I still pop in and say hello every now and then.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 7, 2021, 09:03:35 am
Cracking start. Still falls into WD errors with the odd (non tension) moments but otherwise doing really well. Much better than WD's recent episodes.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 29, 2021, 12:54:51 am

Quality season so far - the last episode was really up there. Looking forward to the remaining six episodes of this season.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
April 29, 2021, 06:21:27 pm
Quote from: oojason on April 29, 2021, 12:54:51 am
Quality season so far - the last episode was really up there. Looking forward to the remaining six episodes of this season.
Yeah it's been great.

Surprised by lack of Alicia though.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
May 5, 2021, 09:01:31 am
Just catching up with some of the recent episodes. This show is so comfortably ahead of the main show now it's quite funny. It's not perfect by any means but it's still thoroughly entertaining and the characters don't grate on me like they did towards the end of the main show.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
May 5, 2021, 02:32:16 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 29, 2021, 06:21:27 pm
Yeah it's been great.

Surprised by lack of Alicia though.

I think we're about to get a few Alicia-centred episodes (I hope so - given the ending of the last episode).

(though I'm still hoping for more on that submarine too ;D)



Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on May  5, 2021, 09:01:31 am
Just catching up with some of the recent episodes. This show is so comfortably ahead of the main show now it's quite funny. It's not perfect by any means but it's still thoroughly entertaining and the characters don't grate on me like they did towards the end of the main show.

Same here; FTWD easily outstrips the main show. Now that the main show has just one final season left... they'll hopefully have a clear focus on where they are going and how to tie their story up - instead of the meandering (and somewhat meaningless filler) which has taken place for a few seasons now.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
May 6, 2021, 12:12:23 pm
Quote from: oojason on May  5, 2021, 02:32:16 pm
I think we're about to get a few Alicia-centred episodes (I hope so - given the ending of the last episode).

(though I'm still hoping for more on that submarine too ;D)



Same here; FTWD easily outstrips the main show. Now that the main show has just one final season left... they'll hopefully have a clear focus on where they are going and how to tie their story up - instead of the meandering (and somewhat meaningless filler) which has taken place for a few seasons now.

Here's hoping!

It has surpassed the main show which is a shame in a way but hopefully they continue this standard and isn't finishing anytime soon.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
May 12, 2021, 05:22:37 pm
Quote from: oojason on April  6, 2021, 03:05:09 am
Man, that was some re-start to the season (Season 6, Episode 8 )

Great re-start if a little sad. Can't wait for the others.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
June 11, 2021, 11:29:10 pm
Series 6 has been one of the best.

Loved the finale.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
June 15, 2021, 10:48:11 am
Enjoyed Season 6 for the most part but thought the last two episodes were just a bit silly really and didn't make a whole lot of sense. Starting to have more and more of the main show nonsense in it IMO.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
October 12, 2021, 02:33:37 pm

Strong start for Season 7 ;D

I was thinking it was kind of difficult to see where they'd pick up after the events of the Season 6 Finale... but they did it pretty well. As ever with FTWD it left me wanting more as soon as the episode finished.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
Today at 02:25:47 am

'Fear The Walking Dead | Season 7B | Official Trailer':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CAJUjfGKXXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CAJUjfGKXXo</a>
