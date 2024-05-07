« previous next »
Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8880 on: May 7, 2024, 03:47:31 am »
🧹🧹🧹 get the fraudulent Nuggets out of here first time they play a 50+ win team in the last two years and they are getting exposed as the frauds that they are  ;D
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,305
  • Kloppite
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8881 on: May 7, 2024, 06:07:02 am »
Awful kickball call in the Knicks game, the ball was never kicked, it came off the Pacers players hand, it was 115 tie with less than a minute left, Pacers would have had possession, even worse call is not reviewable, & coaches can't challenge the call.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8882 on: May 7, 2024, 12:07:08 pm »
Nuggets are looking poop 💩,  are they playing poorly or timberwolves are that team
Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8883 on: May 7, 2024, 12:49:37 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on May  7, 2024, 12:07:08 pm
Nuggets are looking poop 💩,  are they playing poorly or timberwolves are that team
Jokic and The Nuggets look like they are at peace with one ring that what separates a very good player like Jokic and all time greats like Steph, Lebron, Jordan etc

Also hopefully Jokic doesn't win MVP Jokic having more MVP's than Steph would be a horrible look for the game of basketball.
Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8884 on: May 7, 2024, 12:58:20 pm »
I am in actual disbelief at the refs, I knew they would favour the knicks but that was ridiculous and total robbery. the haliburton shot before the shot clock buzzer then the two huge calls in the final minute with the kicked ball which was a 5 point swing as the pacers had an easy fast break lay up which turned into a knicks 3 and then the "moving screen" which was bullshit too.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8885 on: May 7, 2024, 01:37:17 pm »
Feeling like the Premier League. Knicks attract a big audience similar to Lakers and Warriors. Don't know what is going to happen with the timberwolves blowing up. Anthony Edwards looks like Jordan mk2 but minnesota isn't the glamour capital of the US
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,164
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8886 on: May 7, 2024, 01:39:18 pm »
Anthony Edwards is the next big thing. Got that MJ and Kobe killer instinct.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8887 on: May 7, 2024, 01:46:49 pm »
Looking forward to Mavericks v Thunder tonight interesting to see if SGA will step up like Antman
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,305
  • Kloppite
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8888 on: May 7, 2024, 08:58:13 pm »
Nuggets Jamal Murray is in hot water, spotted throwing a heating pad onto the court at an official, be lucky to avoid suspension.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8889 on: May 8, 2024, 12:22:17 am »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  7, 2024, 12:49:37 pm
Jokic and The Nuggets look like they are at peace with one ring that what separates a very good player like Jokic and all time greats like Steph, Lebron, Jordan etc

Also hopefully Jokic doesn't win MVP Jokic having more MVP's than Steph would be a horrible look for the game of basketball.
Well, not really. I think obssessing over 'legacies' is ridiculous while people are still playing, but Jokic has been far and away the best player in the league this season, top 10 in points and top five in both rebounds and assists, first in efficiency. Not to mention all the records he holds and being fourth on the all-time triple doubles list while he's still in his 20's. Having a couple of bad games or even a bad series doesn't change that.

As for Curry, he's the best shooter of all time but his peak was near players like LeBron, Durant and Harden, and he got half his rings on the most comically stacked team in NBA history. Jokic won his ring without a single other all-star - in any year - on the team. Has that even happened before?
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,394
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8890 on: May 8, 2024, 12:34:07 am »
I think it's a bit specious to make claims on Jokic's desire or true greatness level based on one series. He's still playing at an elite level whereas Murray is shooting 37% for the play-offs and only Porter is really playing at or above his expected level (and he's never been more than a decent wingman). I struggle to think of any player in recent memory that has won a title single-handed... Jordan had Pippen, James had Wade and Bosh, Kobe had Shaq and vice-versa, Curry had Thompson, Green, Duran... Jokic has never had anyone on that level but has a good selection of 2nd tier players who can do great things if they're all on top of their game.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8891 on: May 8, 2024, 07:48:35 am »
Dirk with Mavericks 2011 won against lebron and the heat with no sidekick. Jason Kidd was aged 37 and no longer an all star. Lebron had Wade and Bosh.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8892 on: May 8, 2024, 07:58:44 am »
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?
Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8893 on: May 8, 2024, 08:21:05 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May  8, 2024, 12:22:17 am
Well, not really. I think obssessing over 'legacies' is ridiculous while people are still playing, but Jokic has been far and away the best player in the league this season, top 10 in points and top five in both rebounds and assists, first in efficiency. Not to mention all the records he holds and being fourth on the all-time triple doubles list while he's still in his 20's. Having a couple of bad games or even a bad series doesn't change that.

