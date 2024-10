Yeah it's being reported as a KAT-for-Randle trade, Donte almost an afterthought but he was huge for them in the play-offs and is very much the prototype of a modern combo guard: strong defender, prolific three point shooter. I don't rate KAT, I think he's soft, going to be a huge step down from Hartenstein in the trenches. Reckon the Knicks are the lovers in this trade... Randle plus a couple of firsts for KAT would have been a good trade but throwing in DD makes it a loss.