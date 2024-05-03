« previous next »
Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 616557 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8840 on: May 3, 2024, 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on May  3, 2024, 06:37:08 pm
Would you say Pacers were fully deserving of their win considering Bucks were without Giannis and Lilard for most of the series?

No but I think they are better than people think. Bucks full strength beat pacers
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8841 on: May 3, 2024, 08:04:26 pm »
Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.

I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.
Offline TheFinalBoss

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8842 on: May 3, 2024, 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on May  3, 2024, 06:37:08 pm
Would you say Pacers were fully deserving of their win considering Bucks were without Giannis and Lilard for most of the series?
Pacers had Bucks number in the regular season when Dame and Giannis was playing, even if those two was healthy I think Pacers would of beaten them.

Plus Bucks have Doc Rivers has head coach that guy is one of the biggest frauds in basketball he can fuck up a playoff series against any team.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8843 on: May 3, 2024, 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  3, 2024, 08:04:26 pm
Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.

I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.
Those two arent quite the same, are they? The Lakers gave Kobe that contract after his injury when he was pretty much done at the top level. Lebron is still a top 10-15 player in the league.

Their biggest mistake was the Westbrook trade. They gave up their depth and have spent a few years trying to fix it. Pelinka and ownership deserve criticism for letting it go through, but given the quotes at the time, it was clear that Lebron pushed for it.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8844 on: May 3, 2024, 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on May  3, 2024, 09:46:15 pm
Those two arent quite the same, are they? The Lakers gave Kobe that contract after his injury when he was pretty much done at the top level. Lebron is still a top 10-15 player in the league.

Their biggest mistake was the Westbrook trade. They gave up their depth and have spent a few years trying to fix it. Pelinka and ownership deserve criticism for letting it go through, but given the quotes at the time, it was clear that Lebron pushed for it.

Well it's never the self proclaimed GOATs fault 4 coaches now in 7 years
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8845 on: May 3, 2024, 11:17:36 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on May  3, 2024, 10:35:15 pm
Well it's never the self proclaimed GOATs fault 4 coaches now in 7 years
Oh he definitely deserves blame (fwiw Im not a Lebron guy). He very clearly played a role in the decision to trade for Russ and has ran coaches out the door on multiple occasions. As a player though, he still has something to offer. If I was a contender or even a fringe playoff team, I would be looking to sign him.

Pelinkas decision, and to a degree Lebrons, to move off of Caruso and Caldwell-Pope to accommodate Russ will forever be inexcusable. Blowing up a championship team to bring in a declining non-shooter on big money is just hilarious.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8846 on: May 4, 2024, 12:16:13 am »
 :thumbup
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8847 on: May 4, 2024, 12:49:24 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on May  3, 2024, 09:46:15 pm
Those two arent quite the same, are they?
No perhaps not like for like in terms of similarity, but in net result it's pretty much blowing a huge chunk of the cap on a player that just can't get it done at the very top level anymore.

When LeBron's on the court, he plays to a high (perhaps not elite) level, but his body's wearing down, goes missing through injuries, and to me the front office is paying the name more than the player at this stage.

It's fine if this was a Tom Brady taking less to bring in more talent, but it isn't. It's half the cap going on him and AD who disappear injured for large parts, come back to a messed up chemistry and realisation that while their game is good, it's not good enough for a Championship run.

I know the Lakers are never going to be a franchise that goes through years and years of painstaking rebuild through drafts, but this approach has swung too far the other end for me. For years it's been band-aid over an ageing roster, looking for that home run and it's only getting worse.

I really wish they'd let LeBron go to the Eastern conference and pursue his dreams of another title, and yeah maybe somehow trade AD for some picks or something and take a painful year or two to come back fresher, but it'll never happen. They'll just keep chasing the bright lights and somehow convince themselves that by April next year they'll somehow flip a magic switch and turn into legit contenders.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8848 on: May 4, 2024, 01:09:56 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  4, 2024, 12:49:24 am
I understand where youre coming from, I just dont think they have that many moves. If they free up the cap space, who are they going to pay? Paul George is the big name in free agency this summer, but hes not changing their fate. They also have little to no control over their draft picks for the next few years, so tanking doesnt do much for them.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8849 on: May 4, 2024, 01:13:13 am »
Do they not have Bronny coming  ::)
Offline Statto Red

