NBA Discussion

RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
May 22, 2024, 08:48:04 am
Just putting this here. ;D

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

LiverLuke

Re: NBA Discussion
May 22, 2024, 02:30:54 pm
they were a proper inbound away from going 0-1, bitter knicks fans are hilarious.

Brilliant peformance on the road, they showed they can hang with the healthy celtics quieting the injury obsessed doubters. Gutted they should have closed it out, choked a bit unfortunately with the inbounds pass and some turnovers but they're a very young team so it can happen, bring on game 2!.
coolbyrne

Re: NBA Discussion
May 22, 2024, 09:17:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 22, 2024, 04:05:44 am
Going to be almost impossible for the Pacers now. When you hang 117 in regulation in your opponents building and you still dont win thats tough. Problem is Indy are traffic cones on defence and the refs will be in Bostons pocket so it puts a lot of pressure on every shot. A 20 free throw discrepancy is absurd.

Pacers had the numbers last night but not the will. The coverage on the Brown 3-pointer at the end of the 4th quarter was puzzling and the Pacers turned it over 21 times as well. If they're going to take any positives out of the game, it's that they were the ones to lose it. Minimize the turnovers and they win that game. We'll see how they respond in Game 2.

Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
May 23, 2024, 05:21:11 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on May 22, 2024, 09:17:49 pm
Pacers had the numbers last night but not the will. The coverage on the Brown 3-pointer at the end of the 4th quarter was puzzling and the Pacers turned it over 21 times as well. If they're going to take any positives out of the game, it's that they were the ones to lose it. Minimize the turnovers and they win that game. We'll see how they respond in Game 2.

When you shoot over 50% from the floor you have to come away with those games in my opinion. Not fouling Brown when he was going to chuck it up was a huge mistake. In that situation you have to make him make the free throws.

Good win for the Mavs. Irving and Doncic had massive games as youd expect. Edwards and Towns inefficient.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
May 23, 2024, 08:26:40 am
Edwards wanted Kyrie well he got him. Be careful what you ask for young fella. Kyrie is a step up from Murray for sure
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
May 24, 2024, 03:29:32 am
Pacers defence isnt good enough. Theyre just a revolving door at that end.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
May 24, 2024, 01:42:21 pm
Pacers are done can see this being a sweep unless Celtics play poop in a game
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
May 25, 2024, 04:59:06 am
I think the Wolves have a better chance to come back than the Pacers but I think theyve no chance of winning the finals. The emotional energy from needing to get rid of the Nuggets in 7 seems to be effecting them already. Theyre going to need 7 here again if they make it and thats going to leave them absolutely cooked against a Celtics team that have barely been stressed at all.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
May 25, 2024, 11:16:30 am
Brilliant game. Watched it in the morning. Why do you think wolves can come back. Luka and Kyrie are a step up from Joker and Murray. Edwards looks gassed and Kat doesn't have that toughness needed
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
May 25, 2024, 08:09:04 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on May 25, 2024, 11:16:30 am
Brilliant game. Watched it in the morning. Why do you think wolves can come back. Luka and Kyrie are a step up from Joker and Murray. Edwards looks gassed and Kat doesn't have that toughness needed

I dont think they will but Id say if either team was to come back from 2-0 down its the Timberwolves. Their best players have been shooting tour dates and theyve still been close.
GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
May 25, 2024, 11:41:24 pm
The flipside is that the Mavericks only made 6 of 25 three pointers in game 1, and in game 2 Irving only had 7 points at 3q time, but they still won both.

Those deadline trades for Gafford and Washington were genius. I think they can go all the way.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: NBA Discussion
May 26, 2024, 01:09:48 am
Thing with the Mavs is they can go on these 10, 15, 20-point runs with no warning so you can never feel safe against them, and that was in the regular season even before Gafford and Washington joined and the stars hiked up their defence. But are they an easier or harder match up than the Wolves in the final?
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
May 26, 2024, 09:04:22 am
Pacers just as I thought.

Very very lucky to be still playing this far in May.

Easy for the Celtics.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
May 26, 2024, 09:10:48 am
I put a bet on mavs at start of playoffs to win the lot. Starting to feel confident. Basically Luka and Kyrie backcourt compo is a nuclear weapon to deal with. Gafford Lively Washford Jones bring the energy. I also had one on knicks to get to the finals but the injury to OG was one to far. Thibs is my favourite coach. Old school guy gets everything out of his players
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
May 26, 2024, 10:11:35 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on May 26, 2024, 09:10:48 am
I put a bet on mavs at start of playoffs to win the lot. Starting to feel confident. Basically Luka and Kyrie backcourt compo is a nuclear weapon to deal with. Gafford Lively Washford Jones bring the energy. I also had one on knicks to get to the finals but the injury to OG was one to far. Thibs is my favourite coach. Old school guy gets everything out of his players

Thibodeau knows how to win but theres a reason he was voted the coach players would least want to play for. He runs them into the floor and destroys them physically.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
May 26, 2024, 12:08:24 pm
I hear that but what coach would have done better with the knicks this season? No Randle in playoffs at all. I don't know is Robinson OG or bogy injuries are related to over playing. You could say the same for Klopp runs his players to hard. Fabinho Henderson Mane gini Lallana Naby felt it in the end

Milner Firmino the exceptions the guys are beasts. Like Josh Hart
jooneyisdagod

Re: NBA Discussion
May 27, 2024, 03:44:57 am
Luka is a fucking don. What a player!
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
May 27, 2024, 05:12:06 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May 27, 2024, 03:44:57 am
Luka is a fucking don. What a player!

