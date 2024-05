Hawks just won the NBA draft! Sarr should be their pick imo.



Spurs get 4th and 8th picks, they better get some help for Wemby.



Rockets looking good too with that 3rd pick.







Fucking hell, Rockets been kissed on the dick or what? 11 teams with a worse record and they come in 3rd. Pistons with worst record and get the 5th pick, they seem to be cursed. So are my Jazz... swear to god we have never finished higher in the lottery than the (reverse) standings. As Moyeseh would say, "I'm not sure that's how the balls came out of the bag"