As for Curry, he's the best shooter of all time but his peak was near players like LeBron, Durant and Harden, and he got half his rings on the most comically stacked team in NBA history. Jokic won his ring without a single other all-star - in any year - on the team. Has that even happened before?
The 2022 Golden State Warriors wasn't a stacked team that team had a washed Klay, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as his supporting cast and Steph dragged them to the title, Jokic played a bunch of teams with below 50 wins to win his ring.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8894 on: May 8, 2024, 08:31:15 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on May  8, 2024, 07:58:44 am
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?

I think itll be celtics vs timberwolves in the final, and itll be very hard to split them.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8895 on: May 8, 2024, 11:34:38 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on May  8, 2024, 07:48:35 am
Dirk with Mavericks 2011 won against lebron and the heat with no sidekick. Jason Kidd was aged 37 and no longer an all star. Lebron had Wade and Bosh.
Kidd and Marion were both multiple All-Stars and Tyson Chandler was well on his way. I'm not denying Nowitzki's heroics there, but he had a hugely experienced supporting cast who'd reached that pedigree. No one else on that Nuggets roster had or has ever been in an All-Star game, while Jokić broke the postseason triple double record that year and led the entire postseason in points, rebounds and assists.

Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  8, 2024, 08:21:05 am
The 2022 Golden State Warriors wasn't a stacked team that team had a washed Klay, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as his supporting cast and Steph dragged them to the title, Jokic played a bunch of teams with below 50 wins to win his ring.
The 2022 Warriors were experienced All-Stars beefed up by a former number one pick, who got through in a weak draw playing against a bunch of inexperienced kids - the average age of the top players on the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Mavs and Celtics was 24. The Nuggets had to get past a Suns team with Booker, Durant and Paul on it and then swept a LeBron and Davis-led Lakers just to get to the finals. There was no one near that pedigree the Warriors had to go through the year before.

But in general, it's asinine to be nitpicking championships or talking about this halfway through a single series. That level of near-sightedness makes the main board here look reasonable.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8896 on: May 8, 2024, 11:48:17 am »
I agree about Nuggets I'm not dissing their Championship win. I was more replying to who won it without a great supporting cast. Also thought Kobe and Pau Gasol was an impressive win. Warriors with curry Durrant Klay Draymon all prime, was the most over stacked team ever
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8897 on: May 8, 2024, 06:05:06 pm »
The Jokic / Nuggets hate is really strange. Jokic has performed at an incredibly high level in the regular season and playoffs since he came onto the scene.

Think one of the easiest things to do is claim so and so shouldn't have won MVP, made the all-NBA team, etc. If Jokic didn't deserve it, then who did?
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8898 on: May 8, 2024, 06:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on May  8, 2024, 07:58:44 am
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?
They are pretty much a shoe-in for the finals unless the Knicks / Pacers pull off a historic upset. A lot will depend on the team that makes it through the west and Porzingis' health.
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8899 on: May 8, 2024, 07:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on May  8, 2024, 07:58:44 am
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?
   
 :thumbup for the city love although i have no clue about the basketball,guess i might have to jump on the Hometown bandwaggon if they get to the conference finals!
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,394
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8900 on: May 8, 2024, 10:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on May  8, 2024, 06:05:06 pm
The Jokic / Nuggets hate is really strange. Jokic has performed at an incredibly high level in the regular season and playoffs since he came onto the scene.

Think one of the easiest things to do is claim so and so shouldn't have won MVP, made the all-NBA team, etc. If Jokic didn't deserve it, then who did?

SGA. But Jokic is a worthy winner, too.
Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • Ground Control
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8901 on: May 9, 2024, 01:02:19 am »
Jokic wins his 3rd MVP.

