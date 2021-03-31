« previous next »
I really hope Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is related to Julia
He actually is!

Distantly anyway - Kyril's father is Julia's second cousin (Slap bass plays in background).
I'd prefer if it was Clousseau
What the hell has gone on here?  I've read the report and don't quite understand.

Sunderland: Club apologizes for decorating bar with Newcastle United signage before FA Cup tie

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67887975


Has a Geordie infiltrator done this for a laugh or was it a clueless Mackem employee trying to be nice?

It is so weird.  The owner has personally apologized!!
Wonder if the Blues will install a red lounge down at the Sewage Works when we meet them in the cup in the future...!
Quote from: jackh on January  5, 2024, 01:54:53 pm
Wonder if the Blues will install a red lounge down at the Sewage Works when we meet them in the cup in the future...!
Red for their Red Manc brothers?
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  5, 2024, 01:33:41 pm
What the hell has gone on here?  I've read the report and don't quite understand.

Sunderland: Club apologizes for decorating bar with Newcastle United signage before FA Cup tie

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67887975


Has a Geordie infiltrator done this for a laugh or was it a clueless Mackem employee trying to be nice?

It is so weird.  The owner has personally apologized!!

Was this stuff done in the Away End, if so people need to get a grip.

If not, I can understand the annoyance.
Quote from: jackh on January  5, 2024, 01:54:53 pm
Wonder if the Blues will install a red lounge down at the Sewage Works when we meet them in the cup in the future...!
They could have a big 1995 flag up on the wall.
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on January  5, 2024, 02:38:36 pm
They could have a big 1995 flag up on the wall.

MCMXCV
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2024, 02:18:47 pm
Was this stuff done in the Away End, if so people need to get a grip.

If not, I can understand the annoyance.

Thought it was the corporate area? I wouldn't want any equivalent nonsense in our ground if we were playing Everton or the mancs.
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2024, 02:18:47 pm
Was this stuff done in the Away End, if so people need to get a grip.

If not, I can understand the annoyance.
Can you imagine a big fuck off YNWA at the likes of Goodison away end or Old Trafford?

No, me neither.
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  5, 2024, 01:33:41 pm
What the hell has gone on here?  I've read the report and don't quite understand.

Sunderland: Club apologizes for decorating bar with Newcastle United signage before FA Cup tie

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67887975


Has a Geordie infiltrator done this for a laugh or was it a clueless Mackem employee trying to be nice?

It is so weird.  The owner has personally apologized!!

Was probably someone thinking they had a good idea to prevent the place being smashed up.
I defo wouldn't want it at Anfield. But a lot of the Tyne-Wear derby seems to be pretty performative. I remember speaking to an old bloke from Sunderland, and he was telling me how there was never any real hatred between the two cities when he was younger, and the term Mackem didn't even exist. That apparently only came later. He reckoned all the animosity is convected and purely football-related. I guess the two cities wanted a real derby-type game to make up for the fact they're both one club cities.

And the fact that the two clubs aren't often in the same league, it means you need the performative aspect to keep the rivalry going.

I guess you could argue similar for Liverpool and Manchester. But at least both our cities have actual derbies. And Liverpool and Everton have both been in the same league for the vast majority of our existence.
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2024, 02:18:47 pm
Was this stuff done in the Away End, if so people need to get a grip.

If not, I can understand the annoyance.

It was home end hospitality.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  5, 2024, 02:47:12 pm
Can you imagine a big fuck off YNWA at the likes of Goodison away end or Old Trafford?

No, me neither.

I've been to OT where they've put up Liverpool banners/posters in the away end as part of an initiative to improve the feeling between the two sets of supporters, it was shortly after that Ferdinand injury time winner where our fans had been subjected to a fair bit of difficulty getting out of the ground/concourse area as the police kept us in just long enough for the six fingered hoards to gather outside the entrance to the away end.

I wondered whether this might be something similar, even if not, if it's in the away end whose arsed, you're not going to see it.

Sounds like it isn't though.
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2024, 02:18:47 pm
Was this stuff done in the Away End, if so people need to get a grip.

If not, I can understand the annoyance.
From what I've read it was an area that was going to be occupied by Saudi fans. In hospitality, I think. I also read that it was allowed in order to minimise the risk of the Saudis wrecking the place.
I've been laughing about this since I saw it yesterday. I reckon if we extended the same welcome to our friends from across Stanley Park my head would be flying across the galaxy. Weirdly enough, although it's never happened, it did sort of strike me as an early FSG style fuck up, one in which the owners (or the knobheads they might employ) just do something so embarrassing and out of touch with the club's fans.
It was in the home end hospitality and it's normally decked out in Sunderland memorabilia and they feared that there would be a lot of vandalism, hence putting up some black and white things instead. 

