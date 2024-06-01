well Im surprised Liverpool fans would want the flashy lakers or the awfully supported fans of the knicks and the Joey Barton Mavs ahead of them.
I don't think you can ever make direct comparisons with US franchises, even if some similarities exist. The US sports model is far more commercial (though footy has (sadly) caught up to that now).
I grew up supporting the Dodgers, lovable underachievers and yet now they've basically become City by trying to buy their way to success. It's horrible, and even embarrassing to me, but teams in the US change ownership, cities and direction too.
I love the Lakers; Showtime Magic/Worthy, Shaq/Kobe... You might see the Steelers or Green Bay, or Celtics or Canadiens having some shared characteristic with working class or blue collar but the reality is they are all far removed with their sponsorships and marketing. I dunno, I just enjoy the sports and the teams are moving pieces.