I don't feel remotely sorry for him. No one was preventing him from playing another two years at the college level and proving himself. He got drafted because he was the son of someone rich and powerful and he took a spot away from someone more deserving in the process. And then he got up and told the world he deserved it while his daddy called in favours/laid down the law to stop the media stating the obvious.



As for all the 'it's only number 55' talk, show me another number 55 pick who got a guaranteed contract right away and whose agent was dictating who he'd work out with and which team he'd play for. If he turns out to be good, great. Good for him. But he's just locked in $8 million he doesn't deserve so what should he deserve sympathy for failing?