They're charging 700 of the Newcastle fans £600 each for the hospitality package, that's around 6 times what the same package would cost for home league games.
Be funny to put some blue stuff in the away end when they come to visit.  Maybe a reminder of when they last won something and pictures of other things of that era (presumably in black and white). A mock up of the Bullens wall.  Pics of the Rafatoallah.
Quote from: jonnypb on January  5, 2024, 04:36:55 pm
It was in the home end hospitality and it's normally decked out in Sunderland memorabilia and they feared that there would be a lot of vandalism, hence putting up some black and white things instead. 

They're charging 700 of the Newcastle fans £600 each for the hospitality package, that's around 6 times what the same package would cost for home league games.
I can see the logic behind it. The Saudis are less likely to trash an environment with their own colours and slogans on it.

Anyway, I hope Sunderland smash these clowns.
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2024, 04:43:33 pm
I can see the logic behind it. The Saudis are less likely to trash an environment with their own colours and slogans on it.

Anyway, I hope Sunderland smash these clowns.

Presuming they decorated it Green and White?
Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
Be funny to put some blue stuff in the away end when they come to visit.  Maybe a reminder of when they last won something and pictures of other things of that era (presumably in black and white). A mock up of the Bullens wall.  Pics of the Rafatoallah.
We could sell them cans of spray paint at a tenner each so they can vandalise the Bullens Wall mock-up. Maybe have a stall selling bedsheets and maps, so they can find the homes of those they want to put in headlocks rather than their neighbours.
Quote from: newterp on January  5, 2024, 04:48:01 pm
Presuming they decorated it Green and White?
Naurally.

And these are waitresses.

Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
Be funny to put some blue stuff in the away end when they come to visit.  Maybe a reminder of when they last won something and pictures of other things of that era (presumably in black and white). A mock up of the Bullens wall.  Pics of the Rafatoallah.

The Moyesy 'winner without winning' artwork would be nice too
I have a couple of mates who are Sunderland fans, they loath Newcastle, for them Sunderland vs Newcastle is like Rangers vs Celtic without the bigotry & sectarianism, so that parts of the Stadium Of Light has been decorated with Newcastle slogans offends them deeply
Quote from: Statto Red on January  5, 2024, 09:00:35 pm
I have a couple of mates who are Sunderland fans, they loath Newcastle, for them Sunderland vs Newcastle is like Rangers vs Celtic without the bigotry & sectarianism, so that parts of the Stadium Of Light has been decorated with Newcastle slogans offends them deeply

Used to be member of Readytogo forums, and they're fucking more bitter than our bluenoses. They can't stand anything that has any relation to Newcastle. They hate us too.... bcos Rafa managed NUTD.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January  5, 2024, 09:15:22 pm
Used to member of Readytogo forums, and they're fucking more bitter than our bluenoses. They can't stand anything that has any relation to Newcastle. They hate us too.... bcos Rafa managed NUTD.

They can join the fcking queue then. Everybody hates us. ;D
True, but that's (the Rafa thing) the stupidest bloody reason I've ever heard :D
Come on Sunderland. 👊😀 Smash these Saudi sportswashers.
I would never condone such things, but lets hope the players get carried away and we see some fracas.
He said therell be money to spend, he were leyen! 

Sunderland till I die season 3 is back! Probably better than CL games tonight.
Michael Walker  @mwalker2771
Michael Beale to depart Sunderland imminently. No official announcement yet but expected soon.

***
Who could have predicted that he'd be a total failure?

There's only one man for the job and that's Chris Coleman. He knows the club. And I'm definitely not saying that as an Irish football fan reacting to the news that Coleman is about to be appointed our new international manager.
It's almost like you don't really need any ability and Scotland is a piss easy league to win when you're either Celtic or Rangers
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:04:30 pm
;D

https://x.com/secondtierpod/status/1759926259285364740?s=20
This is wild...and hilarious.

I reckon more managers must do this.  They are just better at hiding it  ;D
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:59:38 pm
This is wild...and hilarious.

I reckon more managers must do this.  They are just better at hiding it  ;D

I know for a fact that Jurgen posts on here. Any guesses as to what his username is?
