Pacers were good but not that good ultimately. Boston are stacked but in the NBA, I think there is always a chance if you have the best player on the floor and the Mavs have Luka who in my opinion has been one of the best players in the league for a couple of years now. With the right support, he's starting to show just how good he is. I still have my reservations around Kyrie but a banged up Luka is scoring 30 points every game while playmaking at an elite level.



I agree on Luka. The only worry is (assuming the Mavs finish the Wolves off) Boston can throw about 5-6 guys at him and really wear him down. Luka can score on just about anyone, but even he’ll find it hard to go for 40 minutes a night against Boston’s length and depth. Kyrie’s looking as good as he has in years but Boston look well equipped to deal with great backcourt play. As always with the NBA, it’s as much about matchups as it is about talent. Denver would’ve wiped the floor with Boston, they’d have probably wiped the floor with Dallas, too, but Minnesota were built to stop Denver and did so, pretty much the only team in the league that could.It would be a great finals, I can remember staying up and watching Dirk carry Dallas vs the Heatles all those years ago, it would take something similar from Luka to get past this Boston team but I hope he does it.