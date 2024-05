Jokic and The Nuggets look like they are at peace with one ring that what separates a very good player like Jokic and all time greats like Steph, Lebron, Jordan etc



Also hopefully Jokic doesn't win MVP Jokic having more MVP's than Steph would be a horrible look for the game of basketball.

Well, not really. I think obssessing over 'legacies' is ridiculous while people are still playing, but Jokic has been far and away the best player in the league this season, top 10 in points and top five in both rebounds and assists, first in efficiency. Not to mention all the records he holds and being fourth on the all-time triple doubles list while he's still in his 20's. Having a couple of bad games or even a bad series doesn't change that.As for Curry, he's the best shooter of all time but his peak was near players like LeBron, Durant and Harden, and he got half his rings on the most comically stacked team in NBA history. Jokic won his ring without a single other all-star - in any year - on the team. Has that even happened before?