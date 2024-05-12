Fucking hell, Rockets been kissed on the dick or what? 11 teams with a worse record and they come in 3rd. Pistons with worst record and get the 5th pick, they seem to be cursed. So are my Jazz... swear to god we have never finished higher in the lottery than the (reverse) standings. As Moyeseh would say, "I'm not sure that's how the balls came out of the bag"
Looks like all Texas teams will be force in the Western Conference for many years to come.
As for the Rockets, these are their picks last few years
2021 Jalen Green - pick #2
2021 Alperen Şengün - pick #16
2022 Jabari Smith Jr. - pick #3
2022 Tari Eason - pick #17
2023 Amen Thompson - pick #4
2023 Cam Whitmore - pick #20
2024 pick #3
Fair to say their best pick has been Sengun, I think they desperately need a good shooter this draft.
As for the Pistons, although I feel sorry for him, then again it's not like they pick well when they have higher draft numbers.
This year's draft does not have a clear quality gap in top 10 though.