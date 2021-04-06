Yeah it's been great.



Surprised by lack of Alicia though.



Just catching up with some of the recent episodes. This show is so comfortably ahead of the main show now it's quite funny. It's not perfect by any means but it's still thoroughly entertaining and the characters don't grate on me like they did towards the end of the main show.



I think we're about to get a few Alicia-centred episodes (I hope so - given the ending of the last episode).(though I'm still hoping for more on that submarine tooSame here; FTWD easily outstrips the main show. Now that the main show has just one final season left... they'll hopefully have a clear focus on where they are going and how to tie their story up - instead of the meandering (and somewhat meaningless filler) which has taken place for a few seasons now.