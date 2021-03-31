I defo wouldn't want it at Anfield. But a lot of the Tyne-Wear derby seems to be pretty performative. I remember speaking to an old bloke from Sunderland, and he was telling me how there was never any real hatred between the two cities when he was younger, and the term Mackem didn't even exist. That apparently only came later. He reckoned all the animosity is convected and purely football-related. I guess the two cities wanted a real derby-type game to make up for the fact they're both one club cities.



And the fact that the two clubs aren't often in the same league, it means you need the performative aspect to keep the rivalry going.



I guess you could argue similar for Liverpool and Manchester. But at least both our cities have actual derbies. And Liverpool and Everton have both been in the same league for the vast majority of our existence.