Would love to know who keeps voting for Sabonis!
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8902 on: May 9, 2024, 01:21:51 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on May  8, 2024, 10:19:43 pm
SGA. But Jokic is a worthy winner, too.
Because he got the one seed? Outside of that, theres no reason to give it to SGA.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8903 on: May 9, 2024, 01:32:20 am »
I would have gave it to Doncic.
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,394
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8904 on: May 9, 2024, 03:02:45 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on May  9, 2024, 01:21:51 am
Because he got the one seed? Outside of that, theres no reason to give it to SGA.

Right, averaging 30-6-6-2-1 on 54-35-87 shooting, 3rd in scoring, equal 1st steals, leading his side to #1 ahead of the Nuggets with a young side that didn't make the play-offs last year (+17 wins). What have the Romans ever done for us?
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8905 on: May 9, 2024, 03:35:18 am »
Knicks win.

Villanova boys scored 76 points, hopefully OG's hamstring and Brunson's foot are not problematic going forward.
Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8906 on: May 9, 2024, 08:59:27 am »
Super Celtics  :)
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8907 on: May 9, 2024, 09:57:40 am »
The Athletic had a good summary of the candidates. I'd have gone with Dončić in second too by the way.

Quote
Jokic and the Nuggets currently trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 in a Western Conference semifinal series. During the regular season, he posted 23 triple-doubles in 79 regular-season games. He is the fourth player in league history with multiple seasons of 20 or more triple-doubles, joining Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook and Wilt Chamberlain.

An analytics marvel, Jokić again led the NBA in many advanced metrics  which hes done for the last four years. No player contributes more to winning or creates more value over a replacement player than Jokić. Hes also a 36 percent 3-point shooter, an 82 percent foul shooter and shoots nearly 63 percent on shots from inside the arc. He cut down on his turnovers from last season, averaged 1.5 steals and nearly one blocked shot per game; he increased his scoring and rebounds from a season ago.

Jokić held off two worthy candidates for MVP. Not only was Dončić the NBAs leading scorer at 33.9 points per game, but he was second with 9.8 assists, behind only Indianas Tyrese Haliburton. In 23 games after the All-Star break, Dončić averaged 33.2 points, 10.1 boards and 10.3 assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, slipped from historic production ever so slightly toward the end of the season, finishing third in the league in scoring (30.1 points) and second in steals (2.5 per game) for the top seed in the Western Conference.
Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8908 on: May 9, 2024, 10:30:47 am »
Jalen Brunson is so good in the clutch

Also crazy how such an average player can win the MVP award 3X that's a sad sight for the game of basketball
Offline F.O.A.R.

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8909 on: May 9, 2024, 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  9, 2024, 10:30:47 am
Jalen Brunson is so good in the clutch

Also crazy how such an average player can win the MVP award 3X that's a sad sight for the game of basketball


Maybe there were others that should have gotten the award, but the notion that hes average is absolute nonsense
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8910 on: May 9, 2024, 06:04:56 pm »
Joker won't win it next year. The young guns are coming
Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8911 on: May 9, 2024, 09:00:57 pm »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  9, 2024, 10:30:47 am
Jalen Brunson is so good in the clutch

Also crazy how such an average player can win the MVP award 3X that's a sad sight for the game of basketball

He should have 4. He should have got it last season as well. Its quite remarkable for an 'average player'.
Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • Ground Control
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8912 on: May 9, 2024, 09:15:35 pm »
Pacers file complaint to NBA over 78 calls, non-calls.

https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/40111250/pacers-file-complaint-78-calls-nba-source-says

Apparently, there were 29 calls in Game 1 and 49 in Game 2. I mean, I get complaining about the refs, and that 'kick ball' in the 4th quarter in Game 1 against the Pacers was absolute trash, but c'mon.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,132
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8913 on: May 9, 2024, 09:58:51 pm »
NEW YORK -- Former NBA forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to 40 months in prison, plus three years' supervised release, for his Nov. 2023 conviction in an alleged scheme to defraud the league's health care benefits plan.

Per ESPN
Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8914 on: Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm »
Celtics  :butt
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8915 on: Today at 02:45:11 am »
Fuckkkkkkkkkkk, Pacers with a 3 pointer on shot clock buzzer with 16 secs left to take a 3 point lead. :butt

Pacers 111 Knicks 106.

Banged up Knicks showed a lot of fight.