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8850 on: May 4, 2024, 01:15:46 am »
I think LeBron James will leave the Lakers, it'll be to whatever team his son is drafted to, hasn't James long said he'd love to be on the same team as his son, regardless if they're in position to win the championship.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8851 on: May 4, 2024, 01:27:54 am »
I think he will stay in LA, big market, he has his family settled there. His businesses Hollywood etc. The opting out puts pressure on the front office to get him more pieces and Bronny. Anyway he's old news. Luka and Antman are the future
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8852 on: May 4, 2024, 02:27:05 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  4, 2024, 01:15:46 am
I think LeBron James will leave the Lakers, it'll be to whatever team his son is drafted to, hasn't James long said he'd love to be on the same team as his son, regardless if they're in position to win the championship.
Yes, but I doubt he would go to just any team. Cant see him finishing his career for someone like Detroit or Charlotte.
Offline Statto Red

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8853 on: May 4, 2024, 02:51:00 am »
Cavs vs Magic goes to a game 7, winners of the series play the Celtics in the next round
Offline GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8854 on: May 4, 2024, 02:53:49 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  3, 2024, 08:04:26 pm
Lakers fire Ham after 2 seasons, but will give LeBron a Kobe style 'thank you' contract and waste more drafts getting mid level players.

I said it at the time here and will stick to it; this Lakers front office continue to burn tomorrow for today chasing instant success and avoiding the inevitable rebuild. Joke of a place.

Lakers don't need to rebuild, they're one of the glamour franchises that can just wait for the best players to reach free agency. Smart drafting, trading for undervalued talent, bah, leave that for the small market teams. Hooray for equalisation.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8855 on: May 4, 2024, 03:14:38 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on May  4, 2024, 01:09:56 am
I understand where youre coming from, I just dont think they have that many moves.
That's my point though. They keep dishing out these doomed contracts and burn through draft picks, essentially tying themselves to ageing rosters in search for that silver bullet.

It's one thing making a scoop for a phenom like Shaq in his prime and stealing an up and coming kid from high school to go with him. It's another to keep throwing money and lengthy contracts at 30+ year olds and watching them miss chunks of the season to injury, expecting them to just flip that switch on come playoff time.

It hasn't worked and it won't. The only success they had was a in a condensed Covid bubble season.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8856 on: May 4, 2024, 04:43:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on May  4, 2024, 02:53:49 am
Lakers don't need to rebuild, they're one of the glamour franchises that can just wait for the best players to reach free agency. Smart drafting, trading for undervalued talent, bah, leave that for the small market teams. Hooray for equalisation.
Outside of getting lucky with Lebron, it hasnt exactly worked out well for them in recent memory. They were mediocre at best the 10 previous years. Despite the brand value, their owners arent exactly flush with cash either so they cant afford to go into the luxury tax.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8857 on: May 4, 2024, 04:44:30 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  4, 2024, 03:14:38 am
That's my point though. They keep dishing out these doomed contracts and burn through draft picks, essentially tying themselves to ageing rosters in search for that silver bullet.

It's one thing making a scoop for a phenom like Shaq in his prime and stealing an up and coming kid from high school to go with him. It's another to keep throwing money and lengthy contracts at 30+ year olds and watching them miss chunks of the season to injury, expecting them to just flip that switch on come playoff time.

It hasn't worked and it won't. The only success they had was a in a condensed Covid bubble season.
I guess my general point is regardless if Lebron stays or goes theyre not a competitor, so you might as well keep him if you can.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8858 on: May 4, 2024, 08:38:44 am »
How good was Kyrie last night. Playing defence too. Seems to have recovered his drive after the problems in celtics and nets
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8859 on: May 4, 2024, 09:26:22 am »
Couple of fantastic series coming up in the west. OKC looked imperious against the Pelicans but they're coming up against a couple of experienced closers in Luka and Kyrie. And Nugs v Wolves looks like a barn burner.

The other interesting thing is that the Celtics might end up virtually sleepwalking to the title. Whoever wins Magic/Cavs will be the weakest team left and coming off a game seven. Likely Eastern Conference final will be against an exhausted Knicks team where everyone's been playing 45 minutes a night through the playoffs. Then, the eventual final against a team that's gone through a far more gruelling bracket.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8860 on: May 4, 2024, 09:47:13 am »
Good summary. Who are you going for in the finals. I have a bet on Mavs v Knicks final. Probably be Nuggets v Celtics but the odds where crap. Nuggets v wolves is a must watch.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8861 on: May 4, 2024, 10:00:28 am »
Celtics should come out of the east fine, unless the Knicks somehow turn on the motor and sweep the Pacers.

Murray staying fit is the X factor in the west, it's very tight but if he's near top level the Nuggets have the strongest five and their experience should take them past OKC. If he isn't, I'd take the Wolves. Their size negates Jokic's ability at the boards and I don't know if the Nugs have anyone who can effectively guard Ant.

