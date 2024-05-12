« previous next »
Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 621519 times)

Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8920 on: May 12, 2024, 09:11:05 pm »
Knicks look so tired, feared that after the last game in the 4th, the signs were ominous.

20 down at end of 1st quarter. :butt
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8921 on: May 12, 2024, 09:28:24 pm »
Looks like Brunson is getting constantly fouled but no calls, what's the ref Tierney american cousin  :o
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8922 on: May 12, 2024, 09:37:49 pm »
Fecking hell, already down 25 points in the 1st half  :o
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8923 on: May 12, 2024, 09:42:56 pm »
Offensive rebounds and 3 pointers.

Pacers can't do no wrong, seems to have been a theme from the 4th quarter in the last game to right now.

I hope OG is back for game 5.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8924 on: May 12, 2024, 09:46:44 pm »
I was looking forward to this game :-[  its over already 😫

Maybe better luck with nuggets v timberwolves
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8925 on: May 12, 2024, 10:24:32 pm »
38 Points gap  :o
Offline GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8926 on: May 13, 2024, 02:29:35 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 12, 2024, 08:32:22 pm
Hawks just won the NBA draft! Sarr should be their pick imo.

Spurs get 4th and 8th picks, they better get some help for Wemby.

Rockets looking good too with that 3rd pick.



Fucking hell, Rockets been kissed on the dick or what? 11 teams with a worse record and they come in 3rd. Pistons with worst record and get the 5th pick, they seem to be cursed. So are my Jazz... swear to god we have never finished higher in the lottery than the (reverse) standings. As Moyeseh would say, "I'm not sure that's how the balls came out of the bag"
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8927 on: May 13, 2024, 04:55:05 am »
CLEVELAND  The Boston Celtics beat the decibels out of Loudville Saturday night.

With their 106-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to grab a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Celtics restored their supremacy in the matchup and did a little shushing in the process.

Make no mistake, the Loudville concept touted by the Cavaliers is real. This is a sports-crazed market with a chip on its shoulder, and the fans at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse are as boisterous as any in the NBA. On a random Thursday in January against, say, Charlotte, with a capacity crowd of 19,432 fully lathered, folks can walk out afterward with their ears ringing.

On this specific night in May, however, whatever the locals heard as they exited rang a little hollow.
Offline Lastrador

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8928 on: May 13, 2024, 05:28:54 am »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  7, 2024, 03:47:31 am
🧹🧹🧹 get the fraudulent Nuggets out of here first time they play a 50+ win team in the last two years and they are getting exposed as the frauds that they are  ;D
Look at this dumbass now.  ;D
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8929 on: May 13, 2024, 07:53:43 am »
Yes so disrespectful dumbass
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8930 on: May 13, 2024, 11:23:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on May 13, 2024, 02:29:35 am
Fucking hell, Rockets been kissed on the dick or what? 11 teams with a worse record and they come in 3rd. Pistons with worst record and get the 5th pick, they seem to be cursed. So are my Jazz... swear to god we have never finished higher in the lottery than the (reverse) standings. As Moyeseh would say, "I'm not sure that's how the balls came out of the bag"
Looks like all Texas teams will be force in the Western Conference for many years to come.

As for the Rockets, these are their picks last few years

2021  Jalen Green - pick #2
2021  Alperen Şengün - pick #16
2022  Jabari Smith Jr. - pick #3
2022  Tari Eason - pick #17
2023  Amen Thompson - pick #4
2023  Cam Whitmore - pick #20
2024  pick #3

Fair to say their best pick has been Sengun, I think they desperately need a good shooter this draft.

As for the Pistons, although I feel sorry for him, then again it's not like they pick well when they have higher draft numbers.

This year's draft does not have a clear quality gap in top 10 though.
Offline LiverLuke

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8931 on: May 13, 2024, 03:06:02 pm »
pacers pull it back to 2-2! Brilliant defensive performance as they've been poor on defence all year. Looks like game 5 will decide it.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8932 on: May 14, 2024, 08:27:48 am »
Thunder beat Mavs SGA the silent assassin. All 2pts no 3s. Can't understand why Kyrie didn't shoot more. Luka is having a stinker.
Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8933 on: May 15, 2024, 02:55:44 am »
The Knicks and Brunsen  are back.

22 points up in the 3rd!!!
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8934 on: May 15, 2024, 03:44:10 am »
Knicks win by 30, think we get this done in game 6, 2 days rest till the next game.

Hartenstein was brilliant tonight, Brunson with 44 points.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8935 on: May 15, 2024, 06:25:44 am »
Nuggets have figured out the Wolves and with it will become repeat champions. Boston, New York or OKC will have no answer to Jokic in a best of 7. You can outfox him for a game, maybe even 2 but eventually hell figure it out. Minnesota were the only team that have the bigs capable of slowing him. Even theyre failing now.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8936 on: May 15, 2024, 08:46:31 am »
Agree after facing Davis and now Gobert  2 of the best defensive centers  the Joker is going to find any other center he faces is barbecue chicken time
Online amir87

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8937 on: May 15, 2024, 10:38:40 am »
Shaq must be having a meltdown after that perfomance from Jokic.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8938 on: May 15, 2024, 12:39:19 pm »
Malone watching the media coverage with Jokic after game 2:

Offline F.O.A.R.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8939 on: May 15, 2024, 03:22:19 pm »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  7, 2024, 03:47:31 am
🧹🧹🧹 get the fraudulent Nuggets out of here first time they play a 50+ win team in the last two years and they are getting exposed as the frauds that they are  ;D

Frauds right
Offline F.O.A.R.

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8940 on: May 15, 2024, 03:23:09 pm »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  9, 2024, 10:30:47 am
Jalen Brunson is so good in the clutch

Also crazy how such an average player can win the MVP award 3X that's a sad sight for the game of basketball

Average player right
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8941 on: May 16, 2024, 09:01:10 am »
Luka finally had a good game.  Think Mavs win close this one out now.  Thunder will improve team for the future
Online amir87

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8942 on: May 16, 2024, 09:29:39 am »
Never doubt the Europeans.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8943 on: May 16, 2024, 09:44:50 am »
Gilbert Arenas and Shaq say hello ::)
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8944 on: May 16, 2024, 10:04:36 am »
Congrats Celtics
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8945 on: May 17, 2024, 04:44:18 am »
Doesnt matter how good Jokic is when hes got teammates that do that. Absolutely pathetic.
Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8946 on: Yesterday at 03:27:57 am »
Knick Pacers definitely going Game 7 on Sunday 8:30 UK time.

Pacers almost 20 up in 3rd, Brunson only has 14 points, hopefully saving himself for Sunday.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8947 on: Yesterday at 05:59:40 pm »
Will be watching Sunday 8.30pm. The Garden should be rocking.  Knicks are missing OG big time
Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8948 on: Today at 08:43:44 pm »
OG is back after 11 days, Hart starts after his injury in the last game.

Lets go Knicks.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8949 on: Today at 08:53:52 pm »
Not a great start buddy but supporting from distance wish iwas there :scarf
Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8950 on: Today at 09:22:40 pm »
Damn Pacers are shooting at 80%, can't handle them they are swarming us.

OG lasted 5 mins, he got 2 3 pointers and i don't think he'll play any part he couldn't even run. :butt
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm »
Burkes playing like MJ though😅
Online RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8952 on: Today at 11:12:13 pm »
Injuries finally caught up with the Knicks.

Celtic should brush the Pacers aside with ease.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8953 on: Today at 11:28:41 pm »
Agree too much in the end its a pity enjoyed the passion they play with. What about Donte getting 39pts
