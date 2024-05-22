Pacers were good but not that good ultimately. Boston are stacked but in the NBA, I think there is always a chance if you have the best player on the floor and the Mavs have Luka who in my opinion has been one of the best players in the league for a couple of years now. With the right support, he's starting to show just how good he is. I still have my reservations around Kyrie but a banged up Luka is scoring 30 points every game while playmaking at an elite level.



I agree on Luka. The only worry is (assuming the Mavs finish the Wolves off) Boston can throw about 5-6 guys at him and really wear him down. Luka can score on just about anyone, but even hell find it hard to go for 40 minutes a night against Bostons length and depth. Kyries looking as good as he has in years but Boston look well equipped to deal with great backcourt play. As always with the NBA, its as much about matchups as it is about talent. Denver wouldve wiped the floor with Boston, theyd have probably wiped the floor with Dallas, too, but Minnesota were built to stop Denver and did so, pretty much the only team in the league that could.It would be a great finals, I can remember staying up and watching Dirk carry Dallas vs the Heatles all those years ago, it would take something similar from Luka to get past this Boston team but I hope he does it.