Ive never really liked him or enjoyed watching him but Im more than willing to support him against the Celtics. Hopefully he and Irving save us all.
Statto Red

Re: NBA Discussion
May 27, 2024, 07:51:50 am
The conference finals have been an anti climax, both look like 4 game sweep, but Celtics vs Mavs NBA finals could be epic & go to game 7.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
May 27, 2024, 12:10:33 pm
Agree the finals are going to be epic luka/Jrue Kyrie/White PJ/JT and Jones/JB great match ups
TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
May 27, 2024, 06:49:28 pm
Bill Walton. Never took himself seriously, wonderful talent. RIP.
Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
May 27, 2024, 09:45:25 pm
Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 07:45:16 am
Congratulations Celtics
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 07:59:33 am
Garbage series. Pacers were useless.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:07:15 am
Thank god that one's over. Didn't bother to watch Celtics pacers last two games. Pacers were never  going to win. Only reason it was close was Celtics laziness
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:56:20 am
I knew they'd get swept, never impressed me against a banged up Knicks.

Most underserved team to make a Conference finals.
LiverLuke

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 05:16:51 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:56:20 am
I knew they'd get swept, never impressed me against a banged up Knicks.

Most underserved team to make a Conference finals.

A lot of bitter knicks fans that didn't watch the games in here ;D Love how much the pacers hurt you.

The pacers were leading with 2 minutes to go in 3/4 games so it was much closer than a sweep but the inexperience got the better of them and they choked in the final minutes. Even without their best player they went toe to toe with the stacked Celtic and more than held their own. Fantastic season in the end and not the last you'll see of the pacers in the playoffs with a great nucleus. Nembhard in particular emerging as a young star. Very proud.
Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:56:20 am
I knew they'd get swept, never impressed me against a banged up Knicks.

Most underserved team to make a Conference finals.
That's your take after watching the series? They choked away three leads in the final few minutes, two of which were without their best player. That series says more about the Celtics than the Pacers.

Feels like ESPN in here right now.
LiverLuke

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
That's your take after watching the series? They choked away three leads in the final few minutes, two of which were without their best player. That series says more about the Celtics than the Pacers.

Feels like ESPN in here right now.

Embarrassing isn't it  ;D
jooneyisdagod

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
Pacers were good but not that good ultimately. Boston are stacked but in the NBA, I think there is always a chance if you have the best player on the floor and the Mavs have Luka who in my opinion has been one of the best players in the league for a couple of years now. With the right support, he's starting to show just how good he is. I still have my reservations around Kyrie but a banged up Luka is scoring 30 points every game while playmaking at an elite level.
Garlic Red

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
Pacers were good but not that good ultimately. Boston are stacked but in the NBA, I think there is always a chance if you have the best player on the floor and the Mavs have Luka who in my opinion has been one of the best players in the league for a couple of years now. With the right support, he's starting to show just how good he is. I still have my reservations around Kyrie but a banged up Luka is scoring 30 points every game while playmaking at an elite level.

I agree on Luka. The only worry is (assuming the Mavs finish the Wolves off) Boston can throw about 5-6 guys at him and really wear him down. Luka can score on just about anyone, but even hell find it hard to go for 40 minutes a night against Bostons length and depth. Kyries looking as good as he has in years but Boston look well equipped to deal with great backcourt play. As always with the NBA, its as much about matchups as it is about talent. Denver wouldve wiped the floor with Boston, theyd have probably wiped the floor with Dallas, too, but Minnesota were built to stop Denver and did so, pretty much the only team in the league that could.

It would be a great finals, I can remember staying up and watching Dirk carry Dallas vs the Heatles all those years ago, it would take something similar from Luka to get past this Boston team but I hope he does it.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 01:19:25 am
It's a tough one, a lot might depend on what condition Porzingis and Lively are in because one of them being fit could be the difference maker.

Otherwise, the biggest advantage for the Mavs is that they have the two best clutch players and Boston have looked a bit shaky mentally - you don't know how they'll react when Dallas go on one of their runs. Biggest advantage for the Celts is that in Holiday, White and Tatum, they've probably got the best collection of players in the NBA to guard Luka and Kyrie. It could be a classic, that's for sure.
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 07:35:39 am
Dallas would want to be finishing them next game. Dont think you want to give Minny a sniff, they could be dangerous with momentum.
