« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 627319 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • Pop n crisp
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9000 on: June 1, 2024, 04:47:14 pm »
Yeah Im hoping for a Mavs win. They deserve it just for getting out of the West, the disparity between the two conferences has been consistently huge. I find it mad that the East teams just cant seem to win the big drafts.
Logged

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9001 on: June 1, 2024, 05:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 31, 2024, 08:34:57 pm
I support anyone against Boston, no exceptions.

Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9002 on: June 1, 2024, 05:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on June  1, 2024, 05:16:59 pm
Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?

Boston fans of every flavour are abhorrent.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9003 on: June 1, 2024, 05:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on June  1, 2024, 05:16:59 pm
Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?

I just cannot stand them. One of those American franchise teams that get right under my skin. The players, the fans, the Celtics mystique etc. It can all get in the bin.
Logged

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9004 on: June 2, 2024, 12:10:22 am »
Fair enough.
Doesnt make sense to me the Celtics and Lakers are the real rivalry in the NBA  teams like the Knicks have way worse fans than the Celtics. Id  compare united with the Lakers.

The Celtics are a storied team just like Liverpool, they are not the flash Lakers nor the over hyped spurs like  Knicks.
I live in Boston and there has been a lot of success across many sports so I would understand resentment or people just being sick of Boston doing well.

All teams are franchises  the Celtics being one of the original teams that havent moved cities like the Lakers did  well Im surprised Liverpool fans would want the flashy lakers or the awfully supported  fans of the knicks and the Joey Barton Mavs ahead of them.
Should be a good match up but I
Hope the Celtics win in 6!
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • Pop n crisp
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9005 on: June 2, 2024, 12:22:06 am »
Ive always had a really big dislike for the Heat. The Lebron/Bosh situation done my head in and now the endless Heat culture shite they go on about really grates on me. I hate Jimmy Butler too. Shame as I really like Spoelstra and want him to replace Pop when he retires. Wemby with ES as his coach would be great for his career.

Ive never really followed teams, always generally the players. Tim Duncan is my favourite player ever so I want the Spurs to come good.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,163
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9006 on: June 2, 2024, 12:43:17 am »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on June  2, 2024, 12:10:22 am
well Im surprised Liverpool fans would want the flashy lakers or the awfully supported  fans of the knicks and the Joey Barton Mavs ahead of them.
I don't think you can ever make direct comparisons with US franchises, even if some similarities exist. The US sports model is far more commercial (though footy has (sadly) caught up to that now).

I grew up supporting the Dodgers, lovable underachievers and yet now they've basically become City by trying to buy their way to success. It's horrible, and even embarrassing to me, but teams in the US change ownership, cities and direction too.

I love the Lakers; Showtime Magic/Worthy, Shaq/Kobe... You might see the Steelers or Green Bay, or Celtics or Canadiens having some shared characteristic with working class or blue collar but the reality is they are all far removed with their sponsorships and marketing. I dunno, I just enjoy the sports and the teams are moving pieces.
Logged

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9007 on: June 2, 2024, 01:12:45 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June  2, 2024, 12:43:17 am


I love the Lakers; Showtime Magic/Worthy, Shaq/Kobe... You might see the Steelers or Green Bay, or Celtics or Canadiens having some shared characteristic with working class or blue collar but the reality is they are all far removed with their sponsorships and marketing. I dunno, I just enjoy the sports and the teams are moving pieces.

Agree that there is that sparkle thats actually earned by Kobe,Magic Jordan Curry and others  there is a  certain magic to those and respect where its due.
The word franchise is awful  but it is the reality and Americans have zero issues calling their teams a franchise/ business, I hate that but all professional sports is mostly revolving around how much money a team has or can make. What opposes that is their acceptance of allowing the worst teams to have the best draft picks which in turn can allow the shite  of one year go on and win the next thats definitely something that football doesnt have..
When a new team like the Golden knights in ice hockey joins the league  and then  how each team gives up some of their top players to allow the new team the chance to win is also so easily accepted its wild.
Thats across all US sports but there are definitely nuances and history and original teams that deserve more respect than some others.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9008 on: June 2, 2024, 05:14:27 am »
The gap before the finals is way too long. Probably marginally favours Boston because theres a chance Doncic eats and drinks enough to gain 10lb before game 1.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,452
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9009 on: June 2, 2024, 06:15:37 am »
That's only because the dates are fixed, I think... so if the conference finals had each gone to 7 then we'd only be talking about one or two nights off.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9010 on: June 2, 2024, 09:00:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  2, 2024, 05:14:27 am
The gap before the finals is way too long. Probably marginally favours Boston because theres a chance Doncic eats and drinks enough to gain 10lb before game 1.
And plays to much Overwatch.

Saw a video a few weeks ago where he joins a Lobby of a famous Twitch streamer playing Overwatch, the streamer doesn't believe it's him, starts asking quick fire questions from Wiki about him, pretty chilled bloke is Doncic.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9011 on: June 2, 2024, 10:50:30 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on June  2, 2024, 12:22:06 am
Ive always had a really big dislike for the Heat. The Lebron/Bosh situation done my head in and now the endless Heat culture shite they go on about really grates on me. I hate Jimmy Butler too. Shame as I really like Spoelstra and want him to replace Pop when he retires. Wemby with ES as his coach would be great for his career.

Ive never really followed teams, always generally the players. Tim Duncan is my favourite player ever so I want the Spurs to come good.

Dislike the heat too. Stadium always looks half empty. Go on about that silly heat culture thing all the time too. Prefer the North Eastern teams cold more working class historic
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • Ground Control
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9012 on: June 2, 2024, 04:35:43 pm »
I've got nothing against the Celtics- historic team that hasn't won anything in 15 years, with seemingly decent players off the court as much as they are on the court. I like Jaylen Brown and have no problem with Jayson Tatum getting his due. And I love the parquet floor. Boston in 6.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9013 on: June 3, 2024, 05:12:34 pm »
Thibs signing an extension, $10 mill a year being mooted.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 09:39:32 am »
Watch the first match of the NBA Finals live - the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the early hours of Friday morning (UK only, 01:30 BST) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/basketball/articles/czvv4pep75lo


Watch the first match of the NBA Finals live - the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the early hours of Friday morning (UK only, 01:30 BST) on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 