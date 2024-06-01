« previous next »
Re: NBA Discussion
Yeah Im hoping for a Mavs win. They deserve it just for getting out of the West, the disparity between the two conferences has been consistently huge. I find it mad that the East teams just cant seem to win the big drafts.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 31, 2024, 08:34:57 pm
I support anyone against Boston, no exceptions.

Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on June  1, 2024, 05:16:59 pm
Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?

Boston fans of every flavour are abhorrent.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on June  1, 2024, 05:16:59 pm
Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?

I just cannot stand them. One of those American franchise teams that get right under my skin. The players, the fans, the Celtics mystique etc. It can all get in the bin.
Re: NBA Discussion
Fair enough.
Doesnt make sense to me the Celtics and Lakers are the real rivalry in the NBA  teams like the Knicks have way worse fans than the Celtics. Id  compare united with the Lakers.

The Celtics are a storied team just like Liverpool, they are not the flash Lakers nor the over hyped spurs like  Knicks.
I live in Boston and there has been a lot of success across many sports so I would understand resentment or people just being sick of Boston doing well.

All teams are franchises  the Celtics being one of the original teams that havent moved cities like the Lakers did  well Im surprised Liverpool fans would want the flashy lakers or the awfully supported  fans of the knicks and the Joey Barton Mavs ahead of them.
Should be a good match up but I
Hope the Celtics win in 6!
Re: NBA Discussion
Ive always had a really big dislike for the Heat. The Lebron/Bosh situation done my head in and now the endless Heat culture shite they go on about really grates on me. I hate Jimmy Butler too. Shame as I really like Spoelstra and want him to replace Pop when he retires. Wemby with ES as his coach would be great for his career.

Ive never really followed teams, always generally the players. Tim Duncan is my favourite player ever so I want the Spurs to come good.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on June  2, 2024, 12:10:22 am
well Im surprised Liverpool fans would want the flashy lakers or the awfully supported  fans of the knicks and the Joey Barton Mavs ahead of them.
I don't think you can ever make direct comparisons with US franchises, even if some similarities exist. The US sports model is far more commercial (though footy has (sadly) caught up to that now).

I grew up supporting the Dodgers, lovable underachievers and yet now they've basically become City by trying to buy their way to success. It's horrible, and even embarrassing to me, but teams in the US change ownership, cities and direction too.

I love the Lakers; Showtime Magic/Worthy, Shaq/Kobe... You might see the Steelers or Green Bay, or Celtics or Canadiens having some shared characteristic with working class or blue collar but the reality is they are all far removed with their sponsorships and marketing. I dunno, I just enjoy the sports and the teams are moving pieces.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  2, 2024, 12:43:17 am


I love the Lakers; Showtime Magic/Worthy, Shaq/Kobe... You might see the Steelers or Green Bay, or Celtics or Canadiens having some shared characteristic with working class or blue collar but the reality is they are all far removed with their sponsorships and marketing. I dunno, I just enjoy the sports and the teams are moving pieces.

Agree that there is that sparkle thats actually earned by Kobe,Magic Jordan Curry and others  there is a  certain magic to those and respect where its due.
The word franchise is awful  but it is the reality and Americans have zero issues calling their teams a franchise/ business, I hate that but all professional sports is mostly revolving around how much money a team has or can make. What opposes that is their acceptance of allowing the worst teams to have the best draft picks which in turn can allow the shite  of one year go on and win the next thats definitely something that football doesnt have..
When a new team like the Golden knights in ice hockey joins the league  and then  how each team gives up some of their top players to allow the new team the chance to win is also so easily accepted its wild.
Thats across all US sports but there are definitely nuances and history and original teams that deserve more respect than some others.
Re: NBA Discussion
The gap before the finals is way too long. Probably marginally favours Boston because theres a chance Doncic eats and drinks enough to gain 10lb before game 1.
Re: NBA Discussion
That's only because the dates are fixed, I think... so if the conference finals had each gone to 7 then we'd only be talking about one or two nights off.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2024, 05:14:27 am
The gap before the finals is way too long. Probably marginally favours Boston because theres a chance Doncic eats and drinks enough to gain 10lb before game 1.
And plays to much Overwatch.

Saw a video a few weeks ago where he joins a Lobby of a famous Twitch streamer playing Overwatch, the streamer doesn't believe it's him, starts asking quick fire questions from Wiki about him, pretty chilled bloke is Doncic.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Garlic Red on June  2, 2024, 12:22:06 am
Ive always had a really big dislike for the Heat. The Lebron/Bosh situation done my head in and now the endless Heat culture shite they go on about really grates on me. I hate Jimmy Butler too. Shame as I really like Spoelstra and want him to replace Pop when he retires. Wemby with ES as his coach would be great for his career.

