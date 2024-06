A fit Giannis and Joel makes a different to the East. Knicks and Pacers will be stronger next year. In West the hype is all around the next guys SGA antman Ja Zion etc and the two old guys Lebron and Curry. But are they championship teams?



It's unfortunate that we generally never get to see these teams compete when everyone is healthy, because I would've loved to have seen a Knicks/Celtics or a Bucks/Celtics fully fit match up. Not that the Pacers are anything to brush off, either. Maybe some playoff experience will help them close out a game next season? Then again, they were the team that got to play an Giannis-less Bucks and a 7th game Brunson-less Knicks.I think it's one reason I like the East over the West- it seems more... open? It's why this series so far is such a huge shock- everyone says the West is stacked and Boston is only the best team in the East because the East is so weak. Talking about how they had the easiest route and bulldozing the Heat, Cavs and Pacers wasn't any indication of how good the Celtics are, but of how weak the East is. It's why so many people predicted the Mavs to win, especially with Porzingas out.