In terms of who I want, I like all of Nugs, Mavs, OKC and the Knicks. All enjoyable, well managed teams to watch with great work ethics and likeable players. It's a lot easier to enjoy a sport as a neutral if you aren't tied to any particular team.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8862 on: May 4, 2024, 10:28:36 am »
Yes agree if neutral you can just go for likeable teams. Probably why i like nba and nfl. I hate man utd winning somethings never change. Hate liverpool losing to Everton fucks up my day. The nba is just fun. I like lebron losing because I'm an MJ guy son is Lebron  :-\
Offline TheFinalBoss

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8863 on: May 4, 2024, 10:53:02 am »
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are both top class and The Magic have cap space to upgrade their team, regardless of what happens in the rest of the playoffs Orlando are gonna be title contenders for the next 10-15 years if Paolo and Franz stay healthy.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8864 on: May 4, 2024, 07:14:23 pm »
Hate to go chalk, but I still think Celtics vs Nuggets is most likely. The Twolves have the best chance to disrupt the Nuggets in the west, but expecting the Nuggets to win in 6 or 7. Celtics should coast to the finals, unless the Porzingis injury catches up with them at some point.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8865 on: May 4, 2024, 07:22:04 pm »
Let's hope that LeBron stays with the Lakers. It's the best acquisition they've ever made, and they should draft Junior to please the King.

Long may it last  :scarf
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8866 on: May 4, 2024, 07:37:30 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on May  4, 2024, 07:22:04 pm
Let's hope that LeBron stays with the Lakers. It's the best acquisition they've ever made, and they should draft Junior to please the King.

Long may it last  :scarf
They have one more title now than they did when he joined. I maintain that they should do their best to keep him.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8867 on: May 5, 2024, 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May  4, 2024, 10:00:28 am
It's a lot easier to enjoy a sport as a neutral if you aren't tied to any particular team.

Absolutely, and in NBA you can enjoy a good game regardless of which team is playing.

Regarding the Timberwolves and Nuggets game 1, I felt that the Wolves were playing out of their skin, whereas Nuggets couldn't adjust and struggled. It would be interesting to see if they keep struggling through out the series, because I think that it would be tough for Minnesota to keep their game at this level for the whole series.
Offline TheFinalBoss

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8868 on: May 5, 2024, 03:40:02 pm »
Denver look cooked Timberwolves are just a horrible matchup for them, I think Timberwolves might sweep them I think this series is as good as done.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8869 on: May 5, 2024, 03:50:38 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on May  5, 2024, 03:29:20 pm
Absolutely, and in NBA you can enjoy a good game regardless of which team is playing.

Regarding the Timberwolves and Nuggets game 1, I felt that the Wolves were playing out of their skin, whereas Nuggets couldn't adjust and struggled. It would be interesting to see if they keep struggling through out the series, because I think that it would be tough for Minnesota to keep their game at this level for the whole series.

There no diego simone jose Sean Dyce anti basketball types that's a big plus. Can't time waste either
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8870 on: May 5, 2024, 06:54:50 pm »
There is a lot to like about this Magic team, their future seems great.
Offline TheFinalBoss

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8871 on: May 5, 2024, 08:19:19 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  5, 2024, 06:54:50 pm
There is a lot to like about this Magic team, their future seems great.
They need more shooters on that team, they got cap space so I expect them to address that in the off season.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8872 on: May 5, 2024, 08:31:56 pm »
Who do you reckon the Celtics prefer, Orlando or Clev?
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8873 on: May 5, 2024, 08:35:17 pm »
Phew Tension
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8874 on: May 5, 2024, 08:48:45 pm »
Cleveland Win
Offline GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8875 on: May 5, 2024, 11:25:28 pm »
Franz Wagner isn't going to be laminating that box score and sticking it to the fridge any time soon. 1-for-15 in a Game 7, yuck.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8876 on: Yesterday at 01:28:58 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on May  5, 2024, 11:25:28 pm
Franz Wagner isn't going to be laminating that box score and sticking it to the fridge any time soon. 1-for-15 in a Game 7, yuck.
No idea what happened to his shooting this year. They struggle enough for offense as it is, so they really needed him to show up today.
Offline RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8877 on: Today at 12:12:45 am »
Let's go Knicks!!!!
Online King_doggerel

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8878 on: Today at 03:01:43 am »
what a game! hope the knicks can hold on, 3 points up with 39 seconds to go. divincenzo has been on fire.
Online King_doggerel

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8879 on: Today at 03:13:59 am »
knicks take game 1. lovely!
