Going to be almost impossible for the Pacers now. When you hang 117 in regulation in your opponents building and you still don’t win that’s tough. Problem is Indy are traffic cones on defence and the refs will be in Boston’s pocket so it puts a lot of pressure on every shot. A 20 free throw discrepancy is absurd.



Pacers had the numbers last night but not the will. The coverage on the Brown 3-pointer at the end of the 4th quarter was puzzling and the Pacers turned it over 21 times as well. If they're going to take any positives out of the game, it's that they were the ones to lose it. Minimize the turnovers and they win that game. We'll see how they respond in Game 2.