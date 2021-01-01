« previous next »
coolbyrne

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9040 on: Today at 05:04:28 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on June  2, 2024, 04:35:43 pm
I've got nothing against the Celtics- historic team that hasn't won anything in 15 years, with seemingly decent players off the court as much as they are on the court. I like Jaylen Brown and have no problem with Jayson Tatum getting his due. And I love the parquet floor. Boston in 6.

My first prediction was Boston in 5, but I thought, "There's no way Dallas isn't winning 2 games."  :o
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9041 on: Today at 05:09:17 am
After seeing in the news last week about Mavs co-owner Miriam Adelson and the terms of her Super PAC.

I'm glad the Mavs are doing badly and this is someone who takes joy in Boston doing badly in Sports.
Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9042 on: Today at 06:15:19 am
This looks Done & Dusted now
GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9043 on: Today at 10:28:19 am
Yeah this sucks, Boston too good. Hate their style of one guy driving while 4 guys wait to catch and shoot the 3, but it is effective.
LiverLuke

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9044 on: Today at 11:51:09 am
feeling even better about the pacers series now ;D matched them in every game bar one but couldn't close them out, the Mavs are just a level below it appears.
amir87

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9045 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 11:51:09 am
feeling even better about the pacers series now ;D matched them in every game bar one but couldn't close them out, the Mavs are just a level below it appears.

Boston have upped their intensity in this series. Peaked at the right time.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9046 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm
Loads of the US media where talking how stacked the Western Conference is.  Well Mavs are looking a bit shit now after beating Timberwolves 4-1 who beat Nuggets who beat the lakers 4-1
In the Name of Klopp

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9047 on: Today at 05:14:30 pm
Has there ever been a sweep in a final before?