Ive never really followed teams, always generally the players. Tim Duncan is my favourite player ever so I want the Spurs to come good.

Dislike the heat too. Stadium always looks half empty. Go on about that silly heat culture thing all the time too. Prefer the North Eastern teams cold more working class historic
Re: NBA Discussion
I've got nothing against the Celtics- historic team that hasn't won anything in 15 years, with seemingly decent players off the court as much as they are on the court. I like Jaylen Brown and have no problem with Jayson Tatum getting his due. And I love the parquet floor. Boston in 6.
Re: NBA Discussion
Thibs signing an extension, $10 mill a year being mooted.
Re: NBA Discussion
Watch the first match of the NBA Finals live - the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the early hours of Friday morning (UK only, 01:30 BST) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/basketball/articles/czvv4pep75lo


Re: NBA Discussion
Its been a long wait hoping we get a 7 game classic.  Luka to show the world who the main guy is.  Celtics have a fantastic starting 5. Very interesting to see how it plays out.
Re: NBA Discussion
Is Porzingis back?
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: amir87 on June  6, 2024, 11:22:38 am
Is Porzingis back?

Apparently so, but how good will he be after being out for a while
Re: NBA Discussion
Predictions? I feel like nothing can shock me for this, but I'm going for Boston in seven.
Re: NBA Discussion
Boston in 5
Re: NBA Discussion
Wowser, this one looks over after the first quarter. The way he's been cleaning house, there may as well have been a smashing glass sound and entrance music when Porzingis came into the game.
Re: NBA Discussion
Doncic played well, the rest were useless.
Re: NBA Discussion
Hopefully just nerves. Doncic only getting 1 assist is alarming, sounds like Boston were wise to all his alley-oops to Gafford and Lively.
Re: NBA Discussion
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: DiggerJohn on June  6, 2024, 11:50:54 am
Apparently so, but how good will he be after being out for a while

Very good was the answer
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: amir87 on June  6, 2024, 11:22:38 am
Is Porzingis back?


There's a reason I asked this. Changes who wins the series in my opinion.
Re: NBA Discussion
agree he is the difference maker forces Gafford and Lively away from the paint unlike Gobert.  Timberwolves were  setup to beat Nuggets (Joker/Aaron compo).  Looks a bad matchup for the Mavs.  Hopefully game 2 is closer.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: DiggerJohn on June  7, 2024, 10:45:14 am
agree he is the difference maker forces Gafford and Lively away from the paint unlike Gobert.  Timberwolves were  setup to beat Nuggets (Joker/Aaron compo).  Looks a bad matchup for the Mavs.  Hopefully game 2 is closer.

Some of the defensive mismatches on KP were crazy, too. The height difference was insane. And every time he shoots the 3, I think, "There's no way that's going in," then it does. Jaylen Brown was a beast, too, especially in the 3rd when the Mavs cut it to 8.

Quote from: GreatEx on June  7, 2024, 05:18:13 am
Hopefully just nerves. Doncic only getting 1 assist is alarming, sounds like Boston were wise to all his alley-oops to Gafford and Lively.

Yeah, I think there might have been one alley-oop? A lot of his passes ended up being outlet passes to the 3 point shooter.

I will say, Jayson Tatum needs to clean up his passing; he has 6 turnovers. He spent a lot of time passing in mid-air, and a lot of those passes didn't hit their target.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  1, 2024, 05:20:24 pm
Boston fans of every flavour are abhorrent.
 
Hmmm, should i respond to this .......
Re: NBA Discussion
As a Bulls fan, I don't want Boston to win anything, but I can't stand LeBron's version of the Lakers. He made it so easy to despise. He has managed to turn everyone against them.


Celtics #18  :scarf
Re: NBA Discussion
Boston just have way too much. Doncic is playing really well while crippled, Tatum is rancid and its still not enough.
Re: NBA Discussion
As an Irish man I quite like the Boston Celtics. I'm more a lover of basketball and don't get attached to teams/franchise like I am with Liverpool. Will always support Liverpool even if shit. With basketball and the NBA it's more about the players and the superstar hype. That's why I'm supporting Luka and the Mavericks. Luka is representing us Europeans and he has that alpha dog mentality I love. Anyway basketball is changing 5 top level players will beat a superstar nowdays
